18 Best Slip On Shoes For Men

Whether it’s hot outside and the thought of sneakers overheating your feet fills you with dread – in which case you could always invest in a pair of leather white sneakers for some breathability – or you find yourself constantly wanting a shoe that you can easily and quickly put on and take off that’s slightly more formal than a flip-flop or a slide, every man needs a slip on shoe in his closet.
Available in casual and dressier varieties, men’s slip on shoes are perfect for almost any casual and smart casual event. The main benefit of slip ons is how quickly they can be put on and off, but they’re also very lightweight and just as comfortable as sneakers, if you get a good quality pair.
If you’re after a pair of slip ons, we’ve rounded up the best men’s slip on shoes that will keep your feet supported and comfortable, but will also have you looking stylish.
Cariuma
Pros
- They are very stylish
- Made from self-regenerating bamboo
- Low-impact shoes
- You can get them in a wide range of colours
Cons
- They may run large
Price: From $110
Sizes: 5-13
Material: Organic cotton
Co-founders David and Fernando started Cariuma after feeling that major sneaker companies were producing uncomfortable sneakers that weren’t created in a sustainable or socially responsible way. They set out to provide stylish, comfy, consciously made shoes, and let us tell you, Cariuma shoes certainly meet those goals.
Cariuma’s IBI slip ons are made from self-regenerating bamboo and recycled fibres, and are high performance, low-impact, and ultra-lightweight. The IBI slip on shoes have a cool-classic look and are also available in a wide variety of colours.
Casca
Pros
- Very breathable slip-ons made from suede and knit
- They have a durable elastic to make them easy to slip on
- More stability and comfort thanks to the moulded anti-roll heel
- The cushioning and arch support are optimal
Cons
- They may run small
Price: From $168
Sizes: 7-15
Material: 100% Vegan materials
When it comes to finding comfortable sneakers, Casca is a brand you can’t ignore. All of Casca’s footwear is designed with orthotic experts and are constructed with a triple-thick cushioning with Everest-grade rubber, to ensure premium comfort and long wearability.
Casca believes that every foot is more unique than a fingerprint, which is why they launched Smartfit, in 2020. What is Smartfit, you ask? Made to order custom insoles tailored to your exact foot measurements, to provide optimal cushioning and arch support.
Casca’s Boli Slip Ons are available in both suede and knit, both of which are extremely breathable, have durable elastic for easy slip on comfort, and a moulded anti-roll heel for comfort and stability.
Allbirds
Pros
- Flexible shoes that follow your movements
- They’re very easy to clean and maintain
- They have odour-repellent and moisture-wicking properties
- Breathability offered by the eucalyptus tree fibers
Cons
- They can be quite tight
Price: From $100
Sizes: 8-14
Material: FSC-certified TENCEL™ Lyocell
New Zealand-American company, Allbirds is dedicated to creating eco-friendly footwear made from sustainable resources, but that doesn’t mean that Allbirds’ shoes don’t deliver in the comfort department.
The Tree Loungers are made from renewable materials that unsurprisingly have amazing benefits; the body of the slip on shoe is crafted from eucalyptus tree fibres for breathability, and the insoles are made from castor oil layered with ZQ Merino wool to cushion, moisture-wick, and odour reduce your feet while you’re wearing these slip on sneakers.
The lightweight and breezy Tree Loungers are also flexible and will conform to your movements. Plus, they’re machine washable, meaning they’re extremely easy to clean.
Hugo Boss
Pros
- Easy to slip on and off thanks to the elasticated inserts
- You can get them in many fun colours
- Made from rich and strong suede materials
Cons
- Not all slip-on shoes have the most attractive designs
Price: From $199
Sizes: 6-13
Material: 100% Cow leather
German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Founded in 1924, and with a very controversial history (they produced Nazi uniforms during World War II), after founder Hugo Boss’ death in 1948, the company turned to men’s suits. Today, the company is a global fashion empire and produces men’s & women’s fashion lines, shoes, and fragrances (and we promise they are no longer affiliated or condone Hitler’s actions in any way, shape, or form!).
Hugo Boss’ range of slip on shoes are on the dressier side, with all of them being crafted from either suede or leather and elasticated inserts on either side of the shoes allow you to easily slip them on and off. Available in a variety of classic, versatile colours such as navy, deep green, and black.
Everlane
Pros
- One of the most affordable options
- Made from sustainable materials such as natural rubber and organic cotton
- Easy to take care of due to being machine washable
- They’re very lightweight
Cons
- There’s limited availability in terms of sizes
Price: From $60
Sizes: 7-13
Material: 100% Cotton
Everlane prides itself on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products; they call it “Radical Transparency”. Therefore, you get quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.
Everlane’s Forever Slip On Sneaker is extremely lightweight, and is crafted from durable and ecologically sustainable materials, including organic cotton on the upper and natural rubber outsoles. Everlane slip ons are machine washable, available in several versatile colours, and are known for lasting for season after season.
