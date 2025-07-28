10 Best T-Shirt Brands for Men Skinny, Fat & Everyone in Between, Tried & Tested by DMARGE

Rightly considered a wardrobe essential alongside socks, pants or underwear, the plain T-shirt should never be tossed on without carefully considering its merits.

For a completely impartial and authentic review, we had to go out and purchase each of these T-shirts ourselves and have them sent to the DMARGE office. Some of these brands we’ve tried and tested before; some we wear in regular rotation; others were put on our radar thanks to recommendations from friends and family that we thought needed to be put to the test.

We ordered every T-shirt in a Large size so we could compare the style and fit against the other brands directly and effectively, before disturbing them amongst some of the most style-savvy our team has to offer including Luc Wiesman our founder with well over a decade in and around the style space and Ben Esden, our resident white tee addict.

Why Trust Us?

We purchased and tested every single one of the t-shirts in this guide. Ben Esden, our model, can see this in the photos. Initially, he wore each one for 24 hours, then updated this article after 6 months, and now again after a whole year.

Putting our money where our mouth is by purchasing every single t-shirt. Image: DMARGE

Ben gave them a low-intensity test by wearing them to relax at home. He gave them a medium-intensity test by wearing them to and from work, including his daily commute. Finally, he gave them a high-intensity test by taking them for a workout, run, or powerwalk. (Yes, he really loves a powerwalk.)

The rest of our team in the office including fashion veteran Fin then also chipped in with their two cents on the look, feel, and design credentials. Luc Wiesman then signed off on the final brands.

What We’re Looking For

Fabrics : How comfortable are the fabrics? How sustainable are they? How do they react with sensitive skin? Are they likely to get marked or stained too easily? This is a huge consideration for white tees.

: How comfortable are the fabrics? How sustainable are they? How do they react with sensitive skin? Are they likely to get marked or stained too easily? This is a huge consideration for white tees. Design : While you’ll find little variation in colour or pattern, we have to ask if these tees offer a contemporary or flattering silhouette. Are the necklines well constructed and a suitable size? What design details do they offer?

: While you’ll find little variation in colour or pattern, we have to ask if these tees offer a contemporary or flattering silhouette. Are the necklines well constructed and a suitable size? What design details do they offer? Comfort : How does the tee fit? Does it flatter the right parts of the body? Does it sit snug across the shoulders and chest while still leaving a little room in the belly for those who need it?

: How does the tee fit? Does it flatter the right parts of the body? Does it sit snug across the shoulders and chest while still leaving a little room in the belly for those who need it? Versatility : White tees are versatile by nature, but does their shape, silhouette, or detailing make them easy to mix and match with other pieces in your capsule wardrobe?

: White tees are versatile by nature, but does their shape, silhouette, or detailing make them easy to mix and match with other pieces in your capsule wardrobe? Price: How much do they cost? And how much is too much for the perfect tee?

You’ll find some brands have been omitted from this guide. That’s not because they were bad, but because nobody on our team could confidently vouch for them. Uniqlo is a perfect example; a great brand, but we were more focused on brands specifically known for their t-shirts.

Category Best Men’s T-Shirt Best Overall True Classic Softest Material Bonobos Best Quality Construction CDLP Best Fitting Tee Rhone Best For Bigger Blokes Everlane Best Value Tee Lululemon Best Oversized Fit Tee Taylor Stitch Best Curved Hem Tee Buck Mason Most Sustainable Men’s Tee Pact

Best Overall: True Classic Crew Neck T-Shirt

Ben wearing the True Classic. Image: DMARGE

True Classic Crew Neck T-Shirt VERDICT: Best overall white tee that ticks a lot of the boxes when it comes to that classic look. The fit is snug and comfortable whilst the fabric feels high quality and durable. Pros Fitted

Soft fabric

Good length

Affordable

Direct-to-consumer Cons Slightly thinner feel

The team behind True Classic set out with a very simple idea, to help the everyday guy look and feel good with a t-shirt that fits well, feels good and doesn’t cost the earth… compare this to the CDLP further down this list which comes in around the $100-mark for just one tee, this is represents unmissable value.

With all the hype surrounding True Classic’s selection of T-shirts, this was the one I was keen to get my hands on the most. True Classic Crew Neck T-Shirt tees hug all the right areas of the torso without that annoying pinching you get with some fitted tees.

