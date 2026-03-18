Breitling’s Navitimer Limited Concorde Tribute Celebrates A Glorious Era Of Fancy Travel

Breitling has a track record of Navitimer limited editions, but this one has a sharper story than most. The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Tribute to Concorde celebrates half a century since the aircraft first entered commercial service with British Airways and Air France on January 21, 1976, and nearly every design decision ties back to the plane itself.

The dial is the headline. Breitling has gone with a deep blue meant to reference the colour of the stratosphere as seen from Concorde’s cruising altitude of 60,000 feet, a height where passengers could see the curvature of the Earth. It’s paired with contrasting white subdials and a white inner slide rule, a nod to the aircraft’s unofficial nickname, “the White Bird.” A matching blue alligator strap completes the look.

On paper it reads clean and purposeful, not overdone with tribute details.

593 Pieces for a Reason

The production run is limited to 593 units, a reference to the Rolls-Royce/Snecma Olympus 593 turbojet engines that powered the Concorde to Mach 2. It’s a number that’s obscure enough to feel considered rather than arbitrary, which is exactly what you want from a limited edition. The engraved caseback carries “One of 593,” “Tribute to Concorde,” “Jetliner,” and “Mach 2,” so there’s no shortage of commemorative detail on the flip side.

Inside, it runs Breitling’s manufacture Calibre B01, the brand’s in-house automatic chronograph movement with a 70-hour power reserve and COSC chronometer certification. At this point the B01 is a known quantity in the industry. It’s proven, reliable, and gives Breitling a genuine claim to manufacture status that not every brand at this price point can make.

Where Aviation History and Watchmaking Actually Overlap

The Navitimer’s connection to aviation isn’t marketing gloss. Willy Breitling designed the original in 1952 for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and its circular slide rule was a genuine onboard tool for performing flight calculations. It was the de facto pilot’s chronograph through the golden age of civil aviation, the same era that produced the Concorde programme.

Scott Carpenter wore one into space. Graham Hill and Jim Clark wore them on the Formula 1 grid. Miles Davis and Serge Gainsbourg wore them because they looked the part. Pairing the Navitimer with the Concorde is one of those tribute concepts that actually makes historical sense rather than just borrowing a famous name.

With standard Navitimer B01 43 models sitting at AUD $13,890 on leather in Australia, expect this limited edition to land somewhere in that neighbourhood, possibly with a small premium given the restricted 593-piece run. Australian pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but at that range you’re getting manufacture chronograph credentials and a genuine story for your money. For context, the recent Aston Martin Aramco Formula One edition in titanium is listed at AUD $15,990, so the Concorde tribute should sit below that.

DMARGE’s Two Cents

This is Breitling doing what it does best with the Navitimer: finding a real aviation story, tying the design details to something specific, and keeping the watch itself recognisably classic. The 593-piece number is a nice touch. The blue dial could be genuinely striking in the metal.

And unlike some tribute watches that stretch for a connection, the Navitimer and the Concorde genuinely belong in the same conversation. Whether 593 collectors agree at retail remains to be seen, but the story is sound.

Specifications