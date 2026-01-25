19 Best Men’s Casual Shirts For Every Occasion

Casual shirts – Not only can you have season-specific casual shirts, such as something short-sleeved and linen for spring and summer, or a long-sleeved button down shirt that’s more heavily weighted for autumn and winter, but you also need to consider the dress code of where you wear your shirts: business shirts, tuxedos, and, of course, casual. There’s always a need for good quality casual shirts.
Every clothing retailer worth their salt will have an extensive casual shirt collection, make no bones about it, but that also means the level of quality will waiver drastically (and usually be reflective of the money you spend). It probably goes without saying, but the more you invest in quality, the happier you’ll be long term. Just be sure to read the washing instructions!
We’ve selected some of our absolute best casual shirts for men and the brands that make them, that will keep you looking stylish at every casual and smart-casual affair.
Lululemon
Pros
- Suitable for casual and special events
- Very light and breathable materials
- The relaxed fit offers you comfort throughout the whole day
- They offer accessible prices
Cons
- International shipping costs at least $35
Price: From $88
Sizes: XS-XXL
Would you believe that Lululemon is not just for the yoga obsessed? They also make a great range of men’s casual shirts. Their fabric technology and innovation means their casual shirts are light and breathable but still perfect for meetings and special events. Double win.
Bonobos
Pros
- You can find some more pocket-friendly options
- Comfort is ensured thanks to the soft fabrics
- The casual shirts are made from quality, durable materials
- Shirts suitable for both casual and office attire
- You’ll be able to find them in multiple styles, colours, and fits
Cons
- They don’t refund you for shipping or handling charges
Price: From $89
Sizes: XS-XXL
Bonobos was born because founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly, couldn’t find men’s pants that fit (they were either too tight or too boxy) and wanted to fix this common problem men face while shopping. They fixed it with their not-so-secret secret: all Bonobos’ pants have a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists. Bonobos then expanded into producing awesome casual shirts, suits, swimwear; you name a piece of men’s clothing, they do it!
Bonobos’ range of men’s casual shirts are perfect for casual events but will easily blend in with your office attire. Available in multiple styles, fits, and colours, a Bonobos casual shirt is a must-have for any man’s closet.
Todd Snyder
Pros
- Lots of versatile shirts available
- They only make their casual shirts using high-quality fabrics
- They are easy to take care of as you can wash them in the washing machine
- The fabrics wash down nicely over time
Cons
- Some shirts are on the pricier side
Price: From $148
Sizes: XS-XXL
You might be saying that Todd Snyder’s domain is the button down casual shirt, and you wouldn’t be wrong. His designs are eye catching, playful, and impeccably made. From his short sleeved bowling shirts to his two pocket long sleeves, Snyder takes a lot of his inspiration from fine tailoring traditions that go back to the early 1900s and then puts his own modern stamp on it, using only the highest quality fabrics; the end results are superb.
If you’re a fan of printed or patterned short sleeve casual shirts for your holidays or festivals, Todd has you covered, but he also has plain, more versatile shirts on offer too.
Outerknown
Pros
- Great for men who like a laidback lifestyle
- They can make anyone look cool
- You get 15% off your first order by signing up for the newsletter
- They use organic materials to craft their shirts
Cons
- The only way to get free shipping is to spend over $135
Price: From $128
Sizes: S-XXL
If there’s one brand that knows casual style inside and out, it’s Outerknown. The laidback lifestyle menswear label was founded by champion surfer Kelly Slater, and has surfer style running through its veins. You’ll see what we mean as soon as you take one look at the company’s website.
With a fantastic range of casual shirts in both long and short sleeve varieties, you’ll look effortlessly cool when wearing an Outerknown casual shirt.
Flint and Tinder
Pros
- Made from warm 100% cotton, perfect for winter
- They can be worn for fishing, cutting wood, or just relaxing
- They’re not expensive
Cons
- They may easily shrink when washed
Price: From $98
Sizes: S-XXXL
If you like an altogether more rugged and refined feel to your casual shirts, then you should definitely check out Flint and Tinder. The brand has a comprehensive range of button downs, so whether you’re after plain and simple, or something a little more suited to fishing, cutting wood, and the great outdoors, you’re covered. Made from 100% cotton, they’re a little thicker than most, so probably best suited to either sit under a winter coat or over a tee to take the edge off an early autumn evening.
Everlane
Pros
- The shirts are pretty affordable
- The brand uses sustainable materials
- Smart casual shirts made from high-quality cotton
- You can return your items within 45 days
Cons
- You have to pay $25 for returns
Price: From $70
Sizes: XS-XXL
As well as feeling good about how our clothing looks when worn, many of us are just as conscious about how it’s made. Everlane prides itself on using sustainably sourced fabrics made ethically in factories around the world. The company’s casual shirts complement a more smart casual look, and are generally spun from quality cotton. And if that wasn’t enough they sit at the lower end of the price range, meaning they’re a great option if you’re looking to add more than one shirt to your collection.
