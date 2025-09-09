Rolex Leak Suggests Move Beyond Luxury Watches

Rolex briefly teased an “Accessories” tab on its website, sparking speculation of a move beyond watches into ultra-premium lifestyle goods.

Unlike OMEGA or Breitling, Rolex has never sold official accessories, making this potential shift significant.

Accessories could broaden Rolex’s reach while preserving exclusivity, positioning the Crown as a lifestyle brand on par with Hermès or Ferrari.

For a brand as famously conservative as Rolex, even the smallest slip on its website is enough to send collectors and industry watchers into overdrive.

This week, Rolex fans were caught off guard when a new “Accessories” tab appeared on the official Rolex site before disappearing just as quickly, redirecting customers to a 404 page. Nothing was revealed, but the internet didn’t need much to drive speculation in forums, Instagram accounts, and group chats: was the Crown preparing to step beyond watches for the very first time?

A Brand That Has Always Stuck To Watches

Unlike its rivals, Rolex has never seriously played in the accessories space. OMEGA has its keychains and travel pouches, Breitling has sunglasses, and Hublot has gone as far as loud fashion collabs. Rolex, by contrast, has kept its commercial focus laser-sharp: watches, and nothing else.

The Rolex website briefly displayed an “Accessories” tab before vanishing into a 404 page. Image: Rolex

The only exceptions have been gifts from authorised dealers, such as umbrellas, golf balls, or pens, usually gifted at big events and tentpole moments in the Swiss watchmaker’s calendar.

This year at Watches & Wonders, we came home with a box of Rolex chocolates, beautifully presented, perfectly placed in a green and white box. I’ll still have to wait for my first Rolex, but at least I could show off my branded merch when I got back to Sydney.

Dealer gifts like umbrellas, golf balls, and even chocolates have been the closest thing to official Rolex merchandise. Image: Rolex

This deliberate restraint has long been part of Rolex’s mystique, of course. Look across at other Maisons within the luxury watch space, leaning on brand extensions and product lines; