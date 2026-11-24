This article is brought to you in partnership with SkinCeuticals.

Walk past any department store skincare counter and you’ll see creams promising to turn back the clock. Most men either buy into it completely or write the whole category off as a scam.

The truth sits somewhere in the middle. We asked Dr Nik Davies of Klinika in Erina, “Can a $250 face cream actually get rid of wrinkles, or is it all marketing?”

“No cream will make you look 25 again,” Dr Nik says. “Anyone who tells you that is selling something.”

“But a good cream can visibly reduce how wrinkles look, smooth your texture and keep your skin hydrated.”

That’s the bar a serious anti-ageing cream should clear. If it can’t show results on those three, it’s a moisturiser with a higher price tag.

“What matters is the ingredients,” Dr Nik says. Ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and peptides have years of research behind them, while plenty of trendy extracts have little more than a nice story.

The second thing to look for is clinical testing on real people. A brand that tells you how many people it tested, for how long and what changed is giving you something to check, rather than adjectives.

The third is a realistic timeframe. Skin takes weeks to respond, so any cream promising overnight results deserves suspicion.

Where SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Fits Into The Picture…

SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Peptide Cream ticks all three boxes. It pairs a tripeptide for firmness and smoothness with Myrixin, an ingredient that helps balance oil.

“This one’s designed to target fine lines and deep-set wrinkles,” Dr Nik says. “It also helps with pores, which most men care about more than they’ll admit. It balances oil for up to eight hours.”†

It has also been put through a cosmeto-clinical study with 77 subjects over 12 weeks. By the end, the look of forehead wrinkles was reduced by 17 per cent, frown lines by 20 per cent and pore size by 21 per cent, while skin smoothness improved by 24 per cent.*

Those numbers come with a condition most men skip over. “That’s after 12 weeks of using it twice a day,” Dr Nik says. “It’s not overnight.

Use it consistently, wear SPF, and give it time.” Sunscreen matters here too. A good cream working on your skin twice a day won’t count for much if you’re spending your weekends in the sun without a daily SPF.

So can a cream get rid of your wrinkles?

Not entirely. A well-formulated, clinically tested one can make a visible difference to how they look, which is more than most jars on the shelf can claim. “Good skincare can improve how your skin looks,” Dr Nik says. “Take the first step and commit for 90 days.”

If you’re ready to put in those 90 days, SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Peptide Cream is available here.

Use it morning and night, wear your SPF and check the mirror again in three months.

*Cosmeto-clinical study, 77 subjects, 12 weeks, twice daily use. †Instrumental test, 31 subjects.