J. Crew
Pros
- Soft shirts that caress your skin
- You can easily pair them with any other piece in your wardrobe
- They use quality elastane and cotton fabrics
- They don’t go out of style
Cons
- Returning an item will cost $45
Price: From $80
Sizes: XS-XXL
New York retailer J. Crew has been doing the rounds stateside since 1943, producing competitively priced garments for those who like things a little more casual. It has a great selection of shirts for all seasons that offer a touch of style and elegance to any look. The company’s creations are also made from a mix of cotton and elastane fabrics to offer complete soft-to-touch comfort with just the right amount of flexibility, and work alongside just about anything in your wardrobe.
The range of casual shirts offered by J. Crew is nothing short of exhaustive, so no matter what kind of casual shirt you’re looking for, J. Crew will definitely have it!
Uniqlo
Pros
- You can wear them casually or blend them with office wear
- They’re available in a wide range of colours
- Very soft feel that maintains comfort throughout the whole day
Cons
- Shorter lifespan due to the low-grade cotton
Price: From $40
Sizes: XXS-XXXL
The key to staying on top as a high street brand isn’t just about catering for tastes on mass, it’s about creating collections that are both relevant and of value. This is what Uniqlo manages perfectly. Within its designs you can find casual shirts for both a casual ensemble and an office wardrobe, albeit with a much lower grade of cotton. If you’re going for a quick one off interview or meeting that may spill over into an after hours social gathering, then Uniqlo are sure to have just what you’re looking for.
Uniqlo is a big supporter of linen and cotton as shirt fabrics, and their casual shirts are available in a multitude of colours, so you could easily stock your entire wardrobe with a new look for each day of the week. Super-soft and with an oh-so casual silhouette, Uniqlo make perfect summer shirts.
Rhone
Pros
- Wrinkle-free shirts
- They have moisture-wicking capabilities
- The stretchy material makes sure you can move around freely
Cons
- Not all shirts are cheap
Price: From $128
Sizes: S-XXL
When three Stanford students took a trip to Europe they were inspired by a stretch of river that is one of great importance to the continent’s trade – the Rhone. Activewear may have been how they started, but Rhone now produces its own line of casual shirts from its own in-house fabrics developed in Italy. They’re the type of designs you can wear post workout thanks to sweat wicking technology and four way stretch construction that ensures you stay feeling comfortable and restriction free.
Rhone’s casual shirts all feature this moisture-wicking tech as well as wrinkle-free properties, and will keep you comfortable in casual cool style.
Orlebar Brown
Pros
- You can choose from several collar options
- Made from 100% Italian cotton
- They are very durable
Cons
- They tend to be a bit expensive
Price: From $275
Sizes: XS-XXXL
The team of designers at Orlebar Brown always manages to stay a cut above the rest with its creations, and the casual shirts that roll off the production line are in no way different. Made for sunkissed casual occasions, they’re designed using 100% Italian cotton to add the type of quality we so closely associate with the brand.
All OBs casual shirts are constructed in Portugal, and what’s more, they offer a wider range of collar choices than most from Capri and Classic to Grandad and Cutaway, giving a little more variation to help elevate your overall ensemble.
Suitsupply
Pros
- Perfect models for evening or office wear
- They care about maintaining safe working and fair labour worker environments
- Made from high-quality Egyptian and Italian cotton
Cons
- Not all shirts look flattering
Price: From $119
Sizes: XS-XXL
Founded in Amsterdam back in 2000, Suitsupply does exactly what its name suggests and then some. It has a fantastic range of well made casual shirts that are versatile enough for office attire, luxury looks, or evening wear. Suitsupply use Italian and Egyptian cotton to create wonderfully cut shirts made for those who demand quality and style above all else. The company is also a part of Fair Wear Foundation that promote fair labour and safe working environments for their workers.
M.J. Bale
Pros
- Shirts that are suitable for casual or formal events
- Made to suit the tastes of all men
- Made from cotton twill of great quality
Cons
- The colour options may be a bit boring
Price: From $130
Sizes: XS-XXXL
You don’t get to be the official suit maker of the Baggy Green Caps (the Australian cricket team for anyone who doesn’t know) if you don’t know your tailoring. So that fact in itself should tell you a little something about the impressive rise that M.J Bales has been on since breaking through in 2009.
