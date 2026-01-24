15 Best Golf Shorts For Men: Big Guys, Hot Weather, 7-Inch, Stretch, Slim Fit & More

What you wear on the green matters, which is why a pair of golf shorts is essential to keep you cool in warmer weather, but also to keep things functional. ‘Style plus function’ is the formula for golf shorts and this guide will help you to choose which fit is right for you.
Golf shorts aren’t just a pair of regular chino shorts, they are specially designed to accommodate all the movements you’ll make on the golf course by offering plenty of stretch and weight next to nothing. Plus, they’ll keep you looking fresh on the walk through the clubhouse.
Here are our top picks for best men’s golf shorts as well as our must-know criteria for picking the very best…
Here’s what we’re looking for:
- Stretch: Look for shorts with stretch to allow for freedom of movement during swings
- Moisture wicking: Choose moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry on the course
- Inseam length: Select an inseam length that suits your style and comfort, often between 8 to 10 inches.
- Pockets: Functional pockets perfect for all your storage needs
- Waterproof: Find shorts with excellent waterproof quality
Lululemon
Pros
- Moisture control and wrinkle resistance
- Eco-concious
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Founded in Vancouver in 1998, Lululemon offers a wide range of products known for promoting freedom of movement and exceptional quality. With over 650 stores globally, this Canadian brand prioritises breathability, lightweight design, water repellency, and style in its diverse collection.
The brand’s Commission Classic fit shorts come with many features making this one of our top choices. These shorts boast rapid drying, moisture-wicking, wrinkle resistance, and a four-way stretch design for optimal performance. They also utilise a variety of different fabrics, including recycled polyester. They are available in 7 different colours across sizes 28-40. For $88 you’d be silly to miss out on these.
Rhone
Pros
- Wide range of colours
- 20% off when you sign up
Cons
- Limited selection
Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Rhone creates outerwear that handles tough conditions while instilling confidence. Their products feature Primaloft Silver Insulation technology crafted from recycled materials to provide warmth, even in wet weather.
The Commuter golf shorts cater to individuals transitioning from work to the golf course, featuring a versatile design suitable for daily wear. Constructed from Flex-Knit fabric, these shorts offer flexibility, breathability, secure zipper pockets, and a gusset for enhanced comfort and mobility, ensuring enduring performance on the green. Grab a pair for $185.
You can get 20% off when you sign up – for a limited time only, so be quick
Nike
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Dri-Fit technology
- Stretchy shorts
Cons
- Free shipping on order over $50 for members
Founded in 1964, Nike is a global athletic brand well known for innovation and performance. Recognised by its iconic Swoosh logo, Nike offers sports footwear, apparel, and equipment. The brand sponsors many acclaimed golfers including Rory Mcilroy, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood, just to name a few.
Their popular Nike Dri-Fit shorts are designed with comfort and function in mind and integrating their Dri-FIT moisture-control technology. Structured with a stretchy fabric and a tacky waistband that will keep your shirt tucked when swinging, and two pockets for all your essentials. They are available in navy or black for $75.
Members can get free shipping on orders over $50.
Adidas
Pros
- Iconic brand
- UV 50+ protection
- Free standard shipping and 60 day returns for USA
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Adidas – the famous German multinational corporation founded by Adolf Dassler, currently headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany; we had to include Adidas on the list as it’s the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, and the second-largest in the world, behind Nike.
The brand’s pair of Ultimate365 Core golf shorts use recycled materials and benefit from a water-repellent finish. The fabric itself is knitted, meaning it’s incredibly breathable and lightweight, making them perfect for summer rounds of gold. With belt loops, pockets and UV 50+ protection, they’re pretty damn perfect. This product is available in black, mint, hemp, yellow and orange – all for $65.
Free standard shipping and 60 day returns available
Bonobos
Pros
- Eco friendly products
- UV protection
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Bonobos was born because founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly, couldn’t find men’s pants that fit (they were either too tight or too boxy) and wanted to fix this common problem men face while shopping.
One of the brand’s most popular products is the Performance Link Shorts. Constructed from 100% recycled polyester, these golf shorts encompass essential features: UV protection, moisture control, breathability, and a quick drying fabric. They’re also available in a huge range of sizes from 28-46 – all for just $99.
Sign up and get 15% off your first order.
FootJoy
Pros
- Massive variety of colours
- Elastic waists for secure fit
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
FootJoy has been a golf footwear and apparel brand since 1857. Trusted by golfers worldwide, they craft performance driven gear that elevates the game with style and excellence.
Available in 14 different colours the Lightweight Inseam Shorts are one of Footjoy’s most popular golf shorts. Crafted with an elastic waist for a secure fit, these shorts boast four-way stretch fabric, ensuring unrestricted motion and comfort. Additionally, they include convenient side entry and rear pockets, adding practicality to their versatile design. Grab a pair for $85.
Free standard shipping on orders over $150 only.
Callaway
Pros
- Huge variety
- Opti Dry technology
- 10% off when you sign up
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Callaway, a renowned golf brand since 1982, produces equipment, apparel, and accessories. They have a huge range of golf shorts available with 58 options.
We recommend checking out Callaway’s Flat Front Stretch Golf Short. Made from a material blend that is lightweight and includes plenty of stretch to allow you to swing freely, these shorts also feature the company’s Opti Dry technology for moisture control and quick drying. They even have sun protection helping you block out the UV rays as well as two front and two back pockets for all your storage needs. Available in a range of colours and sizes, including big and tall, they could just be the best golf shorts available today.
