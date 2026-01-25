10 Cheap Sunglass Brands To Look Cool

There was a time when sunglasses were purely a functional affair designed to protect your eyes from the sun’s glare. Well, that time has passed and these days it’s about merging function with personal style. That’s easier said than done considering there are quite a few factors to consider when buying a pair of the best cheap sunglasses for men.

Choosing The Right Cheap Sunglasses For Your Face

There’s nothing worse than dropping your hard-earned cash on a pair of sunglasses online only to realise that they don’t fit. But fear not, there are ways around this problem. Measuring the dimensions of your face will help you get an idea of its size and shape for the right sunglass fitment. Note down the following numbers:

Cheekbone to cheekbone. Place the end of a tape measure just below your eye. This is the top of your cheekbone. Measure to the same point on the other side of your face.

Place the end of a tape measure just below your eye. This is the top of your cheekbone. Measure to the same point on the other side of your face. Jaw line. Locate the ends of your jawbone below your ears. Measure from one side to the other, around the bottom of your face.

Locate the ends of your jawbone below your ears. Measure from one side to the other, around the bottom of your face. Face length. Measure a straight line from the centre of your hairline, down over the front of your nose, to the bottom of your chin.

Measure a straight line from the centre of your hairline, down over the front of your nose, to the bottom of your chin. Forehead width. Place the tape measure halfway between your eyebrows and hair. Measure the width of your forehead from one side of your hairline to the other.

Compare your measurements and use them to calculate your face shape.

Determining Your Face Shape

Knowing your face shape will bring you one step closer to picking the right sunglasses.

Round. Round faces are characterised by a narrow forehead and curved jaw line. Defined angles are in short supply.

Round faces are characterised by a narrow forehead and curved jaw line. Defined angles are in short supply. Square. Square faces are similar in length and width across the face, with a broad forehead and a strong jaw line.

Square faces are similar in length and width across the face, with a broad forehead and a strong jaw line. Oval. Oval faces have gently rounded, largely even features, making them well-suited to almost any kind of adornment.

Oval faces have gently rounded, largely even features, making them well-suited to almost any kind of adornment. Oblong. Oblong faces, also called rectangular, are long and narrow with minimal angles.

Oblong faces, also called rectangular, are long and narrow with minimal angles. Diamond. Diamond faces feature a narrow jawline and defined chin. The dominant cheekbones are the widest part of the face.

Diamond faces feature a narrow jawline and defined chin. The dominant cheekbones are the widest part of the face. Heart. Heart-shaped faces, sometimes called triangle, narrow strongly at the chin and are widest at the temples.

Pairing Your Face Shape With The Right Cheap Sunglasses

Round. A round face lacks natural definition, so look for sunglasses that add it. Angular styles will help elongate your temples and lengthen your face. Steer clear of round frames that mimic your face shape.

A round face lacks natural definition, so look for sunglasses that add it. Angular styles will help elongate your temples and lengthen your face. Steer clear of round frames that mimic your face shape. Square. Strong natural features call for larger frames and minimal detailing that won’t compete for attention. Aviators are a good choice.

Strong natural features call for larger frames and minimal detailing that won’t compete for attention. Aviators are a good choice. Oval. The oval is considered the holy grail of face shapes. Almost anything will suit, just keep proportion in mind. Any frames will look off if they’re too large or too small for your face.

The oval is considered the holy grail of face shapes. Almost anything will suit, just keep proportion in mind. Any frames will look off if they’re too large or too small for your face. Oblong. Choose round or square frames to offset the long, narrow line from forehead to chin. Stick to frames that don’t extend past the widest part of your face.

Choose round or square frames to offset the long, narrow line from forehead to chin. Stick to frames that don’t extend past the widest part of your face. Diamond. Accentuate your prominent cheekbones by choosing deep frames that are more vertical than horizontal. A hint of cat-eye will be flattering to your face’s natural angles.

Accentuate your prominent cheekbones by choosing deep frames that are more vertical than horizontal. A hint of cat-eye will be flattering to your face’s natural angles. Heart. Avoid sunglasses that sit high on the face and accentuate your broad brow line. Retro, rectangular styles balance your pointed chin.

You May Also Like