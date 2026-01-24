It might not be the first thing you think of with regard to your golfing outfit, but a golf jacket is an essential piece of clothing. You’ll never know when the rain will hit, so having a waterproof golf jacket is like having a companion out there on the course.
Thanks to the lightweight construction and increasing technological designs of modern golf jackets, they can easily be stored in your push cart or even your golf bag, giving quick access to shield yourself and keep playing.
We’ve rounded up the best golf jackets for men that will give you a stylish, protective edge next time you’re out on the course.
Here’s what we’re looking for:
- Waterproofness: Make sure you find a golf jacket with an excellent waterproof quality
- Breathability: Sometimes it can get hot, so a good breathability rating is a must.
- Fit: A jacket that’s not too big or too small allows you to move freely while keeping you dry when there is inclement weather
- Storage: Lastly, a day spent out on the golf course means you’ll need supplies and a place to put them. Be sure to choose a jacket that can safely store your phone and other supplies.
Rhone
Pros
- Jackets designed specifically for the golf course
- 20% off when you sign up
Cons
- Limited selection
- No hooded golf jackets
Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Rhone creates outerwear that handles tough conditions while instilling confidence. Their range of waterproof jackets, ideal for extremes, feature Primaloft Silver Insulation technology crafted from recycled materials to provide warmth, even in wet weather.
Check out their Rain or Shine zip jacket for optimal protection. Tailored for golf, it boasts a lightweight design and excellent rain protection, making it a suitable choice for the course. It features elastic at the cuff to keep in warmth and boasts two zipper hand pockets and two interior drop in pockets. You can purchase it in blue or grey for $275.
You can get 20% off when you sign up – for a limited time only, so be quick
Lululemon
Pros
- Jackets designed specifically for the golf course
- 20% off when you sign up
Cons
- Limited selection of golf jackets
- No hooded golf jackets
Founded in Vancouver in 1998, Lululemon offers a wide range of jackets known for promoting freedom of movement and exceptional quality. With over 650 stores globally, this Canadian brand prioritises breathability, lightweight design, water repellency, and style in its diverse jacket collection.
Lululemon actually has a small range of men’s golf jackets, but the Golf Half-zip Windbreaker stands out as a popular choice among brands. Designed to be an oversized fit, the jacket is made of water repellent fabric and features zippered hand pockets. The jacket comes in grey, blue or a forest green for $148.
Vice Golf
Pros
- Golf specific brand
- Waterproof jackets
Cons
- Limited colours
For golfers, wind and water can be tough. That’s why Vice Golf made windbreakers to help you keep swinging comfortably, even in wet and gusty weather. The company founded in Germany on 12/12/12 prioritises providing golfers with effective solutions for varying weather conditions.
The Embrace Shield is a waterproof jacket designed to be lightweight and flexible on the golf course. It features side pockets, zip vents, elastic velcro cuffs and a waistband for more comfort and a better fit. For a price of $169.99 this jacket is available in smoke blue, white or plaid.
You can order by phone or only. Free returns and exchanges are available.
Peter Millar
Pros
- Wide range
Cons
- Free shipping orders over $500 only
Founded in 2001, Peter Millar is a luxury brand from Raleigh, North Carolina. It offers menswear, womenswear, and golf apparel, combining classic elegance with modern comfort. Peter Milalr sponsors multiple professional golfers including Cameron Young, Pablo Larrazazbal and Taichi Kho.
The brand’s Crown Sport collection combines style with essential weather protection for golfers. With fully waterproof and seam-sealed features, these jackets prevent drizzle from getting through. Their soft and comfortable two-way stretch makes them ideal for golf in any condition.
Be sure to check out the Shield Half-zip rain shell jacket for a layered construction that has been tested by professional golfers on tour and will keep you dry in the rain and comfortable against the wind. It comes with a packable pouch and can easily be stored in a golf bag or carry on. You can purchase this jacket in grey for $100 or blue for $200.
Free standard shipping on orders over $500.
Travis Mathew
Pros
- 15% off when you sign up
Cons
- No waterproof jackets
Travis Mathew, from Huntington Beach, California, always seeks the perfect mix of comfort and their signature style. Their waterproof golf jackets achieve this balance, emphasising functionality.
With their Wanderlust Hoodie jacket you’ll find micro rip-stop technology, a seam-sealed 4-way stretch for full range of motion and lining that covers the front zipper to create a stylish minimalist look. This jacket is part of the heater series and can be purchased for $149.95 in grey, indigo or blue.
Enjoy 15% off when you sign up. Free shipping is also available when you become a member.
Nike
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Eco-conscious jackets
Cons
- Limited technology
Founded in 1964, Nike is a global athletic brand well known for innovation and performance. Recognised by its iconic Swoosh logo, Nike offers sports footwear, apparel, and equipment. The brand sponsors many acclaimed golfers including Rory Mcilroy, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood, just to name a few.
For all the eco-conscious buyers out there we recommend checking out the Nike Unscripted Repel jacket. This lightweight and breathable jacket will keep you dry on the golf course. It is made of 75% recycled polyester fabric and is available in black or white for $150.
Members can get free shipping on orders over $50.
Oakley
Pros
- Water repellent technology
- Stylish jacket
Cons
- little variety
Since its inception in 1975, Oakley has emerged as a leading sports manufacturer globally. Face the elements in style with Oakley’s waterproof golf jackets, ensuring mobility and comfort from tee to green. Designed to withstand course conditions, these jackets use materials like merino wool, cotton, and polyester, complementing water-repellent technology.
The Oakley golf jacket is made with water repellent technology keeping you warm and dry on the green. The jacket features a convenient reverse coil, two-way zipper. It includes two discreet side zip pockets for essentials and a raised Ellipse on the left front for a stylish touch. You can grab this product for $110.
Free shipping and 60 day returns are available.
GFore
Pros
- Dry-Tex technology
- Magnetic closure pockets
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $50 only
G/Fore, founded in LA in 2011, is a stylish golf brand that blends modern designs and vibrant colours. With premium golf gloves, shoes, and apparel, G/Fore focuses on both performance and style to elevate your golf game.
Designed to be efficient and cover all the bases, their Weather Resistant Repeller jacket features Dry-Tex technology keeping you protected against poor weather. The jacket also comes with two magnetic closure pockets and 2 internal for storage protection and heat bonded seams meaning that you’ll be smiling as the clouds roll over. Grab this best seller for $315.
Free shipping on orders over $50.
Fairway & Greene
Pros
- Free shipping on all orders
- 20% discounts available
Cons
- Few waterproof jackets
Established in 1995, Fairway and Greene is a timeless American golf brand. Known for premium craftsmanship and classic styles, it offers sophisticated golf apparel. Designed to impress on and off the course, Fairway & Greene’s dedicated range of golf jackets have the kind of look and feel that is graceful without effort. With outer shells made from a polyester cire overlay and merino layered with spandex that will keep the jacket looking dry even as the rain is pouring down, Fairway & Greene jackets are some of the best around.
Made of DWR water repellent fabric the brand’s Wind Sweater Shirt jacket is a perfect option for keeping you dry and warm on the course. For $172 it is available in forest green or black. You can even get a 20% discount on the Fairway & Greene website.
Free shipping on all orders.
Golfino
Pros
- Internal phone pockets
- Triple function jackets
Cons
- Free delivery on orders over $250 only
Originating in Schleswig Holstein, Germany, Golfino addresses concerns about your phone or belongings getting wet on the golf course. With their range of jackets, you no longer need to store them in your golf bag.
The popular Mens Golf Jacket with Triple Function, will give you everything you need. Its three functions are waterproofing, cold protection and flexibility. The jacket also features zipped pockets, a special pocket for your phone and a stand up collar to shield you from the wind. You can grab this jacket in navy or black for $219.95
Free delivery on orders over $250.
Uniqlo
Pros
- Plenty of colours
- XXS-3XL sizing available
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $99 only
Since 1984, Uniqlo, a Japanese fashion brand, has offered affordable, high-quality clothing with a focus on functionality. While not designed explicitly for golf, their range of jackets is adaptable for various outdoor activities.
Be sure to check out the Blocktech parka for the very best (looking) in durability. These are waterproof and windproof and have a sealing tape at the seams to keep moisture out. This is an affordable option ($89.90) for those on a budget and is available in XXS-3XL and in black, natural, olive, blue and navy.
Free shipping on orders over $99 only.
Under Armour
Pros
- UA storm technology
Cons
- Limited range of golf specific jackets
- Free shipping on orders over $99
Staying true to the name, Under Armour have delivered one of the best golf jackets to defend yourself from the grey clouds that darken the green. Under Armour was founded in Washington D.C. in 1996. The brand sponsors some big sporting names including American golfer Jordan Spieth.
Under Armour’s UA Storm Session Golf jacket is wind and water-resistant and is fueled by the company’s UA Storm technology. The jacket is also made of a durable stretch-woven fabric that is soft and quiet, giving every shot you take zero distractions. It also includes secure zip hand pockets and an internal chest pocket. This jacket is available in navy or grey for $160.
Free returns and free shipping on orders over $99.
Peak Performance
Pros
- HIPE 4 way stretch technology
- 10% off when you sign up
Cons
- Free shipping for members only
Established in 1986, Peak Performance, a Swedish brand, is at the forefront of innovating outdoor apparel. Renowned for blending style and functionality, they produce one of the best ranges of waterproof golf jackets.
Their ‘3 Layer Shell jacket is the very best in protection from the elements with its reliable protection. Crafted from HIPE 4-way stretch fabric that is wind and waterproof, this garment features fully sealed seams for enhanced protection. For $360, this jacket comes in blue, green or black.
