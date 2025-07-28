Sydney Super Agent Gavin Rubinstein Splurges On $210,000-A-Week Superyacht in Europe

Sydney’s real estate market continues to break records.

Gavin Rubinstein, one of the country’s leading luxury real estate agents, has built a reputation for closing some of the most significant deals in NSW and Australia.

The On Time superyacht, a 2024-built luxury charter, is the perfect reflection of Rubinstein’s success, offering a high-performance, luxury escape for those who’ve made their mark.

By now, we’ve all seen the annual reports of record-breaking growth across the Australian property market. We’ve seen the new developments going up; the long queues winding their way down the streets for early morning house viewings in Sydney’s most sought-after suburbs.

Simply put, Sydney’s property market is booming, and few are benefitting more than real estate powerhouses like Gavin Rubinstein, one of the country’s foremost figures in luxury and high-end property.

Gavin Rubinstein: A Super Agent Living the Dream

Over the last two decades, Rubinstein has built his now glowing reputation as a top-tier agent, consistently closing some of the biggest deals in the luxury sector across NSW and Australia to rank as the number one agent in the Ray White group.

Gavin Rubinstein enjoying a Euro summer onboard On Time. Image: @g_rubinstein

In 2019, Rubinstein opted to branch out; to strike while the iron was hot; launching The Rubinstein Group to cater to Sydney’s most exclusive buyers, showing only the city’s most exclusive listings.

As one of the city’s most successful super agents, Rubinstein is not just benefitting from soaring property values but is also indulging in the luxury business that comes with it. And if his recent Instagram post is anything to go by, business is good.

On Time: The Ultimate Luxury Superyacht Experience

Built in 2024, the On Time superyacht is a luxury charter befitting its latest guest. Delivered by the prestigious Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo and designed by Studio Lissoni, this state-of-the-art vessel accommodates up to 11 guests in five luxurious cabins, including a master suite, VIP cabin, and twin cabins, making it the perfect luxury vessel to enjoy a spot of Euro summer this year.

Across the deck, the superyacht boasts a beach club for sunbathing and a jacuzzi to soak in the Mediterranean views. It even has a collection of water toys, such as Jet Skis, SEABOBs, and paddleboards, to throw overboard once you’ve found a spot to drop the anchor.

But the luxury doesn’t end at the water’s edge; On Time is as much about performance as it is about comfort.

Powered by four Volvo engines, the yacht cruises effortlessly at 12 knots, with a top speed of 23 knots and a range of 1,600 nautical miles. It’s enough to take Rubinstein from the glittering heights of Monaco and Port Hercules to Sardinia, Ibiza, Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics, without skipping a beat. For reference, that’s the same as crusing from Sydney to New Zealand without needing to refuel.

Sydney’s super agent at the helm of high-end property deals and enjoying the fruits of his success. Image: @g_rubinstein

At around €120,000 (~$210,000 AUD) per week, it isn’t cheap. But On Time is the epitome of luxury and European adventure combined; a statement of success from an agent who has spent years navigating Sydney’s high-stakes real estate market.

After all, when you’ve made a name closing million-dollar deals, it only makes sense to blow off some steam with a million-dollar toy.