26 Fresh Tennis Essentials Worth Buying For The Australian Open

Courtside coolness.

Published

Australian Open season is basically the official start of Aussie summer style. WAGS, influencers and fair-weather tennis players. It’s hot, loud, slightly chaotic, and the brands know it, dropping fresh court-ready gear that looks as good in the stands as it does on a backcourt in Bondi.

This edit pulls together the best new-season tennis buys worth spending on right now, from Wilson’s modern warm-up layers and Nike’s performance staples to Ralph Lauren’s Australian Open capsule pieces and clean adidas court tees.

Add lululemon’s elevated basics, On’s Roger-era tennis shoes, and a little Sergio Tacchini velvet nostalgia, and you’ve got your AO uniform sorted.

Game on!

Parkside Crew (Med Grey Heather Script)

Clean warm-up staple, Wilson heritage

Wilson $119.95
A proper off-court layer: soft midweight tech-cotton crew with an athletic fit, breathable feel, and classic Wilson script. Easy warm-up, easy coffee run.

Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Graphic

Heavyweight tee, premium daily drape

lululemon A$89
A thick, relaxed-fit cotton tee that feels expensive the second you put it on. Built with stretch and comfort in mind, it’s perfect for AO days, recovery walks, and casual wear.

Westport Classic Unisex Cardigan (Field Green)

Vintage tennis cardigan, modern comfort

Wilson A$111.95 (was A$159.95)
Tennis club style without trying too hard. A soft-knit cardigan with that proper old-school silhouette, made for layering over a tee when the Melbourne night session turns crisp.

NikeCourt Advantage Men’s Top

Slim fit, match-ready performance fabric

Nike A$110
Built to keep distractions low and movement high. Sweat-wicking fabric, a sharp slim fit, and mobility-focused construction make this a serious training top that still looks clean off-court.

Australian Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt

Collectible Polo Bear AO flex

Ralph Lauren A$289.00
The most classic “I was at the Open” souvenir you can buy. Polo Bear, ballperson fit, iconic blue courts. It’s a proper collector piece with instant courtside credibility.

Cotton Sweater With Jacquard Structure (Dark Grey)

Textured knit, luxury sporty polish

BOSS A$349.00
A premium cotton sweater with subtle jacquard texture and a clean, sporty silhouette. The kind of piece you throw on after a hit and instantly look more pulled together.

Long Sleeve Strato Tech Polo (Dusty Blue Heather)

Softest polo, performance fabric benefits

Vuori A$135
Vuori’s “softest polo ever” energy, now in a long sleeve. Four-way stretch, moisture wicking and quick-drying comfort makes it feel like sportswear that passes for smart casual.

Australian Open Performance Polo Shirt

Official AO polo, built to perform

Ralph Lauren A$259.00
A tournament-grade polo with a tennis crest and official Australian Open detailing. Stretch mesh fabric with moisture-wicking performance, so it’s spectator-ready but still legit for a hit.

Tennis Graphic Tee

Bold graphic, easy summer essential

adidas A$50
A clean adidas tee with tennis attitude baked in. Lightweight and easy to wear, with a graphic that makes it feel less like gym kit and more like actual tennis culture.

Showman Leather Tennis Bag

Classy arrivals need a classy bag

Wilson A$999.95
This premium tennis bag works on-court and off. Built-in racket pocket with zip and snap closure, main storage, plus adjustable removable strap.

Roger Federer AIRism Cotton Pique Polo

Federer polish, breathable AIRism comfort

Uniqlo A$39.90
Federer-core, but affordable. AIRism comfort meets a crisp polo shape, making it an easy win for hot AO days, casual Fridays, and that last-minute “let’s play” text.

THE ROGER Pro Fire (Linen/Lime)

Elite hard-court shoe, fast feel

On A$300
A fierce hard-court shoe built for aggressive sprints, stops, and slides. Designed for competitive play with that modern On look, plus a colourway that turns heads instantly.

Men’s Engineered Knit Mesh Tennis Jacket

Breathable mesh jacket, court-ready layer

lululemon A$199
A warm-up jacket that doesn’t cook you alive. Super breathable engineered knit mesh, relaxed fit, and zippered pockets with a hidden phone sleeve. Perfect for pre-match and post-match.

Parkside Polo Sweatshirt (Bright White)

Polo meets pullover, elevated tennis vibe

Wilson A$125.95 (was A$179.95)
One part polo, one part sweatshirt, fully wearable anywhere. Breathable, stretchy and quick-drying performance fabric with zip pockets and a contemporary cut. Smart enough for long AO days.

Court-T Fade

Limited fade graphic, DryTec performance

On A$115
A limited-edition tennis tee inspired by Ben Shelton’s playing style, with a layered fade that suggests movement. Made with On DryTec to stay cool, breathable, and quick-drying in heat.

Classic Ball Cap Tennis Crest

Clean cap, tennis badge energy

lululemon A$49
A simple cap that does the job and looks sharp doing it. Lightweight feel, easy fit, and that tennis crest detail makes it feel AO-adjacent without screaming for attention.

NikeCourt Men’s Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt

Sweat-wicking staple, everyday on-court

Nike A$50
A no-drama tennis tee that works every time. Dri-FIT sweat-wicking comfort keeps it breathable through long sets, while the clean NikeCourt look stays wearable off-court too.

Damarindo Velour Track Jacket (Hot Sauce)

Velour tracksuit, pure retro energy

Sergio Tacchini Now $99.00 USD Was $165.00 USD
This is tennis heritage you can actually wear. Plush velour, bold colour, and that classic Tacchini silhouette that belongs courtside. Perfect for leaning into the 80s without costume vibes.

Sunday Element Jacket (Blue Sea Heather)

Tech track jacket, travel-friendly comfort

Vuori A$215
An athletic jacket made for warm-ups, travel, and everything in between. Clean lines, comfortable feel, and that “sporty but expensive” look you can wear to the Open or the airport.

Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1.5 PRM

Air Zoom stability, Aussie-coast colourway

Nike A$230
Built for explosive movement and match-point confidence. Air Zoom units plus side-to-side stability give you proper court support, while the special colourway is inspired by the Aussie coastline.

Roger Federer 3D KNIT Washable Hoodie

Federer hoodie, clean knit structure

Uniqlo A$79
A hoodie that feels more refined than your average pullover. 3D knit structure keeps its shape, it’s easy care, and the Federer co-sign makes it an effortless off-court flex.

Pro Staff 97 Classic Tennis Racket

Pro Staff precision, iconic control feel

Wilson $399.95
Vintage Pro Staff look with modern control. Built with Paradigm Bending tech to optimise feel and precision, plus that famous Wilson “connected” response that rewards clean ball striking and confidence.

Court Core T-Shirt

Simple graphic tee, quick-drying stretch

ASICS A$50
A simple court tee made for everyday play. Quick-drying fabric with light stretch keeps you comfortable, while the front graphic adds enough personality to wear it beyond training.

Australian Open Utility Overshirt

AO logo overshirt, sharp spectator layer

Ralph Lauren A$289
Patrick Johnson meets Ralph Lauren. A lightweight cotton-poplin overshirt with a utilitarian silhouette, embroidered with the official Australian Open logo and signature Pony. Easy layer for day sessions, dinners, and Melbourne weather swings.

Chiaro Cabana Shirt

Textured resort shirt, tennis heritage swagger

Sergio Tacchini US$94.50 (was US$135)
A breezy cabana shirt with texture and pure Italian tennis attitude. Perfect for a day session, spritz afterwards, and pretending you’re on a Monaco balcony, not the tram home.