On reflection, True Classic delivered on its promise for the most part. The design sat comfortably on my shoulders and hugged my chest well without feeling too tight; it also fell neatly at the waist and left plenty of room around the belly.

Recommended All White 3-Pack Premium fitted crew neck t-shirt. Classic side seam for the best look & fit.

At around $32 per unit True Classic loves to push its 3-pack but they’re available in single serves too it’s a more than reasonable entry point for an everyday tee that ticks a lot of boxes. The only consideration is that the fabric, whilst soft, doesn’t feel the most premium and I wonder how long this would last after 3-6 months of consistent use. This may, however, just be a result of the slight stretch built into the fabric to accommodate the aforementioned smugness. Time will tell…

This certainly wouldn’t be something I’d train in, but it’s perfect for taking it easy for styling most casual to smart casual outfits.

A closer look at the True Classic. PHOTO: DMARGE

RELATED: True Classic Tees Review: The Internet’s Hottest New ‘Basics’ Brand For Men

Softest: Bonobos Soft Everyday Tee

Image: DMARGE

Bonobos Soft Everyday Tee VERDICT: Higher cotton count makes Bonobos white T-shirt the softest overall in the list. But where they’ve prioritised feel and comfort, the T-shirt feels like its lacking shape and style. Pros Softest feeling

Tagless branding

Affordable Cons Isn’t well fitted

Bonobos is an interesting option compared to the rest of the styles and designs here. Made using 100% soft cotton, this is undoubtedly the best-feeling T-shirt on the list, but it’s not necessarily the best fitting…

Where True Classic can boast it hugs the frame well, Bonobos would be improved if it was more snug around the shoulders and arms to sit better on my torso. You can see in the below image that the Bonobos Soft Everyday Tee felt a little slouched around the top half of my torso, failing to accentuate my very best bits. You need to consider which you prefer here, as I understand the looser look is preferable for some.

Recommended Soft Everyday Tee Our best-selling tee made with soft cotton for comfort & breathability.

A real brainwave of Bonobos is their tagless branding: whilst I’m sure it saves them a few dollars in production, it also provides extra comfort for the wearer who doesn’t have to deal with any unnecessary scratching, so that’s definitely an added win for someone with slightly sensitive skin like me. It also doesn’t take away from the overall quality at all, so it’s all upside.

A closer look at the Bonobos Tee. PHOTO: DMARGE

This one is by far the softest and at $35 per piece, Bonobos represents a more affordable option for a comfortable everyday tee. But you have to decide if you want to sacrifice the fit for comfort. This isn’t as snug fitting as some of the others like True Classic or Lululemon – and certainly not as fitted as Rhone – so it’s up to you which is your priority with your tees. I know which I’d go for.

Best Quality: CDLP Midweight Tee

Image: DMARGE

CDLP Midweight Tee VERDICT: Certainly the best quality T-shirt available on orur list, CDLP’s superior GSM cotton count produces a premium feeling tee that’s durable, soft and stylish… but all that comes at a price. Pros Premium look and feel

22 GSM Cotton Count

Thicker collar Cons Pricey

Made using a combination of Lyocell a fibre derived from certified renewable wood sources and Pima cotton an extra long fibre that pair together to form a premium silk-like softness for added comfort, breathability, texture and structure, the CDLP tee is undoubtedly the highest quality t-shirt here… but at a significantly higher price point than Everlane, for example, you’d hope so.

Available with a fabric weight of 20 GSM, CDLP follows a wider trend that we’ve seen in the T-shirt market over recent years: higher GSM results in a premium product that’s thicker, far more durable, and feels far more premium.

Recommended 3 × Midweight T-Shirt Our 220 gsm Midweight T-Shirt is designed with a regular fit and crew neck. Made of a unique Tencel™ lyocell and pima cotton blend.

The CDLP Midweight Tee mirrors this in the stitching of the seams, collar, and hems, which we suspect may be double-stitched for added strength and durability. Much like the fabric weight, this ensures that the heavier panels hold together stronger for longer, giving you a tee that stands up to wear.

Not only does heavier material allow it to withstand a lot more movement and weather than cheaper, thinner counterparts, but it also allows the tee to hold its shape for much longer, elevating both you and your outfits alike.

