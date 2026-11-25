A couple of days ago I was sitting in a Fire & Ice session in North Sydney making small talk with a stranger. That never happens at my regular gym, where the closest thing to conversation is a nod at the guys who’ve been on the SkiErg for 30 minutes.

This was Saint Haven, Tim Gurner’s private members’ wellness club, which covers 3,000 square metres across six levels on Walker Street. I was there as a guest of a mate who’d been suggesting we go for months, and Molly from the Saint Haven team gave us the full tour.

It’s one of a handful of clubs now charging Sydney serious money for a sweat, and after a few hours inside I came out with a slightly awkward conclusion.

Truthfully, the weight floor is the least interesting part. Everything around it is where the money goes.

The number is the first thing everyone asks about, so we’ll get it out of the way. Saint Haven North Sydney starts at around $229 a week and climbs to $1,000 for unlimited access. That’s an Audi repayment at the bottom and a mortgage at the top.

In Double Bay, Sansara, co-founded by breathwork coach Rory Warnock, opened at 2 Bay Street with a bathhouse, an Alo-fitted Pilates studio, a recovery room and a restaurant run by the Bambini Trust crew.

There are 750 memberships, you have to apply, and referrals from existing members get bumped up the queue. So you now need a reference to get into a gym.

Sansara, Double Bay

Further down the food chain, Fitness First is building a Double Bay flagship for its Black Label members, and The Commons has bolted bathhouses onto its co-working spaces. Neither charges anything like Saint Haven money, but both are chasing the same idea, which tells you where the whole market is heading.

Sydney has caught members’ club fever generally, with The Pillars in the CBD, The Sandstones at Capella and Soho House on its way to Darlinghurst. The gyms are just the sweatier end of it.

Credit where it’s due, Saint Haven North Sydney goes all out. You get your own locker with your initials on it, which is peak wankerdom, and I loved it anyway.

There are Dyson hair tools in the change rooms and a restaurant on site. The men’s change rooms could do with some Patricks products, mind you. Downstairs there’s a fully stocked bar with a decent whisky selection, which is not something I ever expected to say about a gym.

Recovery is where it really earns its money.

There are infrared saunas, cold plunges, compression boots, hyperbaric chambers and massage, and that’s before you get to the cryotherapy and IV drips. At these prices, it should be this good, and it is.

As a place to actually train, though, it’s fine. It’s not World Gym or VRTUS. The kit is nice without being special, and the classes still have you staring at a screen of looping workout videos, which took me straight back to F45 circa 2017.

That surprised me a bit, because I’ve trained with the same mate at Saint in Melbourne and I absolutely love it there. Saint was Gurner’s cheaper sibling brand, with memberships from about $89 a week, though it has since become Saint Haven at full freight. It was the better gym precisely because it didn’t have the extra wellbeing trimmings.

Saint Haven also lacks the personal touch. At VRTUS, where I train in Sydney, the coaches know your name, your injuries and how much you lied about your bench last week, and that kind of community takes years to build, not a fit-out budget.

So if you’re paying $229 a week for the workout, you’re being had.

What you’re really paying for is the filter. Everyone in that sauna has already been sorted by price, and the price is high enough that they’re almost certainly running something, building something or have already sold something.

These clubs know it, too. The programming goes well beyond yoga, with steak nights, burger nights and the sort of evenings that put a room of like-minded men together with a reason to talk. You don’t come away with a crew. You come away with three or four proper one-on-one connections, which at our age is worth more.

The uncomfortable truth about Australian men is that in our twenties we make mates at uni, at work and at footy, and then the footy stops, the work goes remote and the mates have kids in different suburbs.

Researchers have found loneliness peaks in men in their 40s, and SBS reported that one in four men have no one to share their private worries and fears with.

Our default answer has always been the pub. The pub is great, but nobody has ever had a meaningful conversation over the noise of a Friday night at the Royal Hotel, and the friendships it builds tend to dissolve the moment the drinking does. One man told SBS that once the activity went away, the people went away too.

A sauna is different. Nobody’s on their phone, nobody’s shouting over a DJ and nobody has anywhere else to be for the next fifteen minutes. It’s the closest thing grown men have to the school bus.

So is it worth it? If $229 a week is coming out of your savings while you’re stretched on a mortgage, no. Find a gym with good coaches and a group chat, like VRTUS, and go to every barbecue they put on.

But if you’re operating at a certain level, or genuinely trying to get there, and you’ve noticed your social circle has quietly shrunk to your partner’s friends and a WhatsApp group that only comes alive for the cricket, this might be the smartest money you spend all year.

One conversation in a sauna that turns into a client, a hire, an investor or simply a mate pays for itself.