20 Best Scarves For Men Seeking Winter Warmth

Scarves have a history that goes back thousands of years, all the way to the ancient Egyptians, who used to wear them so that the heavyweight of their jewellery was protected against their skin. This might be a long way away from how gents wear them today, but there are still similarities in that a well-chosen scarf can go a long way to adding an air of luxury and class to an overall look.
Today, scarves can be worn in a number of ways, such as the classic criss-cross fold which complements a suit and briefcase, or the single fold, often the knot of choice for indie mods. Choosing the way you are going to wear a scarf, and more importantly, what with, should be seriously considered before any purchase.
Whether you’re looking for something to stop the cold creeping through the gaps in your overcoat, or something light and colourful to protect you from the summer rays, there are endless opportunities when it comes to elevating your ensemble with a scarf.
With many choices on the market now, we’ve come up with what we think are the best men’s scarfs from the best brands around, for all kinds of occasions. So, if you’re buying your first scarf or adding one to a specific new look you’re sampling this winter, check out our essential guide.
Allbirds
Price: From $68
New Zealand-American company, Allbirds, is dedicated to creating eco-friendly footwear and apparel made from sustainable resources. Allbirds’ has one scarf on offer in three neutral colours. Allbirds’ scarves are made from 100% premium superfine ZQ merino wool, for ultimate cosy comfort.
Corgi
Price: From $125
Luxury accessories with a designer edge are not the first things that pop into your head when you think of Wales, but that’s exactly where Corgi comes in. They’ve been creating scarves, socks, and knitwear in a small Welsh village since 1892. Their scarves are perfect for winter and are made from an equal blend of cashmere and wool. Incredibly soft for optimum comfort, handmade in the UK, and available in a few classic colour options; what more could you ask for?
Acne Studios
Price: From $210
Back in 1996 a group of Swedish creatives formed a collective, Acne Studios, creating timeless fashion pieces from footwear to denim to accessories. Their range of men’s scarves are made from 100% pure wool or cashmere, and are finished with fringed edges. Simplicity is key with Acne Studios’ scarf range, as they all will work with just about every type of wardrobe collection, no matter which colour option you choose.
Joshua Ellis
Price: From $128
Masters in the art of natural fibres, the team behind Joshua Ellis have a history of scarf making that goes all the way back to 1767. Their recent designs have become more colourful and modern, but they do also still produce timeless classics. Most of Joshua Ellis’ scarves are made from 100% cashmere to keep you snug in colder climates, and are woven to remain soft and lightweight.
Barbour
Price: From $39
Barbour is a brand that specialises in the great outdoors. Founded in 1894 in South Shields, England, a place more associated with seaside fish & chips and soccer teams than luxury clothing brands, they’ve truly stood the test of time. Most of their scarves feature a beautiful tartan design, and Barbour’s scarf range is one of the cheapest on the list price-wise even though all scarves are made from locally sourced lambswool.
Hugo Boss
Price: From $88
German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Founded in 1924, the global fashion empire has a sophisticated range of men’s scarves. All made with the finest fabrics, such as Italian cashmere, any Hugo Boss scarf will elevate your outfit.
Everlane
Price: From $98
Everlane prides itself on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products; they call it “Radical Transparency”. Therefore, you get quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.
The Cashmere Scarf is simple, classic, and perfect for bundling up in. Available in two timeless colours, and made from 100%v A-grade cashmere, this is a versatile scarf that’ll make a great addition to any wardrobe.
GAP
Price: From $35
One of the world’s most iconic brands, GAP was founded in 1969. Known for their elevated American style, GAP’s clothes and accessories are crafted with care and focused attention to thoughtful design.
GAP has a large range of men’s scarves in different styles, colours, prints, and fabric options. Extremely affordable, if you’re after a cheaper scarf to add to your wardrobe, GAP’s are rather well-made when considering the price.
Banana Republic
Price: From $30
Founded in 1978, in California, Banana Republic is now a premier global brand for modern clothing with no boundaries. They pride themselves on sourcing the finest materials and fabric innovations to infuse style with substance; meaning when you buy a Banana Republic garment, you can be sure it’ll last.
Banana Republic has fantastic scarves for men available in multiple colours and prints. All made with premium fabrics such as wool, cashmere, and cotton, Banana Republic’s scarves will keep you cosy in style.
Colourful Standard
Price: From $72
This Danish brand has made a name for itself over the past few years from its production of organic tees and hoodies, all of which are designed and constructed in Portugal. Colourful Standard’s collection of men’s scarves are all made from Merino Wool which offers comfort and warmth as well as natural breathability to stop overheating. Extremely great value and available in multiple neutral and bold colour choices, these scarves will work nicely with most winter outfits.
Aurelien
Quality and luxury inspired by the Mediterranean is the best way to sum up Dutch brand Aurelien, and when the sun sets and the chill sets in you may want to reach for their Extrafine Scarf. Made from 100% Merino wool, available in multiple colours, and handmade in Italy, it’s very contemporary in its design and ideal for spring or autumn temperatures, as it looks great worn over a light jumper or under a lightweight jacket.
Paul Smith
Price: From $150
Paul Smith is a designer held in the highest regard in his native UK, where he started creating and selling high-end fashion in his stores nationwide. Now firmly established globally, Paul Smith is a label of quality, with a touch of eccentricity for the stylish extrovert.
Many of his garments and accessories incorporate a trademark collection of colourful stripes and patterns, as is the case with his scarf collection. Any one of Paul Smith’s stylish bold scarves would look suave under a bit of tweed, accompanied by a nice pair of polished brogues.
Mirror In The Sky
Price: From $132
Holding traditional cashmere production methods in high regard, Mirror in the Sky offers a wide range of authentic products made from the famed Asian fabric. Their collection of men’s scarves are perfect for those chilly nights and breezy days, and are about as comfortable as it gets against your skin. Most are made with 100% pure cashmere and come in various styles, colours, and prints; you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Drake’s
Price: From $295
First formed in East London back in 1977, Drake’s are masters when it comes to scarves, shawls, and plaids. Their scarf designs are a picture of elegant class, and are handmade in Scotland from cashmeres, Merino wools, and silks for excellent comfort. Available in colourful prints, any Drake’s scarf will give you a playful yet elegant look.
Burberry
Price: From $450
Burberry was founded in London back in 1856. Their concept? To protect British citizens from torrid weather. It’s safe to say they have come pretty far since then, and Burberry has managed to create a print that is unquestionably associated with their brand. That print is on offer here with Burberry’s Classic Check Cashmere scarf, which has become one of their most well-known accessories.
Available in 16 different colours (although the archive beige – pictured above – is Burberry’s signature colour) and with the option to monogram your initials on the scarf, this is one of the more elegant scarf options available.
Reiss
Price: From $110
Since its creation by David Reiss in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating design-led menswear, womenswear, and accessories. With an uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products, Reiss fuses exceptional design, quality, and value.
Reiss has a small range of lightweight scarves perfect for transeasonal or warmer weather. Reiss’ scarves come in a variety of fine fabrics such as cotton or silk, and come in timeless colours. Extremely well-made and soft, any Reiss scarf will add that perfect finishing touch to any outfit.