You can get 10% off when you sign up. Free shipping is available for members.
Original Penguin
Pros
- Affordable jackets
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $75
- Few waterproof jackets
Original Penguin, an American clothing brand since 1955, infuses classic styles with a modern twist. For cool looks in cool weather, you can do no wrong with golf’s favourite birdie, Original Penguin.
The Quarter Zip Colour Block is a lightweight and water resistant jacket. It features a quarter front zip, two side pockets, a hooded collar and added stretch to help you feel comfortable and protected on the golf course. It comes in sizes S-XXXL for $110.
Free shipping on orders over $50 for members. Free shipping on orders over $75 for all other orders.
Callaway
Pros
- Swing Tech jackets
- Eco friendly
- Storm Guard technology
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Callaway, a renowned golf brand since 1982, produces equipment, apparel, and accessories. Their range of waterproof jackets help to prepare you for the unexpected and keep you playing at your best, no matter what the weather brings.
Check out the StormGuard Waterproof jacket that features the very best in quality and performance. This jacket features Swing Tech for added stretch in the shoulder seams so you can get a full range of motion. It also includes underarm ventilation zips for temperature control, a mock collar with a chin guard, and zippered hand pockets for added warmth and convenience. Not only is it decked out with technology, t’s also environmentally conscious, incorporating 50% recycled polyester for a sustainable and eco-friendly design. Grab this super jacket for $495.
Get 10% off when you sign up.
Kjus
Pros
- Lightweight jackets
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $250 only
- On the expensive side
Kjus (pronounced shu-uss), a Swiss brand, has redefined performance wear with high tech, premium sporting apparel since 2000. The company has an incredible range of waterproof jackets that are layered with repellant technology and innovative constructions to deliver a well-rounded style that stays true to the brand’s roots.
Their Bothy 2L jacket provides a lightweight feel with sealed seams. The jacket is waterproof and is constructed with a four way stretch membrane. It features soft lined hand pockets that come with waterproof zippers. This jacket is on sale for $449.
Free shipping on orders over $250.
Calvin Klein
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Eco friendly
Cons
- Few waterproof jackets
Calvin Klein is one of the most popular brands in the world and was established in 1968. Since launching their golf brand in 2007, and putting functionality back into fashion, Calvin Klein has used the latest technologies to craft some of the highest-quality and best-looking waterproof golf jackets.
Their Recycled Nylon Hooded Windbreaker will keep you warm out on the golf course. It comes with large zip pockets and is made from 100% sustainable fabric so is perfect for the eco-friendly buyers. Grab this jacket for $199.
FootJoy
Pros
- DrySeal technology
- Wide variety of colours and sizes
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
FootJoy has been a golf footwear and apparel brand since 1857. Trusted by golfers worldwide, they craft performance driven gear that elevates the game with style and excellence.
The HydroTour Rain jacket is perfect for keeping you protected from inclement weather. It features a golf collar designed with DrySeal technology, adjustable waterproof cuffs, two hand pockets, a scorecard pocket perfect for storage and even comes with a 2 year waterproof warranty. This jacket is available in 7 different colours and is priced at $295.
Free standard shipping on orders over $150 only.
Lyle & Scott
Pros
- Iconic British brand with longstanding heritage in the game.
- Eye catching logo.
- New dedicated golf range has levelled-up their output massively.
Cons
- Readily available in US, EU, and UK but harder to find in Australia & New Zealand.
Since 1874, Lyle & Scott, a Scottish brand, merges tradition with modern style. Known for its Golden Eagle logo, it offers knitwear, polo shirts, and outerwear. Golf can be played anytime, but when the weather changes with the months, you have to be ready and Lyle & Scott have one of the widest range of jackets to prepare you for the coming cold.
Be sure to check out the Softshell jacket for the very best in style and function. Made to be versatile against any weather condition, this jacket features practical functions like low profile pockets, heavy duty zips and an adjustable hood. This jacket is available in an array of colours including burgundy, navy, black, olive, white, blue and green.
Bogner
Pros
- Wide range of collections
- High quality
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $450
- Limited variety
For those who prioritise the utmost luxury on the golf course, Bogner is a must-consider. This German brand has held a pinnacle position in luxurious athletic wear for over 85 years, blending iconic designs with exceptional quality and top-notch materials. Bogner offers two distinct ranges: Bogner Sport, known for its high functionality, and Bogner Fire + Ice, designed with a more fashion-forward approach.
Check out their Vinzent Quilted jacket which is made from recycled lightweight fabric. This jacket is a stylish and functional choice which will be sure to keep you warm. It features a stand up collar, two zip chest pockets and two zip side pockets. The jacket comes with WarmComfortemp padding made of technical fibres.
Sign up and you’ll receive a 10% discount voucher. Free shipping on orders over $450 only.