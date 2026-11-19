Black Friday has turned into a month-long blur of inbox spam and “up to 70% off” banners that somehow never apply to anything you actually want. So we’ve kept ours simple. The DMARGE Shop Black Friday sale is live now, with 25% off every Upside Down Back To Front cap and 20% off everything else in the store.

No codes, no fiddling around at checkout. The sale price is already sitting on every product with the old one struck through, so what you see is what you pay. That takes the Upside Down caps from $49 down to $36.75, and most of our motorsport tees and caps from $89 to $71.20.

The Yeah Good cap in Navy, a nod to the Senna and Prost podium caps of the late ’80s.

We’ve also used the moment to drop three new pieces.

Two of them are fresh colourways of the cap that started it all. The Upside Down cap in Red is proper racing red with crisp white 3D embroidery, the DMARGE logo stitched deliberately upside down so it reads the right way whether your brim is facing forward or back.

The Camo version is the louder sibling. Classic woodland camo gets a hit of fluoro yellow, which makes it hard to find in the bush and impossible to miss at the back bar. Both are structured five-panel snapbacks in lightweight 100% cotton with colour-matched brims, and because they belong to the Upside Down family, they’re 25% off from day one at $36.75.

They join Miami Blue, Las Vegas Red, Barcelona Pink and Silverstone Green in the lineup.

The Ruthless T-Shirt is 20% off this Black Friday.

The third drop is the one we’re most excited about, and it’s also the one that isn’t on sale. The Magnificent Nylon Cap takes the Magnificent, a long-time favourite from our Icons Motorsport Collection, and rebuilds it for an Australian summer. Cotton is out and lightweight nylon is in, while the structured crown has made way for a soft, unstructured one that packs flat in a weekender and dries fast after a swim.

It’s inspired by the caps Niki Lauda made famous during his Formula 1 days, finished in racing red with the Magnificent patch up front and Icons Motorsport embroidery down the side. It’s a limited release at $89, and as a brand new product it sits outside the sale.

The Nocturnal cap in Senna Blue is 20% off this Black Friday.

So why these three, and why now? Summer was the brief. We wanted pieces you could wear to the beach, the track and the pub without looking out of place at any of them, and that you wouldn’t mind getting salty, sandy or splashed with a beer along the way.

The wider Icons Motorsport Collection comes from the same place as a lot of our car coverage, which is a soft spot for racing’s loud, dangerous golden era. That means Senna and Prost wheel to wheel with no friends in the garage, cigarette sponsors plastered across every flat surface and drivers who’d never heard of media training. Every tee and cap in the range is a tongue-in-cheek nod to that world, filtered through a Sydney lens.

The Redfern T-Shirt, our home-suburb tee with an Italian motorsport twist.

If you’re shopping the 20% off side of the store, start with the Ruthless tee, which is about as subtle as Turn One at Suzuka in 1990. The Trophy tee leans into the era of 4x4s being thrashed through jungles and rivers, while the Multi Logo tee is a greatest-hits compilation of motorsport sponsors that never existed.

Our personal pick is the Redfern tee, a nod to the suburb we call home with an Italian motorsport twist. IYKYK.

On the cap side, the Yeah Good cap in Navy and the Nocturnal cap in Senna Blue both channel the podium caps of the late ’80s and early ’90s. The original cotton Magnificent in Ecru is down to its last few too, so if you’ve been eyeing it, this is the week.

A word of warning on stock. Some sizes of the Dutch Fuel, International, Timing Partner and Tyre Supplier tees are already down to one or two, and a few have sold out completely. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Every order also comes with a free SkinCeuticals P-TIOX sample thrown in, and shipping is free on orders over $150.

The sale is on now at shop.dmarge.com.