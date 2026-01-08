We Found The Future Of At-Home Entertainment At CES 2026

Hisense used CES 2026 to reinforce its focus on bigger, brighter screens .

. From RGB MiniLED to laser projection, the brand continues to prioritise picture and performance that’s perfect for Australian living.

The 2026 lineup signals a clear strategy: bring flagship display technology to more sizes and more accessible price points.

If you thought Vegas was all fast cars, Elvis impersonators and slot machines, well… you’re not entirely wrong. But every January, this iconic American city also hosts the loudest tech playground on Earth: CES, the Consumer Electronics Show.

Or as many journalists and consumers have come to see it, a coming together of innovation, ideas and ambitions from the biggest brands on the planet.

It’s a chance for passionate tech nerds to get a firsthand look at the next evolution of products. Which, in an industry that changes faster than any other, can be a rare, invaluable glimpse into the next five to ten years of our lives. What we’ll watch, play with, drive, wear, and yes, even sleep next to.

Las Vegas once again became the global centre of technology as CES 2026 highlighted where home entertainment is heading next. Image: Hisense

The show sprawls across the Convention Center, hotels, ballrooms and private suites down the Strip. Thousands of companies show up. Tens of thousands of journalists, investors, engineers, and the technologically curious follow.

But here, you won’t find people walking around with a trolley full of gadgets. CES is more for brands to come together and show everyone what they’ve been up to for the last 12 months.

Some ideas stick; some vanish quietly. But that means better tech, better value, and yes, bigger, brighter screens. And this year was no different.

RGB MiniLED technology delivers greater colour control and contrast, even at extreme screen sizes designed for open living spaces. Image: Hisense

Hisense is the brand that continues to stand out amongst an increasingly saturated market, doubling down on large screens with unrivalled brightness and display with the brand’s RGB MiniLED Evo & MicroLED technology, Laser TV and Hisense’s most advanced Hi-View AI Engine to date come together to deliver genuine performance. Fast, responsive and priced aggressively.

For Australians, it’s a perfect fit. We love our sport, big screens, and open, sunny living spaces. Hisense gets that.

So this year’s big releases are a symphony of eye-popping colour, brightness that actually works in your lounge room, and pure immersive scale that you can actually see in your sun-lit lounge room. After a week of navigating Vegas, here are the best Hisense picks for 2026.

UXS Series RGB MiniLED Evo TV (116”)

Image: Hisense

RGB MiniLED Evo technology

Hi-View AI Engine RGB

Pantone and Pantone Skintone Colour Validated

Anti-Reflection Pro

180Hz Game Mode Ultra

6.2.2 CineStage X Surround

For me, this is easily the most exciting product Hisense has teased in 2026.

At a massive 116 inches, the UXS Series RGB MiniLED TV is absurdly large, but with Hisense’s RGB MiniLED Evo technology, the size isn’t even the biggest headline here. It’s the stunning picture quality and colour accuracy.

Hisense is the originator of this RGB MiniLED technology, having introduced it last year. This year, however, the brand has taken the technology a step further, introducing Cyan to the Red, Green and Blue, achieving 108-bit spatial light control, hardware-level low blue light protection, and 100% BT.2020 coverage.

In simple terms, it’s the best-in-class for quality: Live sport looks exceptional; films retain detail and colours on the bigger size without looking like a bad WiFi connection. This TV is one for the guys who are serious about their at-home setup and are ready to invest in the future of entertainment.

XR10 Laser Projector

Image: Hisense

Long-throw Laser projector

Up to 6000 lumens of peak brightness in a 65” to 300” projection range

Industry-leading optical zoom and lens shift

Industry-leading liquid cooling system

At 6000 lumens, the Hisense XR10 is one of the brand’s latest Laser Projectors to deliver a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, regardless of the bright, beautiful days we enjoy in Australia.

You can watch sport or a movie or binge your favourite series in the middle of the day without turning your living room into an underground dwelling just to see the characters on the screen.

Key points to consider: Industry-leading optical zoom range and a wide lens shift of 130° vertically & 46° horizontally.

That means you can effortlessly fit the projected screen onto any wall in your home. Above the fireplace, over the dining table, out in the garage, when the rugrats are giving you grief. This gives you convenience and flexibility without any drama.

For Australian blokes, this replaces Gold Class memberships and overpriced popcorn. Big sports nights. Movie marathons. All without the wall-mounting anxiety. Seeing this in the flesh felt like seeing the future of home cinema, done properly. For people who want to upgrade the at-home experience for any night of the week.

CanvasTV S7S (55” & 65”)

Image: Hisense

Dolby Vision IQ & HDR Adaptive 10+

Hi-QLED technology

Hi-Matte Display

Gallery Mode

144Hz Game Mode Pro

2.0.2 Spatial Audio

For Aussies with big walls and big tastes, the all-new Hisense CanvasTV takes the brand’s more stylish offering and packs it with a system that’s brighter, smarter and more immersive, all whilst maintaining the design-forward thinking that made the earlier iterations so popular.

This release immediately caught my attention. There’s simply nothing else out there quite like it; a TV that turns your lounge into a gallery and gameday depending on what you’re watching, or exploring on the VIDAA Art App, where users can flick through a digital library of images to proudly display on the wall whilst in Art Mode.

The world truly is your canvas with this one.

The UR9 Series brings Hisense’s RGB MiniLED technology into more attainable sizes, delivering the kind of clarity that makes live sport and movies feel genuinely immersive. Image: Hisense

Something we didn’t see but have been told about is the UR8 and UR9 Series RGB MiniLED TV, which introduces Hisense’s cutting-edge RGB MiniLED technology in more sizes from 55” to 100”, able to deliver the incredible bursts of colour and a crisp picture like what we saw in the bigger 116UX that Hisense launched last year.

In layman’s terms, it’s the sort of performance that makes everything from live sport to streaming box sets feel more immersive and one that will make you wonder how you ever lived before it, being bright enough to survive an open-plan lounge and punchy enough to make live footy and Formula 1 come alive.

The UR range makes Hisense’s cutting-edge RGB MiniLED more attainable. In fact, you could even say that this is where the brand’s philosophy becomes crystal clear: bringing flagship-level RGB MiniLED technology to more sizes and pricepoints.