Breitling’s New Collingwood Superocean Might Be the Most Divisive Watch in Australian Sport

There are watches that divide opinion, and then there’s slapping a Magpie crest on the caseback of a Swiss timepiece. Breitling Oceania has just announced a multi-year partnership with the Collingwood Football Club, and to mark it, they’ve launched the Superocean 44 Collingwood Limited Edition, restricted to just 125 pieces and available exclusively in Australia.

Black, White, and 18k Red Gold on the Wrist

The watch itself builds on the existing Superocean 44 platform but gets a full Collingwood makeover. The dial runs in black and white (naturally), with 18k red gold accents providing the premium detail that separates this from a standard model.

The Collingwood Magpie crest is engraved on the caseback, which, depending on your AFL allegiance, will either make your heart sing or your stomach turn. The case is stainless steel, the bracelet matches, and you’re getting a 38-hour power reserve from the automatic movement inside.

It is worth noting: Breitling hasn’t disclosed the specific calibre here. The standard Superocean 44 runs a Breitling Calibre 17, which is based on the ETA 2824, and that 38-hour figure lines up. COSC certification is standard across the Breitling lineup, so accuracy shouldn’t be a concern regardless.

125 Pieces for the Magpie Army

The limited run of 125 is genuinely small. For context, most “limited edition” sports-partnership watches from brands at this level tend to sit in the 250-500 range.

At 125, Breitling is clearly targeting serious collectors and devoted Collingwood supporters rather than casual fans looking for a team memento. Whether that scarcity translates to secondary market demand depends entirely on how deep the Magpie Army’s watch-collecting habit runs.

AFL Meets Swiss Horology (Again)

This isn’t the first time a Swiss watch brand has dipped into AFL territory. Hublot had a notable run with the Richmond Tigers, and TAG Heuer has played in the broader Australian sports sponsorship space for years. But Breitling going directly to Collingwood is a calculated move.

The Magpies draw the biggest television audiences and match attendances in the AFL, regularly pulling more than 80,000 fans to games. That’s a massive brand-awareness play for Breitling Oceania.

The question, as always with these sports collaborations, is whether the watch transcends the partnership. A Collingwood-branded Superocean will absolutely find 125 buyers in a market this passionate.

But for watch collectors who don’t bleed black and white, the appeal thins quickly. It’s a Superocean 44 with team colours and a crest, not a new movement, a new complication, or a fundamentally different watch.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

This is a smart brand partnership, and for Collingwood diehards who also happen to collect watches, it’s a no-brainer. At 125 pieces, it’s scarce enough to be desirable, and the 18k red-gold dials add more substance than your average sports tie-in.

But let’s be real: this is a tribalism play first and a horological release second. And in a country where your football club allegiance is practically a blood type, that might be exactly enough.