18 Best Black Sneakers For Men In 2024 & Beyond

Black sneakers are quite possibly the best footwear investment a man can make. How so? Black sneakers can be paired with pretty much anything, they lend themselves to the colder seasons of the year (far better than their white sneakers counterpart) and are perfect for pairing with evening wear such as black jeans or chinos when hitting the town.

Black sneakers are the perfect accessory for luxe streetwear outfits too or anything that involves a leather jacket, and because they’re so dark, you could even get away with wearing them to more formal occasions (just don’t come blaming us if you’re caught out and ejected).

Image: Black Jiracheep

So where do you start in the game of black sneakers? Figuring out the occasion. Skate style black sneakers are best paired with casual gear like t-shirts, jeans and shorts. Black sneakers of the leather variety are best suited to more smart-casual looks which employ trousers, chinos and fitted shorts. Black running shoes meanwhile play best in the streetwear space, or naturally, at the gym.

If you know the occasion you’re buying for, then we’re happy to let you loose into the world of black sneaker shopping. But to give you a helping hand, we’ve put together this list of some of the best pairs of men’s black sneakers currently available, covering a variety of materials, styles and budgets.