A closer look at the Bonobos T-Shirt. PHOTO: DMARGE

Of course, all this comes at a price $140 to be exact which still feels like a steep price point for just one tee. However, the CDLP white tee is undoubtedly the piece that will reward you in the long run.

Best Fitting: Rhone Element T-Shirt

Image: DMARGE

Rhone Element Tee VERDICT: Using Pima cotton sets the Rhone apart here, giving the T-Shirt a superior soft feel but without sacrificing any of the tyel and shape. Big winner here. Pros Fitted

Soft fabric Cons Higher price point

Personally, I prefer a tee that’s fitted and hugs my frame whilst still giving me optimal movement and breathability. Of course, it’s a hard one to get right, but I felt that Rhone was without a doubt the best fitting of all the T-shirts we purchased and reviewed.

However, it’s important to point out that I received a medium in my order which is why it appears tighter compared to the other sizes. Naturally, this earns them something of a black mark against their e-commerce and customer service credentials; receiving the correct product is, we think, the minimum a customer should expect.

Recommended Rhone Element Tee Made to be your favorite everyday tee, the Element Tee is made with organic Pima cotton and can be worn anywhere, any time.

Lucky for them, the Rhone Element Tee turned out to be an everyday tee that looked and felt great to wear, beating their path to redemption as a result. Rhone’s Element Tee meets a lot of the criteria we set out when reviewing this selection. Similar to CDLP, Rhone features organic Pima cotton for premium softness and texture but comes at a lower price.

A closer look at the Rhone Tee. PHOTO: DMARGE

At $105, this comes at a more reasonable price point compared to some of the other selections here and is a serious contender for the best overall; it’ll have to settle for best fitting for now.

Best For Large Blokes: Everlane Essential Organic Crew Tee

Image: DMARGE

Everlane Essential Organic Crew Tee VERDICT: Soft, breathable fabric that’s affordable and wearable. Although the thin feeling cotton could be an issue for some blokes. Pros Wider fit

Organic cotton

Sustainable choice

Affordable Cons Feels slightly thinner

Boxy

Really slow shipping (30 days to Australia) Produced in a wider fit, Everlane has updated its everyday tee selection with a higher cotton count and a number of cool sizing features on some of its previous iterations, making this tee the perfect T-shirt available for larger guys. Take the Rhone: not the best choice if you’re a full-time gym rat with the boulder shoulders to prove it or just a proud dad working up the requisite BBQ belly; the Everlane fit sits neatly in all the right areas – if you’re a father figure, this is the one for you.

Made with 100% organic cotton, Everlane’s commitment to producing high-quality tees for the everyday guy shines through here, as do their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint at every stage of production, a mission that Everlane took up very early compared to the vast majority of menswear brands that have rightly if latently jumped on the bandwagon in recent times. All in all, it’s nice to know I’m not inadvertently contributing to the climate crisis with this tee.

Recommended The Essential Organic Crew Expertly crafted using 100% OCS-certified organic cotton, this timeless staple features an updated fit for enhanced comfort and style with the same soft yet durable feel that only gets better with wear.

A revised collar gave the Everlane Essential Organic Crew Tee a better shape around my neckline and shoulders, hugging the frame of my upper torso well without any unwanted pinching. At the hem, Everlane’s T-shirts are now less prone to shrinking compared to other products so you have more confidence in your fit.

A closer look at the Everlane. PHOTO: DMARGE

At $54 – or three for $108 – Everlane’s Essential Organic Crew represents amazing value for money and could be a winner for the wardrobe.

Best Value: Lululemon Fundamental T-Shirt

Image: DMARGE

Lululemon Soft Jersey Tee VERDICT: Lululemon’s Fundamental T-Shirt represents the best value item on our list, with high-quality material and added specs suitable for active movement. Pros Fitted but breathable

Great value Cons Stretchy makes it feel like a gym top

Lululemon’s cottony-soft Fundamental T-Shirt uses high-quality fabrics that are soft and comfortable to touch, which is why I was curious to see how it would match up with my active lifestyle. My curiosity was only piqued further after reading that their underwear came oh-so-close to the top of our best men’s underwear rankings, proving Lululemon’s credentials in the menswear space.

So the first thing I did was take this on a run. Overall, it was the best choice for training, which is a good thing considering the big claims Lululemon make on some of its products. Lululemon claims to have designed this product for people on the move, which is clear in its superior moveability and use of abrasion-resistant fabric treated with No-Stink Zinc™ technology to fight off bad odours… which after a run, we’re all a bit guilty of.

Recommended Fundamental T-Shirt When tech and comfort collide. This wardrobe staple blends cottony-soft fabric with our abrasion-resistant technology for a classic tee that’ll last.

There’s enough room around the arms, shoulders and chest but without any sagging and the neckline is neat and tidy. The fabric also feels slightly stretchy, which gave me confidence when I hit the Bondi to Coogee coastal run.

A closer look at the Lululemon Collar. PHOTO: DMARGE

At $58 USD (~$88 AUD) it’s certainly not sitting within the cheaper options on this list, but with all the technical features and overall high-quality of the fits, this represents the best value option.

Best Boxy Fit: Taylor Stitch Organic Cotton Tee

Taylor Stitch Organic Cotton Tee in Vintage White VERDICT: Very boxy, the Taylor Stitch Organic Cotton Tee is better for bigger guys unlike my skinny ass. Pros Affordable

Organic cotton

No pesticides

No water waste Cons Slightly boxy

Whilst I hadn’t heard much about California-based apparel brand Taylor Stitch before undergoing this review, I was pleasantly surprised to learn about its unwavering commitment to producing high-quality tees that puts responsible practice at its core.

From reducing water waste during production to launching recycling initiatives for tired items of clothing, Taylor Stitch embodies climate-conscious ideals that set out to protect the planet, which is certainly a win in my book.

Now, although I felt the Taylor Stitch Organic Cotton Tee was a good product, it did feel slightly boxy when compared to some of the other tees on this list. Not a deal breaker, but not usually one of the qualities I’m looking for in my tees. For some blokes, it’s an essential feature and suits certain frames.

Recommended The Organic Cotton Tee in Vintage White Our ultra-soft Organic Cotton Tee has a classic crewneck design, vintage-style tailored fit and an ideal Goldilocks weight that’s perfect for layering or sporting solo.

The Taylor Stitch Organic Cotton Tee fabric was soft and comfortable owing to the 100% organic cotton and didn’t stick to my torso.

Overall, I felt like it was a good product that was backed up by Taylor Stitch’s many climate-conscious pledges, giving consumers peace of mind that they’re not inadvertently causing harm when buying this tee. At $45 it’s certainly one of the more reasonably priced pieces on this list and a solid choice for the everyday fit.

Best Looking: Reigning Champ Lightweight Jersey Tee

Reigning Champ Lightweight Jersey Tee VERDICT: Pros Durable

Premium look and feel

Value for money

Fitted Cons Slightly short

Canadian apparel brand Reigning Champ set out to produce high-quality fits for men to wear all year round. With a nod to its sporty roots, the Vancouver, BC-based outfitter took inspiration from the world of sports and the pursuit of success, utilising fashion ingredients of the highest quality to make tees and hoodies that blokes will actually wear.

Their Lightweight Jersey Tee arrived with a lot of hype, similar to CDLP: it’s a premium product without the premium price tag, so naturally, we were keen to check this one out. On first wear, it’s notably softer than a lot of the other products in this list, owing to the 100% Cotton that makes up this tee.

Recommended The Lightweight Jersey Tee in White Our classic T-shirt is handcrafted in Vancouver from premium cotton with a versatile year-round weight. Designed with a trim athletic fit, a durable rib-bound collar, set-in sleeves, and flatlock seams.

Around the shoulders, the Reigning Champ fits neatly and falls neatly down my torso, whilst the arms are snug and a decent length; it’s certainly one of the better-fitted tees that we tried.

At $55 USD (~$83 AUD) it’s one of the pricier items that we bought for testing – but it also represents one of the better value options for your money. Sure, it’s not as cheap as the Taylor Stitch, and it falls under the same section as Lululemon, however where the Reigning Champ reigns supreme, is in its overall premium look and feel, which ultimately, should be the main reason we rock the tee in the first place.