Greats
Pros
- They use sustainably sourced suede and leather
- Easy to pair with most casual outfits
- They offer different fun colours
Cons
- They don’t have many designs in stock
Price: From $159
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Leather
Greats by name and a great selection of shoes by nature, this footwear brand from Brooklyn, New York – the first to hail from the borough, no less – is a must-visit for all your footwear needs. Greats’ range of slip ons are made mostly from sustainably sourced leather and suede, and are all versatile and understatedly cool. Available in white, black, and grey varieties, Greats’ slip on shoes will take your casual outfits to the next level.
Von-Röutte
Pros
- They are both luxurious and casual
- Very durable pairs that won’t have to be replaced soon
- They follow the trends
- Made from high-quality leather
Cons
- They may be a bit expensive
Price: From $180
Sizes: 36-41
Material: Leather
Von-Röutte is an independent label based out of Sydney, Australia. The company’s designs take into account factors of simplification, functionality, aesthetics, and less waste for the environment. The shoe’s construction is minimalistic, but to help separate them from the crowd, the brand adds various textures, materials, and patterns, offering a refreshing alternative. All pairs are meant to be durable but also able to sustain the fashion trends of the time.
Von-Röutte’s range of slip ons are just the right balance between casual and luxury. All of the slip ons feature premium leather uppers, a low top profile, easy slip-on functionality, and come in a variety of fresh colours.
Converse
Pros
- Ideal option when you’re looking for something pocket-friendly
- Made from very durable and lightweight materials
- You can wear them for any type of casual occasion
Cons
- They tend to get dirty very quickly
Price: From $55
Sizes: 3-13
Material: Cotton
Converse, the all-American shoe manufacturer, was founded in 1908. The brand began designing, distributing, and licensing sneakers, apparel, skating shoes, accessories, and footwear under a lifestyle brand. However, during WWII, Converse started making footwear for the armed forces. Today, Converse shoes can be distinguished easily by their rubber sole with its All Star logo, wrap-around strip, and star insignia.
While they do have traditional looking slip on shoes in their range, Converse also have slip ons that look like their Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers but without laces (they’re elasticated instead). All of Converse’s slip ons are crafted from either lightweight and durable canvas or high-quality leather, and are perfect for a casual, laidback look.
Reiss
Pros
- Modern loafers that make any man stand out
- They come in stylish designs and cool colours
- Innovative designs that stand the test of time
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Price: From $275
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Leather
Since its creation by David Reiss in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating design-led menswear, womenswear and accessories. With an uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products, Reiss fuses exceptional design, quality and value.
Reiss only have one slip on in their footwear range: the Acer slip-on. The Acer is a modern, sportswear-inspired loafer, and is made with supple nubuck for versatility. The design of the Acer slip on incorporates a collapsible back and a simple silhouette, and are available in three incredibly stylish and modern colours.
L.L. Bean
Pros
- You can save 10% off your first order when you sign up for the newsletter
- They’re made from quick-drying knit mesh
- The outsoles and midsoles are lightweight and give you more energy when moving
- Easy to slide on and off thanks to the collar padding
Cons
- They’re not perfect for wide feet
Price: From $89
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Quick-drying knit mesh
Founded in 1912, L.L. Bean is a leading manufacturer of quality outdoor gear and apparel. L.L. Bean believes that the more time you spend outside, the better which is why they design high-quality and comfortable products that make it easier for you to enjoy the outdoors, no matter the activity or the weather.
L.L. Bean’s slip on shoe, the Comfort Moc, is super-easy to get on and off while providing sneaker-like comfort. It also features a breathable knit mesh upper, high-elasticity EVA segmented lightweight midsoles & outsoles that’ll add energy to your every step, and padding at the collar to enhance comfort and allow for easy on/off.
Nike
Pros
- They offer more budget-friendly options
- Crafted from durable suede material
- Extra support for your feet due to the cushioned collar
- They offer immediate comfort and you don’t have to break them in
Cons
- They may run small
Price: From $65
Sizes: 4-13
Material: Cotton
The biggest sportswear company in the world really does have a pair of shoes for every occasion. Aside from supplying shoes perfect for footballers, basketballers, and many other types of athletes, Nike also has a huge range of casual footwear.
Nike’s slip ons are made with durable suede for durability and breathability, and feature a super comfortable, cushioned collar to secure and support your foot. The outsole is extremely flexible for a broken-in feel, meaning these slip on shoes are comfortable as soon as you take them out of the box.
Vans
Pros
- A brand that provides an extensive range of patterns, designs, and colours
- They are perfect for everyday wear thanks to their comfort
- The products are very durable
Cons
- They don’t always look like in the picture
Price: From $65
Sizes: 6.5-16
Material: Cotton
One of the most recognised brands around the world, Vans has achieved its success thanks to a range of incredibly stylish skate shoes that double up as easily wearable everyday shoes. Arguably, Vans is best known for their slip on sneaker range, which is HUGE!
