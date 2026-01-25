19 Best Men’s Casual Shirts For Every Occasion

Casual shirts – Not only can you have season-specific casual shirts, such as something short-sleeved and linen for spring and summer, or a long-sleeved button down shirt that’s more heavily weighted for autumn and winter, but you also need to consider the dress code of where you wear your shirts: business shirts, tuxedos, and, of course, casual. There’s always a need for good quality casual shirts.

Every clothing retailer worth their salt will have an extensive casual shirt collection, make no bones about it, but that also means the level of quality will waiver drastically (and usually be reflective of the money you spend). It probably goes without saying, but the more you invest in quality, the happier you’ll be long term. Just be sure to read the washing instructions!

We’ve selected some of our absolute best casual shirts for men and the brands that make them, that will keep you looking stylish at every casual and smart-casual affair.