15 Best Plaid & Check Pants For Daring Gentlemen

Plaid has always been a staple for formal wear; however, this versatile print lends itself to casual attire too, achieving the perfect off-duty look. Mix and match these bottoms with a blazer, a linen shirt, smart dress shoes, or cool sneakers, and you can create a range of outfits. Plaid pants have also been tied to various subcultures, from preppy fashion to grunge; this item of clothing is exceptionally adaptable.

Plaid emerged from the 1700s from Scottish culture, with the kilt being the first example showcasing this check pattern. However, this tartan print shifted from a Scottish symbol to military wear with the Jacobite uprisings against the English monarchy. It made its way to America by the 18th Century, with buffalo plaid shirts becoming all the rage and by the 80s, the garment had become heavily affiliated with the “MTV Generation”. Now, this stylish pattern is synonymous with smart-casual wear, as plaid pants are often the to-go attire for any work-related event.

To ensure you have the best possible shopping experience, we’ve rounded up which brands produce the best plaid pants for men. We have discovered many styles, ranging from slim fit neutral bottoms to funky bold patterns, guaranteed to spice up your formal wear. So, get shopping as plaid is the ultimate fad.