As well as wonderfully stylish and elegant suits, M.J. Bale creates exquisite shirts made for casual, business, and formal tastes, all cut to perfection and made from 100% cotton twill. These casual shirts are made to fit, no matter if your preference is slim, regular, tailored, or hanging – meaning there’s something for everyone.
nANA jUDY
Pros
- You can find both bold and simple designs
- Products crafted from 100% cotton for comfort
- They’re not too expensive
- All orders within Australia can enjoy free shipping
Cons
- The shirt collection is not that large
Price: From $90
Sizes: S-XXL
Running away with the concept of casual is Australian menswear brand nANA jUDY (yes, it is stylised that way). Founded in Melbourne by Glenn Coleman in 2006, nANA jUDY is now one of Australia’s best-known streetwear brands for men. The brand’s shirts make excellent companions for festivals or weekend drinks, with a range of designs ranging from conservative to a little more adventurous.
Lands End
Pros
- They make very comfortable shirts
- A wide range of flannel and plaid shirts available
- Some models do not require any ironing
- They constantly work to become more sustainable
Cons
- International shipping can be pricey depending on the order’s value
Price: From $65
Sizes: S-XXL
Founded in 1963, Lands End is an American brand dedicated to providing the world with comfort. They only use soft and durable fabrics, to make exceptional clothing that allows you to feel good and comfortable. But function truly meets fashion at Lands End, as while their garments are comfy, they are also extremely stylish.
Lands’ End has an absolutely amazing selection of casual shirts for men, including a vast array of the plaid and flannel shirts you want for fall. Honestly, any casual button down shirt you might want can be found among Lands End’s selection.
Club Monaco
Pros
- They constantly bring great styles
- Wide range of fabrics, collars, colours, and bits available
- Made from soft and fluid materials that encourage smooth movement
Cons
- You may be charged a fee when making a return
Price: From $80
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Club Monaco was founded in 1985 to create ‘better basics’; classic, effortless pieces that are well-made and elevate wardrobes. Club Monaco believes the mark of true style is experimenting thoughtfully, something they’re experts at; constantly growing and evolving their style, Club Monaco encourages their consumers to do the same.
Club Monaco’s vast casual shirt collection offers fits, fabrics, colours, and collars for every occasion.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Pros
- Shirts made from a combination of elastic and cotton fabrics
- Great for all seasons
- You can wear them for different occasions
Cons
- They have limited sizes available
Price: From $80
Sizes: XS-XXL
If you’re looking for an effective crossover piece that can flitter between styles effortlessly, then Ralph Lauren has to be mentioned. His casual shirts work under a suit with tie on your way to the office as well as open over a t-shirt for more smart casual occasions; or even with a pair of chino shorts and boat shoes on your way out to sea. All Ralph Lauren shirts are made from a blend of cotton and elastic fabrics depending on the style, season, and fit you’re looking for.
Any Ralph Lauren shirt will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe and will let those around you know you take your fashion seriously.
G-Star Raw
Pros
- Bold and colourful models provided
- You can unlock $20 off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
- Shirts with spacious pockets for carrying your belongings
Cons
- You cannot dry-clean some shirts
Price: From $85
Sizes: XS-XXL
Now, we all know how good G-Star is when it comes to denim jeans, but what about casual shirts? The answer is pretty darn good, especially if you like them a little more smart casual. The range has everything from basic and formal styles to bold and colourful creations, made from a wide range of fabrics. There’s also both long and short sleeve designs, which complement the transition between work hours and heading into town to wind down.
Hugo Boss
Pros
- Experienced brand that offers top quality
- Casual shirts that may also be worn for formal events
- The products can get delivered within 6-8 days
Cons
- You must spend $199 to get free shipping
Price: From $98
Sizes: S-XXXL
Adding an element of tailored class to a man’s daily ensemble is arguably what Hugo Boss has become most well known for over the past 40 years. It’s that close attention to fit and detail that makes its designs stand out and celebrate simplicity. The German brand may like to move into bolder more colourful territories from time to time, but it’s the straight forward, black and white contrasts that we all love the brand for.
Even the brand’s certified-casual shirts come across strikingly formal, so it all comes down to fabric used to help differentiate the occasion. We recommend going for a slim-fit shirt cut from a cotton-linen jersey blend as they’re ideal for transitioning from office to after-work drinks.
Reiss
Pros
- They have incredible attention to detail
- Innovative shirts that will not go unnoticed
- They have no shortage of colours and patterns for shirts
Cons
- They do not offer exchanges
Price: From $110
Sizes: XS-XXL
Since its creation by David Reiss in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating design-led menswear, womenswear and accessories. With an uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products, Reiss fuses exceptional design, quality and value.
From classic Oxford men’s casual shirts to playful prints in laid-back fabrics, Reiss has an extremely stylish and versatile range of men’s shirts.