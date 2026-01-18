26 Fresh Tennis Essentials Worth Buying For The Australian Open

Australian Open season is basically the official start of Aussie summer style. WAGS, influencers and fair-weather tennis players. It’s hot, loud, slightly chaotic, and the brands know it, dropping fresh court-ready gear that looks as good in the stands as it does on a backcourt in Bondi.
This edit pulls together the best new-season tennis buys worth spending on right now, from Wilson’s modern warm-up layers and Nike’s performance staples to Ralph Lauren’s Australian Open capsule pieces and clean adidas court tees.
Add lululemon’s elevated basics, On’s Roger-era tennis shoes, and a little Sergio Tacchini velvet nostalgia, and you’ve got your AO uniform sorted.
Game on!
Parkside Crew (Med Grey Heather Script)
Parkside Crew (Med Grey Heather Script)
A proper off-court layer: soft midweight tech-cotton crew with an athletic fit, breathable feel, and classic Wilson script. Easy warm-up, easy coffee run.
Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Graphic
Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Graphic
A thick, relaxed-fit cotton tee that feels expensive the second you put it on. Built with stretch and comfort in mind, it’s perfect for AO days, recovery walks, and casual wear.
Westport Classic Unisex Cardigan (Field Green)
Westport Classic Unisex Cardigan (Field Green)
Tennis club style without trying too hard. A soft-knit cardigan with that proper old-school silhouette, made for layering over a tee when the Melbourne night session turns crisp.
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Top
NikeCourt Advantage Men’s Top
Built to keep distractions low and movement high. Sweat-wicking fabric, a sharp slim fit, and mobility-focused construction make this a serious training top that still looks clean off-court.
Australian Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Australian Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt
The most classic “I was at the Open” souvenir you can buy. Polo Bear, ballperson fit, iconic blue courts. It’s a proper collector piece with instant courtside credibility.
Cotton Sweater With Jacquard Structure (Dark Grey)
Cotton Sweater With Jacquard Structure (Dark Grey)
A premium cotton sweater with subtle jacquard texture and a clean, sporty silhouette. The kind of piece you throw on after a hit and instantly look more pulled together.
Long Sleeve Strato Tech Polo (Dusty Blue Heather)
Long Sleeve Strato Tech Polo (Dusty Blue Heather)
Vuori’s “softest polo ever” energy, now in a long sleeve. Four-way stretch, moisture wicking and quick-drying comfort makes it feel like sportswear that passes for smart casual.
Australian Open Performance Polo Shirt
Australian Open Performance Polo Shirt
A tournament-grade polo with a tennis crest and official Australian Open detailing. Stretch mesh fabric with moisture-wicking performance, so it’s spectator-ready but still legit for a hit.
Tennis Graphic Tee
Tennis Graphic Tee
A clean adidas tee with tennis attitude baked in. Lightweight and easy to wear, with a graphic that makes it feel less like gym kit and more like actual tennis culture.
Showman Leather Tennis Bag
Showman Leather Tennis Bag
This premium tennis bag works on-court and off. Built-in racket pocket with zip and snap closure, main storage, plus adjustable removable strap.
Roger Federer AIRism Cotton Pique Polo
Roger Federer AIRism Cotton Pique Polo
Federer-core, but affordable. AIRism comfort meets a crisp polo shape, making it an easy win for hot AO days, casual Fridays, and that last-minute “let’s play” text.
THE ROGER Pro Fire (Linen/Lime)
THE ROGER Pro Fire (Linen/Lime)
A fierce hard-court shoe built for aggressive sprints, stops, and slides. Designed for competitive play with that modern On look, plus a colourway that turns heads instantly.
Men's Engineered Knit Mesh Tennis Jacket
Men’s Engineered Knit Mesh Tennis Jacket
A warm-up jacket that doesn’t cook you alive. Super breathable engineered knit mesh, relaxed fit, and zippered pockets with a hidden phone sleeve. Perfect for pre-match and post-match.
Parkside Polo Sweatshirt (Bright White)
Parkside Polo Sweatshirt (Bright White)
One part polo, one part sweatshirt, fully wearable anywhere. Breathable, stretchy and quick-drying performance fabric with zip pockets and a contemporary cut. Smart enough for long AO days.
Court-T Fade
Court-T Fade
A limited-edition tennis tee inspired by Ben Shelton’s playing style, with a layered fade that suggests movement. Made with On DryTec to stay cool, breathable, and quick-drying in heat.
Classic Ball Cap Tennis Crest
Classic Ball Cap Tennis Crest
A simple cap that does the job and looks sharp doing it. Lightweight feel, easy fit, and that tennis crest detail makes it feel AO-adjacent without screaming for attention.
NikeCourt Men's Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt
NikeCourt Men’s Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt
A no-drama tennis tee that works every time. Dri-FIT sweat-wicking comfort keeps it breathable through long sets, while the clean NikeCourt look stays wearable off-court too.
Damarindo Velour Track Jacket (Hot Sauce)
Damarindo Velour Track Jacket (Hot Sauce)
This is tennis heritage you can actually wear. Plush velour, bold colour, and that classic Tacchini silhouette that belongs courtside. Perfect for leaning into the 80s without costume vibes.
Sunday Element Jacket (Blue Sea Heather)
Sunday Element Jacket (Blue Sea Heather)
An athletic jacket made for warm-ups, travel, and everything in between. Clean lines, comfortable feel, and that “sporty but expensive” look you can wear to the Open or the airport.
Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Built for explosive movement and match-point confidence. Air Zoom units plus side-to-side stability give you proper court support, while the special colourway is inspired by the Aussie coastline.
Roger Federer 3D KNIT Washable Hoodie
Roger Federer 3D KNIT Washable Hoodie
A hoodie that feels more refined than your average pullover. 3D knit structure keeps its shape, it’s easy care, and the Federer co-sign makes it an effortless off-court flex.
Pro Staff 97 Classic Tennis Racket
Pro Staff 97 Classic Tennis Racket
Vintage Pro Staff look with modern control. Built with Paradigm Bending tech to optimise feel and precision, plus that famous Wilson “connected” response that rewards clean ball striking and confidence.
Court Core T-Shirt
Court Core T-Shirt
A simple court tee made for everyday play. Quick-drying fabric with light stretch keeps you comfortable, while the front graphic adds enough personality to wear it beyond training.
Australian Open Utility Overshirt
Australian Open Utility Overshirt
Patrick Johnson meets Ralph Lauren. A lightweight cotton-poplin overshirt with a utilitarian silhouette, embroidered with the official Australian Open logo and signature Pony. Easy layer for day sessions, dinners, and Melbourne weather swings.
Chiaro Cabana Shirt
Chiaro Cabana Shirt
A breezy cabana shirt with texture and pure Italian tennis attitude. Perfect for a day session, spritz afterwards, and pretending you’re on a Monaco balcony, not the tram home.