Every colour, pattern, and design you could ever think of to feature on a pair of slip on shoes, Vans will have it; but if you’re after a classic Vans look, you can’t go wrong with their signature checkerboard print. All of Vans slip ons feature supportive padded collars, elastic side accents, and their signature rubber waffle outsoles.
Keen
Pros
- They are made from environmentally friendly leather
- Andi-odour properties offered
- Very well-made and durable
- They provide foot traction thanks to the rubber outsoles
Cons
- They tend to run small
Price: From $100
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Leather
Founded in 2003, Keen is committed to responsibly creating original and versatile products, as well as inspiring outside adventure. Their vision for the brand’s future is to become the most trusted outdoor footwear and lifestyle brand in the world, and considering how high-performing and well-made Keen’s footwear is, they are well on their way to achieving that vision.
Keen’s slip on shoes easily slide on and stay on, and features a PU cushioned insole for ultimate comfort, as well as durable, higher-traction rubber outsoles for good grip and traction. All of Keen’s slip ons are also extremely lightweight and come in a variety of styles perfect for every day way or outdoor adventure.
Adidas
Pros
- Casual shoes with retro looks
- Very comfortable shoes
- They will improve the look of every man, no matter his style
Cons
- They are not that well made
Price: From $70
Sizes: 4-14
Material: Textile
Adidas has one mission: to be the best sports brand in the world. Constantly working to create and sell the best sports products in the world, as well as striving to offer the best service and consumer experience, all in a completely sustainable way, Adidas also produces extremely stylish casual clothing and footwear.
Adidas has one slip on shoe in their repertoire, the Nizza RF, a casual everyday shoe with retro inspiration. Available in three classic colours, the Nizza RF is a seriously comfortable slip on shoe that’ll elevate whatever outfit you pair them with.
Todd Snyder
Pros
- Refined products for stylish gentlemen
- They make you look smarter
- The cotton mesh leisure makes them very comfortable
Cons
- They have limited options in terms of colours
Price: From $80
Sizes: 8-12
Material: Textile
Iowa native Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his products are relaxed, refined, and always impeccably smart.
Todd Snyder only offers one slip on shoe, the Riviera Classic, a cotton mesh leisure shoe that can be comfortably worn all day. Completely breathable and made in Spain, Todd Snyder’s slip ons are a very elegant option.
Johnston & Murphy
Pros
- High-fashion shoes that ensure you stay trendy
- Made with durable, high-quality grain leather
- You can find models with great and unique textures
Cons
- Some products can be too tight
Price: From $129
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Leather
Founded in 1850, Johnston & Murphy first specialised in crafting quality and highly durable work shoes but in 1880, took the craftsmanship and durability of their work shoes and built them into a line of higher-fashion footwear, which quickly became popular around the world.
Johnston & Murphy have a huge range of slip on shoes, most of which are crafted with full grain leather, and are available in a variety of colours and styles, all of which are comfortable and will elevate your look.
Ted Baker
Pros
- Made from 100% Bovine leather
- They offer a luxurious feel thanks to the metal buckle
- They mix smart and casual styles
- They have a pleasant and glossy finish
Cons
- You can only dry-clean them
Price: From $90
Sizes: 8-12
Material: 100% Bovine leather
The British born tailoring brand with a twist, is luxury brand Ted Baker. Founded in 1988, Ted Baker has had a very clear, unswerving, focus on quality and attention to detail since its inception. And their footwear range is no exception.
Ted Baker’s range of slip ons are on the dressier side; they truly blend smart and casual. The range is crafted from high-quality leathers and suedes, and although it’s a small range, there are a few different colour options available. metal buckle to the front lends a luxe feel, while the slip-on functionality make them ideal for everyday wear. The slip ons all feature a metal buckle on the front for a luxe feel, while the easy slip-on functionality makes them ideal for everyday wear.
Cole Haan
Pros
- The cushioning is responsive and will support you when walking
- They offer more comfort with their soft leather uppers
- They have stylish options in various colours
Cons
- They tend to be quite pricey
Price: From $150
Sizes: 7-16
Material: Leather
Founded in 1928, in Chicago, Cole Haan is an American brand renowned for its footwear which is both aesthetically-pleasing and functional. Cole Haan employs various technologies when crafting its footwear, to ensure ultimate comfort, most notably the Zerogrand, and Original Grand collections.
Cole Haan has a large range of slip on shoes, all of which are great but for extra comfort and style, we recommend the GrandPro slip ons. They feature systematic layers of proprietary, responsive cushioning that’ll support your every step, energy foam-infused rubber outsoles, and soft leather uppers for ultimate comfort and style, and are available in several colours.