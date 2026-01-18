26 Fresh Tennis Essentials Worth Buying For The Australian Open

Australian Open season is basically the official start of Aussie summer style. WAGS, influencers and fair-weather tennis players. It’s hot, loud, slightly chaotic, and the brands know it, dropping fresh court-ready gear that looks as good in the stands as it does on a backcourt in Bondi.

This edit pulls together the best new-season tennis buys worth spending on right now, from Wilson’s modern warm-up layers and Nike’s performance staples to Ralph Lauren’s Australian Open capsule pieces and clean adidas court tees.

Add lululemon’s elevated basics, On’s Roger-era tennis shoes, and a little Sergio Tacchini velvet nostalgia, and you’ve got your AO uniform sorted.

Game on!