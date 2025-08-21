The Fashion Secret Weapon Men Are Using To Win At Work And Love

More men are hiring stylists to improve confidence in business, dating, and social settings.

Common questions focus on colour, fit, and event dressing.

Wives and girlfriends are increasingly booking stylists for their partners as style becomes a mainstream form of self-improvement.

Once upon a time, the idea of hiring a stylist felt like an exclusive domain, reserved only for high-profile celebrities and fashion insiders set to walk the latest runway in London, Paris and Milan.

But in 2025, the climate is changing, with everyday men becoming as interested in their daily fits as they are in training at the gym, eating well at home and putting in the work professionally.

It could be that there are more opportunities to dress better these days. The 24-hour news cycle driven by content creators has seen a democratisation of dressing well. We’re inundated with choice, guiding our hands (and our wallets) whenever we hit the high street or receive the latest press release from Calvin Klein or Van Heusen, to name but two.

We’re loving Calvin Klein for effortlessly casual fits that still know how to make an impression. Image: Cavin Klein

Professional stylists are the more personal choice for today’s men. A key tool in the arsenal, available to completely overhaul their wardrobes, sharpen their image, and boost their confidence in both business and dating.

Blokes are quickly realising that style is no longer just a vanity project for the biggest events of the social calendar. Everyone from junior staffers to big-wig executives are realising that dressing well reperesents a rare opportunity to secure that promotion, get a second date, or simply feel more confident. In 2025, appearance is no longer being left to guesswork.

Jeff Lack: Sydney Stylist

With decades of experience working with men, Sydney-based stylist Jeff Lack has seen the shift first-hand and told DMARGE that the majority of his clients today are looking for more than just fashionable clothing from the big brands. They’re looking to educate themselves on the basics and beyond.

“’How do I combine colours? What do I wear to an event? What suits my body shape?’ These are the most common questions I hear on a daily basis, and they reflect a broader uncertainty many men are feeling about their image.” Jeff Lack

Timeless brands like Ralph Lauren will always impress at the calendar’s biggest events. Image: Ralph Lauren

Part of the demand is driven by the dating scene. With the abundance of apps, both for short and long-term romance, first impressions are made brutally fast – and more often than not, stick. Walk into any bar or Bondi restaurant and a mismatched outfit can sink someone before they’ve even said hello.

Similarly, professionals are increasingly seeking full image overhauls, navigating a world where presence and confidence are as important as credentials. Imagine turning up to an important meeting in a poorly fitted suit or the same outdated combination as the Christmas party. It’s simply no longer an option.

What Do Stylists Do?

Styling services now go far beyond picking clothes off a rack. They teach men how to adjust their wardrobes, experiment with colour, and understand how clothes fit. Seems simple, right? You’d be surprised how many guys walking down the street are struggling with the basics.

“Fit is paramount. … Then after fit, colour is the second piece – how it matches with your eyes, skin and hair – and then the third piece is individual style – what you bring to your outfit that is drawn from your unique voice.” Jeff Lack

The right advice can transform someone who hides in loose jeans and baggy shirts into a man who owns his look, without ever straying into “fashion victim” territory. It’s about authenticity as much as aesthetics.

Industry trends mirror this shift towards wearable, timeless style. Preppy Ivy League looks, elevated casualwear, and modern tailoring dominate fashion forecasts, but the emphasis is on simplicity and polish rather than chasing fads.

American designer Todd Snyder is nailing modern fits. Image: Todd Snyder

Style guides often push men to build around staples like a white tee, a tailored jacket, and good jeans. In short, get an outfit that fits you perfectly and accessorise it with a pièce unique. It’s the same philosophy stylists champion: make it timeless, make it yours.

How Partners are Driving the Change

Interestingly, women are playing a key role in this movement. Wives and girlfriends are increasingly booking stylists on behalf of their partners; sometimes for big occasions, other times because they feel he’s overdue for a reset.

Somehow I doubt David Beckham asks Victoria to pick out his wardrobe. Image: HUGO BOSS

What was once framed as indulgence is becoming a practical investment, even a relationship gift. Lack explains that many of his clients arrive looking to improve their wardrobe, but what men walk away with is a new level of confidence.

“When someone finally understands how to dress for their body shape, how to navigate a black-tie invitation, or what makes them look sharp on a first date, the effect goes far deeper than appearances,” Lack told DMARGE.

Just as men now invest in better grooming products for their hair, skincare to keep them looking younger, and longevity treatments designed to stave off Father Time, personal style has become another essential pillar of self-improvement. It’s why stylists like Jeff Lack are busier than ever. For men ready to show up differently, whether in the boardroom or on Bumble, style has become the new secret weapon.