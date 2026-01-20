TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Gets A Glow Up

TAG Heuer has walked into LVMH Watch Week 2026 with a move that feels almost suspiciously sensible. The Carrera Glassbox Chronograph now comes in 41mm, it ditches the date window across the board, and it arrives in three dial colours that cover the safe pick, the interesting pick, and the sporty pick. If you have been watching the Glassbox story unfold since 2023 and thinking the design was nailed but the sizing was not quite for you, this is the release that closes the gap.

The original 39mm Glassbox hit a sweet spot for a lot of wrists, especially if you like your Carreras with that vintage-leaning restraint, but TAG has always had a chunk of its modern audience living in the 42mm to 44mm world.

For those people, the Glassbox line has looked like the best Carrera in years, just not in the size they wanted unless they were willing to go for a more complicated variant. The new 41mm models fix that, and they do it without messing with the core appeal, which is that clean, open dial and that curved sapphire crystal that makes the whole watch feel like one continuous piece of design rather than case plus crystal plus bezel.

The case: bigger, still wearable, still very Carrera

TAG keeps the case in stainless steel with a mix of brushed and polished surfaces, and the proportions are very specific. The 41mm case measures 47.48mm lug-to-lug and 14.17mm thick, with 100 metres of water resistance.

On paper, 14.17mm sounds like it could wear tall, but the Glassbox architecture helps, as the domed sapphire crystal flows into the dial edge, visually softening the height. You also get a sapphire caseback so you can actually see the movement, and TAG keeps the pushers at 2 and 4 with the crown at 3, exactly where you want them on a Carrera chronograph.

One detail worth clocking is the Victory Wreath engraving on the case, a Carrera hallmark that plays into the model’s racing heritage and that old-school idea of the Carrera being something you earn. It is a small flourish, but it suits the watch, because the Carrera has always been about achievement culture without yelling about it.

This is the bit that will make the comment section happiest. All three 41mm models are no-date. The dial layout stays classic Carrera chronograph: 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, running seconds at 6, and a 12-hour counter at 9, with the tachymeter and minute scale printed on the curved flange. It is that flange, highlighted by the domed crystal, that gives the Glassbox its depth and its instrument vibe.

The Blue model is the most traditional, with a circular-brushed blue dial, tone-on-tone azurage subdials, rhodium-plated indices, and Super-LumiNova on the hands. The Teal Green keeps the same monochromatic approach and has that lively light-play that makes it feel more modern than a standard green dial. The Black model goes sportier, with red chronograph hands and a red outer ring for contrast, and it reads like the one you pick if you want your Carrera to look like it belongs in the driver’s seat.

The bracelet: seven rows, more comfort, more charm

TAG is also leaning harder into its newer seven-row steel bracelet, which has that beads-of-rice-esque vibe without being a literal throwback. It mixes brushed and polished links and closes with a butterfly clasp with push-button release.

The older three-row bracelet was fine, but this one feels more premium on wrist and looks more interesting in photos, which matters because half the watches being bought in 2026 are basically being auditioned for Instagram before they ever see daylight.

The movement: TH20-01, column wheel, 80 hours, job done

Inside is the in-house calibre TH20-01, an automatic chronograph with a column wheel and vertical clutch, running at 28,800vph and offering an 80-hour power reserve. It is the same proven engine that underpins TAG’s current chronograph push, and it is visible through the display back with an openworked rotor shaped like the TAG Heuer shield. The finishing is more modern-industrial than romantic, but it looks purposeful, and this watch is supposed to feel like it can actually be used.

Pricing and references