Get 10% off when you sign up.
G/Fore
Pros
- Quick drying fabrics
- They focus on both style and performance
- The construction is very lightweight
- They use a 4-way stretch fabric for more freedom of movement
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $50 only
G/Fore, founded in LA in 2011, is a stylish golf brand that blends modern designs and vibrant colours. With premium golf gloves, shoes, and apparel, G/Fore focuses on both performance and style to elevate your golf game.
The Maverick 4 Way Stretch Shorts are made of a lightweight construction and quick-drying technology, they make a perfectly comfortable pair of everyday shorts to wear wherever you want. The 4 way stretch allows for maximum mobility on and off the course. Available in seven distinct colours, these shorts, while on the pricier side, come with a price tag of $145.
Free shipping on orders over $50 only
J.Lindeberg
Pros
- Minimalist Scandinavian design
- Water repellent shorts
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
J.Lindeberg, a Swedish brand, has been redefining golf fashion since 1996. Known for merging modern aesthetics with high performance materials, their apparel reflects timeless style on the course.
Ticking off both functionality and style, the Eloy Golf Shorts benefit from a four way stretch Bluesign fabric for easy movement and making every swing a comfortable one. They feature a lightweight construction, front and back pockets and a water repellent design.
Subscribe and you’ll get 10% off. Free standard shipping on orders over $150.
Travis Mathew
Pros
- Discounts when you sign up
- Wrinkle resistant and quick drying shorts
- Huge variety
Cons
- Free shipping for members only
Travis Mathew, from Huntington Beach, California, always seeks the perfect mix of comfort and their signature style. Their golf shorts are constructed with comfort and liveability in mind, and an overall relaxed style wherever you are.
The standout among their offerings is the Beck Shorts, crafted from the premium Lifestyle Performance fabric. With its lightweight build and 4-way stretch, these shorts not only enhance your performance on the course but also ensure comfort at post game gatherings. They are enhanced quick drying and wrinkle resistant. The Beck Shorts are available for $89.95.
Enjoy discounts when you sign up. Free shipping is also available when you become a member.
Under Armour
Pros
- UA storm technology
- Stretch waistbands
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $99
Staying true to the name, Under Armour have delivered one of the best golf shorts to defend yourself from the grey clouds that darken the green. Under Armour was founded in Washington D.C. in 1996. The brand sponsors some big sporting names including American golfer Jordan Spieth.
Our top pick of Under Armour’s golf shorts has to be the UA Drive Short, due to its UA Storm water repellent coating, lightweight and its 11 choices of colours. These pants feature a stretch waistband, four pockets and four way stretch material allowing for plenty of movement. For $75 these shorts are hard to beat.
Free returns and free shipping on orders over $99.
Oakley
Pros
- Water repellent technology
- Stylish designs
- Free shipping
Cons
- little variety
Since its inception in 1975, Oakley has emerged as a leading sports manufacturer globally. Face the elements in style with Oakley’s waterproof golf shorts, ensuring mobility and comfort from tee to green.
The Take Pro Short 3.0 stands out as one of the brand’s best golf shorts. Boasting a 4-way stretch, water-resistant finish, and a waistband design for all day comfort, these shorts deserve serious consideration – all for $74.95.
Free shipping and 60 day returns are available.
Original Penguin
Pros
- Affordable shorts
- Eco-concious
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $75
Original Penguin, an American clothing brand since 1955, infuses classic styles with a modern twist. For cool looks in cool weather, you can do no wrong with golf’s favourite birdie, Original Penguin. With over 90 options you can find some of the most comfortable golf shorts, with an emphasis on everyday style and stretchy fabrics.
Crafted with recycled polyester, the Pete Performance golf short boasts moisture wicking properties. Its 9-inch inseam appeals to fashion forward men, while the 4 way stretch ensures all day freedom of movement. Original Penguin recommends ordering one size up. You can purchase a pair for $80.
Free shipping on orders over $50 for members. Free shipping on orders over $75 for all other orders.
Peter Millar
Pros
- Wide range
- Water resistant fabrics
- Versatility
Cons
- Free shipping orders over $500 only
Founded in 2001, Peter Millar is a luxury brand from Raleigh, North Carolina. It offers menswear, womenswear, and golf apparel, combining classic elegance with modern comfort. Peter Milalr sponsors multiple professional golfers including Cameron Young, Pablo Larrazazbal and Taichi Kho.
Opt for the Shackleford Performance Hybrid shorts, resistant to water with a 10-inch inseam. Their timeless design allows them to transition into summer swim trunks, while the four-way stretch ensures easy and unrestricted movement on the golf course. With a huge range of sizes available (30-44) you can purchase these for up to $105.
Free standard shipping on orders over $500.
Devereux
Pros
- 15% off
- Water resistant fabrics
- Affordable brand
Cons
- Free shipping orders over $150 only
Devereux has been designing golf apparel blending style and performance since 2013. Their versatile collections offer modern, comfortable designs for golfers seeking a sophisticated yet functional on-course wardrobe.
The Gravity shorts from the brand feature a 7.5-inch inseam and a lightweight, breathable design, making them versatile for both on and in water activities, serving as dual-purpose swim shorts. They’re available in Khaki, blue, navy steel or white for just $58.
Sign up and get 15% off. Free shipping on orders over $150.