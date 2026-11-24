The Polestar 5 is what happens when the Swedes and the Brits get together. Designed in Gothenburg, engineered in the UK with genuine Formula 1 DNA running through its chassis development. 650kW of power. Zero to 100 in 3.2 seconds.

That’s the press kit version. But a grand tourer isn’t a grand tourer until you actually tour something in it. So Romer and I loaded up the Polestar 5 Performance and headed south from Sydney on a 350-kilometre DMARGE grand tour through the NSW South Coast and Southern Highlands. Two days. Coastal estates. Bakery sausage rolls. One wombat. And the kind of roads that tell you everything a launch event can’t.

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Dovecote, Gerringong, And A $7,500 Bucket List Moment

The first stop was Dovecote, a spectacular coastal estate perched above Gerringong’s rolling green hills, with views that drop straight into the ocean. At $7,500 for two nights, it’s not an impulse booking. But it is a bucket-list experience, and I’d argue one of the most striking properties on the South Coast.

What caught me was how well the Polestar 5 sat in that setting. Both the car and the house share the same design language. Clean European lines, minimalist intent, meticulous attention to detail without ever feeling cold.

Photo: Romer Macapuno/DMARGE

Parking the 5 in front of Dovecote felt less like pulling into an Airbnb and more like the level-up we’ve always deserved.

We made sure we sampled the region’s best locally sourced prime cuts that evening. If you’re going to road test a GT that starts at $193,100 (plus on-road costs), you might as well eat accordingly.

Sausage Rolls, Tasman Drive, And Berry’s Famous Doughnut Stand

Morning started the way all good road trips should.

We hit the road early for bakery sausage rolls. The proper flaky kind, not the sad servo variety.

Then pointed the Polestar toward Tasman Drive, which has somehow become Australia’s most photographed street. Standing there with the 5, I could see why.

The combination of coastal light and that long, low silhouette was doing things that press photos never manage to capture.

From there, it was on to Berry.

If you’ve been to Berry, you know the doughnut stand. If you haven’t, just go. We stopped, we sampled, and I’m not going to pretend we had just one each.

Photo: Romer Macapuno/DMARGE

The Polestar 5 was proving its point without trying. This is the thing about a proper GT. You don’t notice the car demanding anything from you. It just covers distance.

The steering has weight without being heavy.

The ride, running semi-active MagneRide dampers on the Performance model, absorbs patchy South Coast tarmac without ever going soft. It sits on a bespoke bonded aluminium chassis with 51,000Nm of torsional rigidity, which puts it in supercar territory. But it doesn’t drive like it’s trying to prove that.

A 100km Loop, A Wombat, And 21 Speakers

After Berry, we swung inland for a 100-kilometre loop through the Southern Highlands. This is where the Polestar 5’s dual-motor setup starts to make sense. 650kW and 1,015Nm from the Performance variant, with the rear motor alone kicking out around 450kW.

Through the kind of flowing B-roads the Highlands are known for, the car rotates beautifully.

Photo: Romer Macapuno/DMARGE

There’s a balance to the chassis that tells you Polestar’s five-year R&D program prioritised the right things. Even my co-pilot, who’s notorious for motion sickness on drives, was absolutely fine.

Scott Maynard, Polestar Australia’s managing director, told us the bulk of that development time was spent on drive dynamics rather than “fiddling with headlights.”

Photo: Romer Macapuno/DMARGE

You can feel it. The Brembo brakes have feel and progression. The all-wheel drive system shuffles torque without drama. And the whole thing stays flat and composed through corners in a way that betrays just how stiff that aluminium platform really is.

We also put the Bowers & Wilkins 21-speaker sound system through its paces on that loop. Verdict: absurd. In the best possible way. The kind of audio setup you feel, not just hear. We busted out some old-school house mixes to get the full effect. It was like being back at Shed 14.

And we spotted a wombat.

Fitzroy Falls And Three Blue Ducks At Burradoo Park Farm

Fitzroy Falls was the trip’s visual highlight. Standing at the lookout with the valley dropping away beneath you is one of those moments where you just shut up and look.

From there, the final stretch brought us into Burradoo Park Farm for lunch at Three Blue Ducks.

Photo: Romer Macapuno/DMARGE

Locally grown, locally sourced, the kind of food that reminds you the Southern Highlands has quietly become one of the best food regions in New South Wales.

It’s the right way to end a drive like this. Good road, good car, good meal.

The GT That Doesn’t Want You To Stop

Over 350 kilometres, you stop comparing the Polestar 5 to its spec sheet. You stop thinking about how it stacks up against the Porsche Taycan or the Audi RS e-tron GT on paper.

Instead, you notice you never get tired of driving it. The power is smooth and progressive. The handling is sharp but never nervous.

The cabin, with its Recaro seats and sustainably sourced materials, stays comfortable whether you’re doing motorway stints or threading through Highland back roads.

Polestar claims no other manufacturer can match its in-cabin sustainability credentials. Bio-based textiles, responsibly sourced leather, the works.

Photo: Romer Macapuno/DMARGE

Sarah Wray-McCann, the brand’s Product Planning and Commercial Training Manager, described it as design, sustainability and performance working together rather than competing. After two days in the car, I’d say that lands.

The Polestar 5 is a halo car and Polestar knows it.

While it makes the brand statement, the company is already pivoting toward volume. A wagon version of the 4 arrives late this year, ahead of a revamp of the original Polestar 2 launching early in 2027. The Polestar 7 compact SUV is expected by early 2028. “The Polestar 5 makes the brand statement; the Polestar 7 will provide the volume,” Maynard told us.

Fair enough. But after this trip, the brand statement is a strong one. They have really thrown down the gauntlet.

Photo: Romer Macapuno/DMARGE

We weren’t the only ones impressed. Karl Reindler, the F1 medical car driver, summed it up pretty simply. Dynamically, it’s hard to beat. The suspension tune, the damping, all of it. He called it genuinely one of the best cars on the market in that space.

When the bloke whose day job is driving the medical car at pace around Formula 1 circuits tells you a car is sorted, you tend to listen.

When a car makes you not want to go home, it’s doing its job as a grand tourer.

This model starts from $193,100, plus on-road costs; Polestar is swinging directly at Porsche and Audi. After 350 kilometres of South Coast and Southern Highlands, hand on heart, I reckon the swing lands.

Until next time.