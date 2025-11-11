The Dumbest, Sexiest Watch Wishlist You’ll Read All Week

We all dream it, but if I suddenly woke up with a few extra zeroes in the bank, these are the watches I’d buy.

Not because they’re the most expensive, but because they each have a story, a reason, and a place in my week. Some are grail-tier, others just make me smile, all of them make money feel justified.

Would they make me happy? Absolutely.

For formal occasions: Cartier Tank Must SolarBeat Ref. WSTA0059

Cartier has been nailing quiet confidence for a century. The Tank Must SolarBeat keeps that energy alive but adds a modern twist with a solar-powered movement that’ll outlast most relationships. It’s wafer-thin, the Roman numerals still look sharp under a cuff, and it feels right whether you’re at a black-tie dinner or a long business lunch at Margaret in Double Bay.

This isn’t a watch you buy to flex. It’s the one you buy to remind yourself that style is about restraint.

For the weekend: IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert” Ref. IW389103

This is the weekend watch with backbone. Sand-coloured ceramic case, dark brown dial and enough military heritage to make you feel like you’ve done something brave. It’s light, scratch-proof and built for real wear, not just airport lounges.

The IWC Mojave feels rugged without being aggressive, and it goes perfectly with faded denim, a tee and Sunday plans that don’t involve email. It’s adventure-ready, even if your adventure is just a drive down the coast.

For posing at Totti’s: Vacheron Constantin 222 Ref. 4200H/222A-B934 (Steel)

There’s something dangerously satisfying about wearing a watch most people have never seen in person. The 222 in steel is exactly that. It’s the ultimate low-key flex for anyone who appreciates design pedigree.

The integrated bracelet feels as good as it looks, the Maltese cross on the case edge is pure detail porn, and the whole thing gives off “I made it, but I’m not yelling about it” energy.

Perfect for a Negroni, overpriced pasta, and pretending you don’t care who’s watching.

For impressing the boss (if I had one): Any Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso in Gold

The Reverso is wrist architecture. A rectangle that somehow manages to feel timeless and futuristic at once. The gold version adds warmth and weight, the kind that catches light in a way that says you’ve got good taste. Flip the case, and you’ve got two faces for two moods.

It’s subtle, it’s elegant, and it speaks louder than a title ever could. Even if you don’t have a boss, this is the watch that says you could easily be one.

For giving to my children (they can fight to the death): A. Lange & Söhne Datograph

The Datograph isn’t just a watch, it’s a piece of mechanical poetry. Hand-finished in Glashütte with one of the most beautiful chronograph movements ever made. Everything about it is precise, from the buttery pusher feel to the power reserve indicator sitting perfectly balanced on the dial.

This is the watch you pass down because it will outlast you. My kids can fight over it when I’m gone. It’s that good. And if you’ve ever looked through its sapphire caseback, you’ll understand why.

To impress the cheap seats: Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 116500LN (White Dial)

The Daytona is a cultural artefact. It’s been hyped to death, yet still somehow worth every bit of the fuss. The white dial and black ceramic bezel combo is peak Rolex, sporty, clean, and instantly recognisable from across the room. It sits perfectly on the wrist, wears well with everything, and lets you enjoy both the thrill of the chase and the satisfaction of finally landing one.

Even people who don’t care about watches will care about this. And that’s part of the fun.

For when I buy a big f* off boat: Hublot Big Bang Unico Green Ceramic 441.GS.5221.RX

When subtlety becomes boring, there’s Hublot. The Big Bang Unico in green ceramic is loud, confident and borderline ridiculous… in the best way. Skeleton dial, visible mechanics, rubber strap, and colour that screams “I’m doing alright.” It’s perfect for yacht season, Aperols at sunset and situations where understatement would just feel wrong. Perhaps wearing white speedos. It’s a statement piece for the kind of person who’s stopped pretending they don’t like attention.

If money was no object: Richard Mille RM 27-04 Rafael Nadal Tourbillon

This one still gets my pulse racing. Built for Nadal, engineered to survive a tennis match, and light enough to forget it’s there. The RM 27-04 has a suspended movement that can withstand 12,000 Gs, wrapped in a TitaCarb case that looks like it belongs in Formula 1.

It’s extreme, indulgent and everything watchmaking shouldn’t be, yet somehow is. There’s nothing sensible about it, and that’s exactly why I want it.

Just for shits and giggles: Hermès H08 Ref. W056338WW00 (Titanium)

The H08 is proof that Hermès knows more about design than most Swiss brands combined. It’s playful, light, and refreshingly original.

The typography on the dial, the cushion-shaped case, the graphite grey tones, it all just works. It’s the watch you throw on when you’re off duty but still want to look like you’ve got your life together.

A reminder that not everything needs to be serious, expensive, or mechanical genius. Sometimes it just needs to feel good on the wrist.