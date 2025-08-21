Toyota LandCruiser Owned By Steve Irwin Presents Once In A Lifetime Opportunity For Australian Car Enthusiasts

Some cars are collectible because of rarity. Others because of performance. But every now and then, a vehicle earns legendary status because of the person who drove it.

That’s exactly why Steve Irwin’s 1982 Toyota LandCruiser HJ47 Troop Carrier is about to become one of the most talked-about auction lots in Australia.

Listed by Collecting Cars, this long-wheelbase “Troopie” isn’t just another vintage LandCruiser with a cult following. It’s a piece of Aussie history.

It once roamed the grounds of Australia Zoo, supporting Irwin’s conservation work across the sprawling 700-acre property. From hauling gear to ferrying keepers, it was part of the Crocodile Hunter’s daily mission and in many ways, a character in his story.

The specs alone make it an oddball in the best way. Instead of the usual diesel powerplant, it packs a 4.9-litre Cleveland Ford V8, showing more than 415,000 kilometres.

The chassis reveals ute-derived components, extra cab supports, and a zoo-era aluminium bull bar that still looks ready to deflect the odd kangaroo. White paintwork remains stamped with bold green “The Crocodile Hunter™” lettering, giving it instant visual recognition.

A detailed history booklet and a signed letter from Robert ‘Bob-Dawg’ Irwin authenticate the vehicle’s zoo origins.

Collectors may also remember when this very LandCruiser unexpectedly popped up on eBay back in 2013, listed by Australia Zoo alongside Crocodile Hunter memorabilia.

A Sunshine Coast family won the bid, later beginning a sympathetic restoration that included a full mechanical refurbishment, electrical system overhaul, and various upgrades to keep it in working order without stripping away its character.

“This special Toyota LandCruiser represents an important piece of Australian history and culture,” says Lee Hallett, Head of APAC at Collecting Cars.

Online bidding opens Sunday, August 24, and closes Monday, September 1, 2025. Unlike many auction cars that only matter to niche enthusiasts, this one sits at the intersection of motoring, conservation, and Australian pop culture.

For LandCruiser diehards, it’s an ultra-rare spec with unique modifications. For Irwin fans, it’s the closest thing to a rolling time capsule of his khaki-shirted, big-hearted legacy.

Most Cruisers are bought to survive the bush. This one is destined to outlive all of us.