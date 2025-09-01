AI Has Taken Over Male Grooming And Other Brands Are Playing Catch-Up

The Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra brings AI-driven personalisation to male grooming, adapting to your skin and shaving style in real time.

A world-first UV power charger keeps your shaver clean and powered for weeks, combining hygiene with convenience.

With cutting-edge comfort, precision engineering, and sleek design, this is Philips’ most advanced shaver yet.

AI has become the buzzword of the day, integrated into every part of our lives. From powering our smartphones to enhancing productivity tools, it’s reshaping industries and leaving us with more time to focus on what truly matters… and the male grooming space is certainly no different.

For years, we’ve believed grooming had reached its peak; after all, how much more can be done with a shaver?

Shaving seemed like a simple task: choose a shaver, charge it up, and you’re done. But in the era of innovation, when AI technology is quite literally rewriting the playbook of what’s possible, Philips’ latest breakthrough, the i9000 Prestige Ultra proves that there’s still room for innovation, pushing shaving technology to an entirely new level. And other brands are being forced to play catch-up.

Philips’ Best – Ultimate Skin Comfort Next-Level Shaving Powered by AI

Offering a personalised and intelligent grooming experience, the Philips i9000 collection redefines shaving with its advanced AI technology. This is Philips’ best of the best – a tool that adapts to your unique skin and beard, providing precision and ultimate comfort never before seen in the market.

The i9000 Prestige Ultra adapts to your skin and beard in real time. Image: Philips

We all have unique features and faces. It’s why Philips introduced a new AI-powered SkinIQ system to the i9000 range, working seamlessly with you for every shave. By utilising this technology, the shaver works by recognising the unique characteristics of your skin and beard, adjusting its performance to suit your needs.

Since I reached a respectable age that required a daily shave, I quickly realised my sensitive skin was prone to breaking out after each and every shave. The i9000 Prestige Ultra leverages this AI technology with five different modes, from intense to sensitive, to ensure a close shave without discomfort. The perfect shave every time.

Packed with Smart Features

One of the most notable features is the Active Pressure & Motion Guidance, giving the user real-time feedback on their shaving technique.

It’s like a self-help tutorial in front of the bathroom mirror each morning, helping you to apply the right amount of pressure of the i9000’s 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision Blades, in the right direction, for a smooth and irritation-free shave.

The Skin Analyzer app tracks hydration tone and texture for tailored insights. Image: Philips

Philips has also released this model alongside the Skin Analyzer app: an easy-to-use system that tracks 10 key skin metrics such as hydration, skin tone, and texture.

The app gives you tailored insights to optimise your shave, elevating the experience from an analogue ritual each morning to a personalised grooming experience. All without paying through your teeth for a Bondi appointment.

It’s a small detail, but one that made us sit up and take notice, which, in a saturated grooming market, shows just how much the i9000 Prestige Ultra considers your overall grooming experience, not just the shave itself.

Cutting-Edge Hygiene

The Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra doesn’t just stop at performance, either. It also focuses on hygiene and convenience. And guys, you don’t have to admit it, but I know that your shavers at home have been in desperate need of a deep clean since you first bought them. I know, because I’m guilty of the same thing.

The world first UV charger pouch keeps your shaver clean and powered for weeks. Image: Philips

Philips has released the world’s first UV-power charger pouch that sanitises your shaver, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria while charging. Your shaver stays hygienic and ready for use, reducing the risk of irritation and skin problems. It’s a simple yet powerful innovation that makes all the difference in your grooming routine.

Couple that with a seven-year warranty, and you know you’re investing in a performance tool that will continue to serve you for years to come.

A Personal Experience

We’ve been using the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra for the past couple of months, replacing a well-regarded male grooming brand (which we won’t name), and we’ve seen firsthand the incredible difference it makes.

The performance of the i9000 Prestige Ultra surpasses any shaver we’ve used before. The shave is closer, smoother, and more comfortable. Even after several days of stubble (which I tend to rock most weeks), the shaver was able to cut through the bristles for a perfect shave without irritation.

Pressure and motion guidance helps you master technique for a smoother finish. Image: Philips

The real-time pressure and motion guidance were an immediate game-changer, helping to achieve the perfect shave every time. What I found was that there was no guesswork with the i9000 Prestige Ultra; it adjusts to your needs and provides feedback on how to improve your technique with every shave. It’s like a machine-learning AI that’s sole job is to give you the perfect shave.

The Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra: A Premium Product for the Modern Man

For men who value technology, precision, and comfort, the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra is a standout. From its AI-powered system to its hygiene innovations, it offers everything a modern man needs for the perfect shave.

Fellas, we’ve finally convinced you to ditch the bar of soap from your skincare routine (it’s okay, we’ve all been there). You’ve upgraded your moisturiser, swapped out that cheap razor, and maybe even started using SPF daily. Now, it’s time to update your shaving game. Embrace the AI and give your face the daily start it truly deserves.