Best Curved Hem: Buck Mason White Pima Curved Hem Tee

Buck Mason White Pima Curved Hem Tee VERDICT: Premium, soft cotton with a storied heritage in American textile making, but a slightly boxy feel doesn’t give this product a great fit. Pros Premium look and feel

The stitching is very good

It’s washed with softener and enzymes for a better feel Cons Too short

Boasting a respectable 140 GSM jersey knit, Buck Mason’s white long-staple USA-grown Pima cotton feels soft and comfortable compared to the other choices in this list and represents more than a century of textile manufacturing and millinery in Eastern Pennsylvania, dating back to 1873.

The style sits neatly on my shoulders which, as time went on, we noticed seemed to be the most inconsistent area of fit amongst all these brands, so this isn’t an achievement to sniff at. However, it isn’t well fitted around my chest at all, which represented something of a comedown after the ecstasy of sculpted shoulders. If I’m looking for a better fit overall, this one falls short compared to Lululemon, for example. But nice stitching at the collar and cuff pretty much made up for this though.

Recommended Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Tee Our signature curved hem tee in premium, long-staple USA-grown Supima cotton.

The White Pima curved hem is a nice touch but too short for my build and threatened to ride up every time I took a step, which isn’t the look I, or many other blokes, are going for. However, the brand does offer options for shorter or taller styles to fit your body type, so this may have been an ‘L’ on our part and one that we recommend you avoid.

At $45 USD (~$68 AUD) it’s certainly not a cheap option, but it certainly wouldn’t break the bank to get a couple sent to Australia either. It’s a nice mid-range option sitting below Pact, however.

Most Sustainable: Pact Softspun Crew Neck Tee

Pact Softspun Crew Neck Tee VERDICT: Climate-conscious fashion that sets the standard for carbon net zero businesses. Pros Supports climate initiatives

Organic cotton Cons Feels cheaper

Made using Pact’s Softspun fabric that utilises organic cotton sourced from a Fairtrade-certified factory, Pact’s offering represents climate-conscious crews that don’t cost the earth. The only issue here, of course, is that the fabric doesn’t feel as premium as some of the other options I’ve tried on this list.

Pact’s mission is to put the people on this earth first, partnering with Fair Trade USA, Global Organic Textile Standard and SimpliZero to ensure that all their products reach the highest standard of sustainable practices to support the planet… which is good news for my conscience.

Recommended Softspun V-Neck Tee 3-Pack Made with Organic Cotton in a Fair Trade Factory.

While voting with my wallet in this way feels good at the level of ethics, things weren’t so rosy when it came down to Pact’s Softspun Tee aesthetics. The collar felt thin and flimsy, while the stitching made the already thinner fabric feel no stronger. While some people may love the lightweight feel, to me, it just felt like the tee would lack the durability required for long-term and high-intensity use, being an especially no-no for training or workouts.

Overall, though, we don’t want to knock an eco-savvy brand, given just how important that’s becoming as the days and weeks pass by. If this sustainable trailblazer can just up its product quality slightly, then it could be a game-changer.

Best Feeling: Public Rec Go-To Crew T-Shirt

Public Rec Go-To Crew VERDICT: A good all-rounder, the aptly named Public Rec Go-To Crew feels and looks good but can’t claim to be the best in many categories. Pros High-quality fabric

Feels amazing on

Good value for a premium product Cons Not fitted around the chest

Branding on the inside of collar may annoy some people

Public Rec’s aptly named Go-To Crew is a worthy addition to any wardrobe and fits the profile for an essential everyday tee. Made using an expert blend of Pima Cotton for softness, spandex for stretch, and TENCEL for durability, the Public Rec Go-To Crew Tee has that high-quality look and feel I usually go for while offering that additional level of mobility and durability that makes it absolutely perfect for those who keep moving during their day.

Recommended Go-To Crew A relaxed, athletic tee designed to go with everything in your closet.

The style sits well on the shoulders but doesn’t fit very snugly at the chest, failing to give you that pumped-up look that so many men are chasing. However, the headroom in the chest does follow through to the belly, which is definitely a bonus, allowing blokes some much-needed breathing room. All in all, the fit of this tee wasn’t an instant deal breaker but I felt it was lacking the necessary shape that some of the others on this list had.

At $84, it’s at the higher end of the price scale. While the fit doesn’t exactly stand out compared to a brand like True Classic, the elevated combination of high-quality materials makes the Go-To great value for money and a solid wardrobe addition.

UPDATE: We’ve been wearing this T-shirt for a week now, and I must say it’s one of the best available. It has the perfect amount of stretch,h and it feels amazing.