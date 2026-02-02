The Australian Dream Is Shrinking And Going Mobile

The great Australian dream was built around a fence line, a backyard and a mortgage that quietly ran your life for 30 years. However, for a growing number of younger Australians, that version of ownership now feels less like a goal and more like a closed door.

Housing affordability in Australia is sitting at historic extremes.

National home values are now roughly 50 per cent higher than in 2020, with the median dwelling price pushing past $850,000. In Sydney, the price of a typical home is hovering around ten times the average annual income. Saving a 20 per cent deposit can take well over a decade, assuming rent, living costs and interest rates do not move against you. For many under 40, that maths simply does not stack up.

Instead of abandoning the idea of ownership altogether, a growing cohort is redefining it. Van and bus conversions have surged in popularity, fuelled by remote work, high rents and a cultural shift that values flexibility over floor space.

What was once a fringe lifestyle has become a rational response to the high cost of housing. A fully fitted van is now less about bohemian escapism and more about financial control. Solar panels, proper kitchens, bathrooms and dedicated work setups are standard. The upfront cost often sits well below a capital city deposit, with predictable running costs and no landlord hovering in the background.

The rise is not just anecdotal.

Search interest in van living and relocatable homes has climbed sharply over the past few years, mirroring broader conversations around affordability. Real estate platforms and housing analysts now openly acknowledge that younger buyers are being locked out of traditional pathways and are actively seeking alternatives that offer autonomy sooner rather than later.

Others are heading for the water.

Houseboats and liveaboard vessels are quietly attracting buyers who want stability without seven-figure debt. While marina berths are becoming more expensive and availability is tightening, the entry price of a floating home still undercuts most inner-city apartments.

The appeal is not just cost. It is lifestyle. Slower mornings, fewer neighbours and a sense of separation from the constant churn of rent rises and auctions.

Tiny houses and caravan-style homes on wheels sit somewhere in between. They offer permanence without the financial and regulatory weight of conventional builds. While councils remain inconsistent in how they treat them, demand continues to rise regardless. For many, a six-figure tiny home still feels more achievable than a million-dollar mortgage that locks you into one postcode for life.

This shift is not anti-ownership. It is anti being trapped. Younger Australians are choosing assets that move, adapt and depreciate on their own terms rather than chasing capital growth that feels increasingly theoretical.

Feel like this is where brands like Farizon could really come to the party.