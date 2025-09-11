Inside Four Seasons’ First Superyacht: The Luxury Hotel That Floats

Four Seasons’ first superyacht launches in 2025 with 14 decks of ultra-luxury, invitation-only access, and itineraries through the Caribbean and Mediterranean.

The crown jewel is The Funnel Suite, a four-storey, 9,500-square-foot penthouse with a $4.5m glass wall, private pool, and in-suite spa.

Guests can enjoy a 66-foot transformer pool, full-width marina with custom sea limousines, and service levels where crew outnumber passengers.

For fans of White Lotus who crave the opulence of a Four Seasons holiday without the nagging sense that they’ll be swept into a who-dunnit in paradise, the Four Seasons superyacht is set to launch next year.

Think Sicilian cliffside glamour transplanted to the Mediterranean and Caribbean, minus suspicious hotel managers and awkward in-laws. Instead of plot twists, this yacht delivers 14 decks of unashamed excess, designed for those who already treat the hotel brand as their default setting, taking the hotel group’s global reputation of luxury travel onto the high seas.

A Floating Four Seasons

The yacht is being built as a direct extension of the Four Seasons ethos: high service, polished luxury, and spaces designed to feel both indulgent and familiar.

The Four Seasons superyacht: 14 decks of ultra-luxury designed for an invitation-only clientele. Image: Four Seasons

It isn’t a “cruise ship.” That word suggests buffet queues, themed karaoke nights and losing your kid’s spending money at the pokies.

This is a floating luxury hotel where every guest is curated, every detail is staged, and every sunset drink feels rehearsed for socials. Access will be invitation-only at first, reserved for the brand’s most loyal customers and a handful of partners. For everyone else, there’s a waitlist, naturally.

The Funnel Suite

The standout attraction is The Funnel Suite, a four-level penthouse perched on the top decks where a smokestack would traditionally sit, offering 9,500 square feet of private space for just six guests, including a pool, spa treatment room, and wraparound terrace.

The Funnel Suite is a four-level penthouse with 9,500 square feet of private space and a $4.5m curved glass wall. Image: Four Seasons



Its defining feature is a 280-degree curved glass wall that cost $4.5 million USD (~$6.8 million AUD) to engineer and install, making it the largest piece of glass ever fitted at sea. If Tanya McQuoid had been booked here, she might have made it into Season 3.

Suites and Service

Four Seasons is importing its hospitality playbook wholesale, so the rest of the accommodation keeps the bar equally high. Ninety-five suites average 580 square feet each, all with private verandas measuring at least 100 square feet.

Each of the 95 suites comes with a private veranda, serviced by crew that outnumber guests. Image: Four Seasons

Guests won’t be short on attention either as crew numbers are set to exceed passenger count, ensuring you’ll have someone to carry your beach bag, refill your Champagne flute, and make sure the ice cubes in your Negroni are cut to perfect spheres.

Pools, Marina and Playgrounds

The aft deck is home to a 66-foot pool inspired by Aristotle Onassis’ Christina O. Its saltwater can be drained in minutes, the floor raised, and the space turned into a venue for weddings, fashion shows or late-night parties. The effect is less “pool” and more “transformer deck,” ready for any occasion that its 5-star clientele might happen to need that evening.

The aft-deck pool, modelled on Aristotle Onassis’ Christina O, doubles as an event space when drained. Image: Four Seasons

For those who prefer the sea itself, the yacht features a full-width marina at water level. Guests can swim directly from the ship, launch into snorkelling or windsurfing, or be ferried ashore in custom-designed “sea limousines.”

It’s designed to feel less like a ship and more like a private island that happens to move. Tiered decks, lounge platforms and a Champagne-ready marina bar make the entire stern feel like a floating beach club.

Exclusivity at Sea

Destinations will follow the private yacht circuit: Caribbean winters, Mediterranean summers. That means Saint Barth’s, Portofino, Capri and a rotating cast of harbours where the number of superyachts equals the number of restaurants.

Exclusivity defines the project: early bookings are by invitation only, leaving most on a waitlist they may never pass. Image: Four Seasons

The first wave of bookings will be invitation-only, because scarcity creates heat. With just 95 suites, the yacht can afford to ration access, and that exclusivity will become part of its identity. For everyone else, the waitlist will act as a velvet rope you may never get past.

For guests, this becomes the ultimate form of brand loyalty, similar to the watch world’s most exclusive clubs where the only entry fee is continued spending. One week you’re in Florence at the Four Seasons, the next you’re in the Caribbean with the same brand, same linen, same martini glassware. The only real mystery is how much the Funnel Suite will cost, and whether the waitlist will move fast enough to matter.