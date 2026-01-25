10 Cheap Sunglass Brands To Look Cool

There was a time when sunglasses were purely a functional affair designed to protect your eyes from the sun’s glare. Well, that time has passed and these days it’s about merging function with personal style. That’s easier said than done considering there are quite a few factors to consider when buying a pair of the best cheap sunglasses for men.
Choosing The Right Cheap Sunglasses For Your Face
There’s nothing worse than dropping your hard-earned cash on a pair of sunglasses online only to realise that they don’t fit. But fear not, there are ways around this problem. Measuring the dimensions of your face will help you get an idea of its size and shape for the right sunglass fitment. Note down the following numbers:
- Cheekbone to cheekbone. Place the end of a tape measure just below your eye. This is the top of your cheekbone. Measure to the same point on the other side of your face.
- Jaw line. Locate the ends of your jawbone below your ears. Measure from one side to the other, around the bottom of your face.
- Face length. Measure a straight line from the centre of your hairline, down over the front of your nose, to the bottom of your chin.
- Forehead width. Place the tape measure halfway between your eyebrows and hair. Measure the width of your forehead from one side of your hairline to the other.
Compare your measurements and use them to calculate your face shape.
Determining Your Face Shape
Knowing your face shape will bring you one step closer to picking the right sunglasses.
- Round. Round faces are characterised by a narrow forehead and curved jaw line. Defined angles are in short supply.
- Square. Square faces are similar in length and width across the face, with a broad forehead and a strong jaw line.
- Oval. Oval faces have gently rounded, largely even features, making them well-suited to almost any kind of adornment.
- Oblong. Oblong faces, also called rectangular, are long and narrow with minimal angles.
- Diamond. Diamond faces feature a narrow jawline and defined chin. The dominant cheekbones are the widest part of the face.
- Heart. Heart-shaped faces, sometimes called triangle, narrow strongly at the chin and are widest at the temples.
Pairing Your Face Shape With The Right Cheap Sunglasses
- Round. A round face lacks natural definition, so look for sunglasses that add it. Angular styles will help elongate your temples and lengthen your face. Steer clear of round frames that mimic your face shape.
- Square. Strong natural features call for larger frames and minimal detailing that won’t compete for attention. Aviators are a good choice.
- Oval. The oval is considered the holy grail of face shapes. Almost anything will suit, just keep proportion in mind. Any frames will look off if they’re too large or too small for your face.
- Oblong. Choose round or square frames to offset the long, narrow line from forehead to chin. Stick to frames that don’t extend past the widest part of your face.
- Diamond. Accentuate your prominent cheekbones by choosing deep frames that are more vertical than horizontal. A hint of cat-eye will be flattering to your face’s natural angles.
- Heart. Avoid sunglasses that sit high on the face and accentuate your broad brow line. Retro, rectangular styles balance your pointed chin.
Warby Parker
Price: From $95
Warby Parker was founded in 2010 in none other than New York City, with the sole aim to provide premium-looking and well-made sunglasses that could comfortably fall into cheap sunglasses territory.
That business model applies to both its eyeglass and sunglasses range, such as this pair of Downing sunglasses. Designed to mimic the popular round frame style, complete with a keyhole bridge. The acetate frames are hand-polished and available in a range of styles, including English Oak and Walnut Tortoise and you can even select from a range of lenses, including prescription.
RAEN Optics
Price: From $150
RAEN Optics is a Californian brand of eyewear and the iconic laid-back Californian lifestyle provides inspiration for the company’s designs. Prices nestle perfectly between premium and low-end budget, and in return you receive high-quality acetate frames and lenses produced in collaboration with Carl Zeiss Optics.
The Wiley model is lightweight, simple and masculine. The lenses dominate the design, being attached to slimline arms, making them an ideal pair of cheap sunglasses for men with round faces.
Sunski
Price: From $58
Sunski was founded in American by two friends who actually pursued a business venture to produce a salsa bowl. They accidentally ended up running a sunglass company instead, which now runs on a five-step model for each pair produced. Designs are procured in San Francisco and all frames are made from recycled plastic.
The Andiamo benefit from polarised lenses and the company’s SuperLight recycled frames, and rock a square frame design. They’re available in clear or tortoise-shell frames and are backed by a lifetime warranty.
Oakley
Price: From $142
Yep, world-renowned eyewear and optics brand Oakley falls into the best cheap sunglasses category. The Californian eyewear brand is best-associated with extreme sports and lifestyle and many of its designs have been developed with input from athletes and extensive testing. It’s safe to say then that they’re made to last.
The majority of Oakley frames are less fashion-focused than the others on this list, so if you decide to invest in Oakleys, you’re going to be after something like this Fuel Cell pair. They do, however, benefit from the company’s own Prizm lens technology which is designed to filter out harsh light conditions and to save you from squinting. The frames are made from Lightweight O Matter to keep them practically featherweight, and if you want to change the lenses out, then you’re able to do so.
Izipizi
Price: From $80
Izipizi is a French brand of eyewear that started life producing readily-accessible eyeglasses for people suffering from presbyopia (farsightedness), but eventually expanded in sunglasses (originally under the brand name of See Concept). After seeing huge sales numbers – helped along by high-end retailers in Paris, London and New York stocking its designs – the company rebranded and set out to make the business even stronger, by offering some of the best cheap sunglasses on the market.
The Aviator sunglasses rock the classic aviator silhouette and can be had in one of three stealthy colour finishes. Rubber nose pads ensure all-day comfort and a flexible hinge design will make finding the perfect fit for your face a piece of cake.
ASOS
Price: From $15
Online retail giant ASOS not only stocks a copious number of well-known brands, but it has its own fully-fledged ASOS Design label providing pretty much all the essentials you could need at lower price. That means you can pick up some of the best cheap sunglasses, with practically any style you can think of being catered for. Whether you need a pair to wear everyday or something for a festival or a European holiday, ASOS has you covered.
This rounded-lens pair, for example, are on-trend (despite your personal opinions on the shape) and feature 100% metal gold-coloured frames. The lenses provide “good” UV protection, but for the price you can’t really go wrong.
Quay Australia
Price: From $65
This Australian brand was founded on a love of festivals and the need for cheap sunglasses that you won’t lose sleep over, should they go missing or get broken. Since its founding in 2004, Quay Australia has gone from strength to strength, offering up great-looking styles at rock-bottom prices.
Take the Evasive, which resembles the classic Clubmaster style. Combining square frames with metal arms and polarised lenses, makes them a perfect addition to your sunglass collection.
Le Specs
Price: From $69
Le Specs is another Australian eyewear brand, hailing from Sydney, that has been in operation since 1979. The company caters for both eyeglass and sunglasses markets, both of which benefit from German-engineered hinges, and high-quality stainless steel or cellulose acetate are used for the frames.
The Rebeller frames take on a rectangular shape and employ the use of polycarbonate frames. They’re ideal for guys with medium to large heads with a 53mm lens width, and are available in three colour options.
Smith
Price: From $125
Smith Optics was founded in 1965, starting out life as a maker of ski and snow goggles. The lens technology is has developed and honed in the past 50+ years has been channelled into a comprehensive sunglass range, meaning you benefit from performance-grade technology in a lifestyle product.
The Transporter sunglasses rock round frames and get an additional bridge to add some masculinity, style and reinforcement. They also use Smith’s Chromapop lenses which are designed to brighten the colours around you. Sleek, lightweight metal frames in either light or dark colours make them appealing to everyone.