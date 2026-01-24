20 Best Golf Jackets For Men: Comfort & Fairway Style No Matter The Weather

It might not be the first thing you think of with regard to your golfing outfit, but a golf jacket is an essential piece of clothing. You’ll never know when the rain will hit, so having a waterproof golf jacket is like having a companion out there on the course.

Thanks to the lightweight construction and increasing technological designs of modern golf jackets, they can easily be stored in your push cart or even your golf bag, giving quick access to shield yourself and keep playing.

We’ve rounded up the best golf jackets for men that will give you a stylish, protective edge next time you’re out on the course.

Here’s what we’re looking for: