15 Best Plaid & Check Pants For Daring Gentlemen

Plaid has always been a staple for formal wear; however, this versatile print lends itself to casual attire too, achieving the perfect off-duty look. Mix and match these bottoms with a blazer, a linen shirt, smart dress shoes, or cool sneakers, and you can create a range of outfits. Plaid pants have also been tied to various subcultures, from preppy fashion to grunge; this item of clothing is exceptionally adaptable.
Plaid emerged from the 1700s from Scottish culture, with the kilt being the first example showcasing this check pattern. However, this tartan print shifted from a Scottish symbol to military wear with the Jacobite uprisings against the English monarchy. It made its way to America by the 18th Century, with buffalo plaid shirts becoming all the rage and by the 80s, the garment had become heavily affiliated with the “MTV Generation”. Now, this stylish pattern is synonymous with smart-casual wear, as plaid pants are often the to-go attire for any work-related event.
To ensure you have the best possible shopping experience, we’ve rounded up which brands produce the best plaid pants for men. We have discovered many styles, ranging from slim fit neutral bottoms to funky bold patterns, guaranteed to spice up your formal wear. So, get shopping as plaid is the ultimate fad.
Hugo Boss
Price: From $118
Sizes: 29-36
Hugo Boss is one of the most well-known menswear brands that has been serving the best luxury pieces since its launch in 1924. This German clothing label manufactures exquisite plaid pants for men, with its designs crafted from premium materials and fabrics. Hugo Boss has a selection of slim and relaxed fit pants featuring the sleekest plaid patterns encapsulating expert craftsmanship ‘with the aesthetic of an American sportswear icon’.
Bonobos
Price: From $119
Sizes: XS-XXL
Bonobos started as an e-commerce apparel store in 2017 when the idea of online shopping seemed foreign. Bonobos soon developed a large customer base, thanks for their super comfy and flattering apparel. Their pants are incredibly well-made and super stretchy, guaranteed to move with you. These dress plaid pants are the ideal winter bottoms, as they have been mostly crafted from wool, providing you with exceptional warmth. Bonobos have an extensive range of men’s checkered pants available in different cuts and cool colours.
Suitsupply
Price: From $129
Sizes: XXS-4XL
This international men’s fashion label was founded in 2000 by Fokke de Jong in Amsterdam. With more than 100 stores worldwide across Milan, London, Zurich, Sydney, New York, Toronto, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Khong. Check out these new arrivals of plaid pants, as these trousers are crafted from the most delicate Italian fabrics. These impeccably tailored pants feel incredibly comfortable and secure. These pants are simplistic, minimal designs, geared to make you look effortlessly cool.
Brooks Brothers
Price: From $265
Sizes: 30-50
Brooks Brothers is a pioneering brand that has redefined men’s fashion since its beginnings in 1818. As one of America’s oldest clothing retailers, they still practise old school techniques for design and craftsmanship. Their handsome tartan men’s plaid pants are cool grey for a simple formal wear look. These pants are also feature cutting edge technology with their waterproof, breathable and stretchy materials.
Charles Tyrwhitt
Price: From $99
Sizes: 30-40
Charles Tyrwhitt has been producing some of the finest menswear since the mid-eighties. They create timeless and classic designs to make you feel like a million dollars. If you’re looking for stylish trousers built to last, check out their range. Their plaid pants are extremely comfortable and flattering, the perfect option to elevate your formal or smart casual look. Their designs are a wool blend, great for in-between season styling. Also, these pants are super practical as they feature a 4-way stretch material and side entry pockets, so you can safely store away your items.
Paul Smith
Price: From $420
Sizes: 30-38
Paul Smith is Britain’s leading designer brand known for its creative aesthetic that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity. Launching in 1970, this brand creates unexpected pieces that are ‘classic with a twist ’. Paul Smith has a collection of paid pants exceptionally made, crafted from luxurious wool, fine cashmere and stretch cotton. If you’re looking for a bold design, these pants feature experimental, creative prints guaranteed to make you stop traffic.
Reiss
Price: From $155
Sizes: 28-38
David Reiss founded this eponymous label in the early seventies, redefining how British men present themselves. Reiss has a selection of men’s plaid that range from off-duty style trousers to more formal pieces. These designs are well-tailored and feature fine materials built to last a lifetime. Many of these pants are a slim fit, promising to look extremely flattening while elevating your personal style. This range comes in multiples colours and prints, so you’re sure to find something suitable for your preferred aesthetic.
ASOS Design
Price: From $56
Sizes: 26-48
ASOS is everyone’s favourite online store as their offer a various styles, prints, size and colours. Starting in 2000, the company sells over 850 brands and its own range of clothing and accessories. Make sure you check them out, as they have a massive collection of plaid and checkered pants that range from every type of style, cut and colour. If you’re looking for a relaxed style, they have a selection of wide-leg pants, super baggy and great for an everyday look. However, if you want to build a slightly more put-together look, they have slim fit tailored pants available in dark colours – perfect if you pair them with a blazer and smart dress shoes.
River Island
Price: From $47
Sizes: 26-42
In 1948, River Island was founded by Bernard Lewis. This London-headquartered fashion brand specialises in creating trendy and stylish menswear geared to elevate everyday wear. If you’re looking for sophisticated pants that features a cool, bold plaid pattern, check out their collection. They have styles with their signature detailing, side pockets, adjustable waist and belt loops for extra functionality. These pants are available in grey colours, guaranteed to go with any outfit.
Boohoo Man
Price: From $70
Sizes: 28-36
Boohoo Man has a huge collection of menswear, offering quality clothing for the most affordable prices. Check out their online store as Boohoo have multiple checkered pants available in all sorts of colours, styles and patterns. If you’re looking for formal pants that aren’t too costly, Boohoo has exceptional plaid bottoms that showcase outlandish patterns and colours. However, if you’re looking for something to blend in with any style seamlessly, they have a bunch of checkered pants available in neutral colours too.
Moss
Price: From $90
Sizes: 28-48
Moss is one of the top UK men’s fashion brands that has been pioneering the industry since 1851. Moss primarily makes dress wear suited for formal occasions. If you’re after formal trousers that will make you look very classy, have a look at their online store, as these smart designs feature high-end materials. Throw on a blazer and button-down shirt to create a super sophisticated look.
Scotch & Soda
Price: From $228
Sizes: 46-54
Scotch & Soda is a Dutch retail company manufacturing the most fashion-forward products. They are especially known for their progressive style and unexpected details, fusing high-quality materials and unique designs. Their selected checkered pants are suitable for every occasion, as this diverse range features refined and more casual bottoms. Whether you’re heading to an office or business drinks, they have pants tailored for every event.