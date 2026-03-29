Corvette Just Dropped a 6.7-Litre Grand Sport and an AWD Hybrid That Makes 538kW

The Corvette Grand Sport is back. And this time, Chevrolet’s given it a bigger engine, a hybrid sibling, and enough tech to make the Stingray look like a warm-up act.

The Grand Sport nameplate has been kicking around since the C2 era, always occupying that sweet spot between the everyday Corvette and the full track weapon. On the C8’s mid-engine platform, that brief hasn’t changed. What has changed is the engine sitting behind the driver’s head.

Gone is the 6.2-litre V8. In its place sits a 6.7-litre naturally aspirated unit making 399kW and 705Nm, which Chevrolet reckons makes it the most torque-rich non-electrified Corvette engine ever built. Forged internals, a revised intake system, a larger throttle body, and a higher compression ratio all contribute to the bump. It sends drive to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch auto, and if the Stingray already does the 0-100km/h dash in around 3.5 seconds, this thing should comfortably better it.

The quad-exit exhaust sits centrally, borrowing its look from the ZR1. If it sounds half as angry as it looks, no one’s going to whinge.

The Hybrid One Is Properly Quick

Chevrolet has also launched the Grand Sport X, which bolts a front-mounted electric motor onto the new 6.7-litre V8 using E-Ray tech. Total output: 538kW with all-wheel drive. That puts it firmly among the most powerful Corvettes ever made, full stop.

It’s a smart play from Chevrolet. Rather than replacing the V8 with electrification, they’ve layered one on top of the other. You still get the big atmo engine doing its thing, with the electric motor filling in the gaps up front and giving you all-weather traction as a bonus.

Underneath, the Grand Sport runs fourth-generation Magnetic Ride Control, adjusting dampers in milliseconds. Optional packages bring Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, Z06-derived brakes, and for the truly committed, carbon-ceramic stoppers with Cup 2R tyres. At that point you’re basically building a race car with rego.

The classic Grand Sport livery returns too: blue paint, white stripes, red accents. Forged wheels measure 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear. Inside, a Santorini Blue cabin keeps the theme going. It’s not subtle, but subtlety was never the Grand Sport’s thing.

No local pricing yet, but the Grand Sport should slot above the Stingray and potentially go toe-to-toe with the E-Ray if GMSV brings it Down Under. The Corvette’s been building serious momentum locally since GMSV started importing them properly, and a Grand Sport badge would only add to the appeal. Whether the X variant makes the trip too remains to be seen, but you’d hope so.

DMARGE’s Two Cents

The real story here is that a naturally aspirated V8 is growing to 6.7 litres, while the rest of the industry chases turbos and electrification. Chevrolet’s clearly betting there’s still a crowd for big displacement and no boost. They’re dead right.