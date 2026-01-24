18 Best Slip On Shoes For Men

Whether it’s hot outside and the thought of sneakers overheating your feet fills you with dread – in which case you could always invest in a pair of leather white sneakers for some breathability – or you find yourself constantly wanting a shoe that you can easily and quickly put on and take off that’s slightly more formal than a flip-flop or a slide, every man needs a slip on shoe in his closet.

Available in casual and dressier varieties, men’s slip on shoes are perfect for almost any casual and smart casual event. The main benefit of slip ons is how quickly they can be put on and off, but they’re also very lightweight and just as comfortable as sneakers, if you get a good quality pair.

If you’re after a pair of slip ons, we’ve rounded up the best men’s slip on shoes that will keep your feet supported and comfortable, but will also have you looking stylish.