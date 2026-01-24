15 Best Golf Shorts For Men: Big Guys, Hot Weather, 7-Inch, Stretch, Slim Fit & More

What you wear on the green matters, which is why a pair of golf shorts is essential to keep you cool in warmer weather, but also to keep things functional. ‘Style plus function’ is the formula for golf shorts and this guide will help you to choose which fit is right for you.

Golf shorts aren’t just a pair of regular chino shorts, they are specially designed to accommodate all the movements you’ll make on the golf course by offering plenty of stretch and weight next to nothing. Plus, they’ll keep you looking fresh on the walk through the clubhouse.

Here are our top picks for best men’s golf shorts as well as our must-know criteria for picking the very best…

Here’s what we’re looking for: