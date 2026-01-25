21 Best Men’s Cargo Shorts For Work & Play

Once the victim of ridicule, cargo shorts for men have finally found themselves a position within the men’s fashion sphere. Quite literally a shortened version of cargo pants, which were introduced during World War II to allow soldiers to carry all manner of essential items within their many pockets, cargo shorts for men are now synonymous with dads everywhere.
We admit, they’re more practical than anything else, and for a sharp look, you’re going to want to invest in a pair of chino shorts instead. But if you need to carry many items on your person, there’s no other menswear piece more suited to the purpose than cargo shorts for men. The very fact cargo shorts have been adopted by a complete contingent of fashion brands, many of which have worldwide appeal is proof enough that they’re an item you should be paying attention to and not avoiding.
But which brands are really championing cargo shorts for men? Allow us to bring you the definitive guide of the best cargo shorts for men to buy right now.
Hugo Boss
Price: From $132
Sizes: 29-40
Founded back in 1927, Hugo Boss has since gone on the become one of Germany’s most influential brands for men of a more refined persuasion. Their collections are based around that effortless, tailored look that leans towards the smarter end of casual. Their cargo shorts for men are no different, with an onus on dressing up for an occasion, rather than dressing down.
River Island
Price: From $56
Sizes: XXS-XXL
River Island is a brand synonymous with the UK’s high street retail. For over 60 years they have been giving the Brits an excuse to stay looking dapper on a tighter budget. But don’t be fooled into thinking that impacts quality, as their catalogue attests. From black and olive green cargos shorts for men to active cargo shorts as well as designs befitting of a round of golf, they’ve got the lot!
Everlane
Price: From $70
Sizes: XS-XL
Los Angeles brand Everlane produces their collections using only the best materials on the market, whilst ensuring their garments are made to the highest ethical standards. Their attention to detail and business model is reflected in their outstanding collection, which includes a stellar range of both smart and casual cargo shorts for men, fit for any occasion.
Vilebrequin
Price: From $218
Sizes: S-XXXL
Coming to prominence in one of France’s most glamorous coastal towns, St Tropez, you could be forgiven for thinking Villebrequin was all about boat shoes and chic. But this playful French brand is much more. Their eye-catching, colourful cargo shorts for men are more akin to those found south of the Med, in Balearics – perfect for those with bags of youthful exuberance.
Deus Ex Machina
Price: From $139
Sizes: 28-38
Since coming to the fore in 2006, Australian brand Deus ex Machina has pretty much built and culture and lifestyle around their collections. Their customised motorcycles are as impressive and sought after as their clothing lines. Deus ex Machina’s cargo shorts for men are made from some of the best materials around. They have everything from classic khaki cargo shorts for those jaunts about town or more practical cross-over designs that work on the beach as well as the beach bar!.
ASOS
Price: From $32
Sizes: XXS-XXL
If a wide range of choices with a smaller price point is your aim, then look no further than ASOS. The e-tailer is a dominant force online and the go-to outlet for many who demand a lot of choices. As well as major brands they have a vast selection of their very own collection, which comprises a huge range of cargo shorts for men.
G-Star RAW
Price: From $110
Sizes: 24-40
It could be said that G-Star is one of Europe’s most recognised denim exports. They love to deal in heavily washed designs ideal for those who like to rock a pair of boots with their denim cargo shorts for men. They also have a nice selection of workwear crossover designs; that help keep your phone intact when cycling after one too many Amstels!
Levi's
Price: From $50
Sizes: 24-44
Levi’s doesn’t need much of an introduction. The San Francisco denim giant has been doing business for well over 100 years worldwide thanks to their long-lasting, no-nonsense designs. But not many of us give the same amount of interest to Levi’s cargo shorts for men, which is a crying shame. From black and classic blue to red and green, they have a large and colourful selection of cargo shorts fit for any wardrobe.
Belstaff
Price: From $125
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Belstaff started out back in 1907, where during the first-ever Isle Of Man TT they kitted out riders and mechanics in the paddocks. These days they provide quality clothing whether you’re on or off the bike, from leather jackets and corduroys to, of course, cargo shorts. The great thing about Belstaff’s rugged cargo shorts for men, in particular, is that they’re stylish, practical and as tough as old boots.
Original Penguin
Price: From $66
Sizes: 30-38
The fact that Penguin was born from a delayed flight, a few whiskies and a stuffed cuddly toy tells us exactly why the brand remains so relatable to us gents sixty years on. Their polo shirts are as recognisable as Fred Perry and Lacoste and tread perfectly that line between club sports fashion and casualwear. But what would a great polo be without a great pair of shorts? Fear not, Penguin’s collection of cargo shorts for men is huge.
boohooMAN
Price: From $32
Sizes: 28-36
If you’re after something with a real sports designer’s edge at a more affordable price, then boohooMAN may just be your go-to. The US online retailer does the lot, whether it’s traditional loungewear or a more, balls-out street style with bags of colour. In terms of cargo shorts for men, they have every box ticked.
L.L. Bean
Price: From $50
Sizes: 34-46
L.L Bean is a stalwart of America’s smart casual sector that has been around for over 100 years. They’re known for sticking to the basics and what they do well for an affordable price. Their smart and simple cargo shorts for men are well designed and ideal for a fishing trip or a country getaway where you don’t want to come across all flashy.
Abercrombie & Ftich
Price: From $59
Sizes: 26-38
Abercrombie and Fitch can proudly lay claim to outfitting innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs, such has been their influence over the years. These days they are better known for their classic American designs in the mid-price bracket. From jackets and jeans to those famous polo tees and long cargo shorts for men, their collections might not stray too far away from the basics, but what they do, they do well.
Gant
For a brand that started out specialising in shirts to wear at the office, Gant has grown beyond all recognition from its humble beginnings. These days they tend to shake up their products’ designs and create something unique. Gants has an impressive range of quality cargo shorts for men; fit for any occasion.
Carhartt
Price: From $40
Sizes: 29-54
Carhartt is probably one of the first brands you think of when it comes to cargo shorts for men, in large part thanks to the Detroit brands links to workwear. At a time when nineties trends are back with force, Carhartt is as popular as ever. The great thing is that Carhartt produces proper work standard cargo shorts that are built to last and still manage to look good with half of your wardrobe.
Columbia
Price: From $45
Sizes: 30-44
Columbia might sit behind some of the bigger names when it comes to outdoor gear, which is criminal considering how long they have been in the game. They specialise in clothing made for and made by, adventurers and explorers. They also specialise in active cargo shorts for men that are perfect for travellers and hikers who love to get out and sample nature during weekends.
GAP
Price: From $35
Sizes: 28-42
Founded in 1969 by Donald Fisher and his wife Doris in San Francisco, GAP is the USA’s largest speciality retailer. And what do they specialise in? Every day threads for just about every need you can imagine. If you’re after a classic pair of khaki or camo cargo shorts for men, made with either rigid or flexible fabrics, GAP’s cargo shorts are great for both quality and price.
Ralph Lauren
Price: From $99
Sizes: 28-46
Ralph Lauren is one of the most well-known clothing brands on the planet that has sat at the top for nearly fifty years. For a label so closely associated with shirts and polos, it was only natural that they started producing shorts for their client’s summer ensembles. They create everything from white chinos perfect for days on the water to more colourful bathing shorts, but, of course, they even have double-knitted cargo shorts for men who demand practical comfort.
American Eagle
Price: From $50
Sizes: 26-44
American Eagle is a US e-tailer that specialises in quality, affordable clothing. They deal in everything from activewear and loungewear to jackets and shoes. They also have a killer range of classic cargo shorts for men that come with that ready-made rugged, worn finish for those who like to stay looking rough and ready.
Wrangler
Price: From $25
Sizes: 30-54
Wrangler is another US brand that has a long history of producing workwear. Since 1907 they have been dealing in denim made to withstand the rigours of daily use. Wrangler makes some of the best cargo shorts for men because they’re perfect whether you’re looking to do a spot of work at home or spend the weekend out in the bush. They’re comfortable, practical, and durable.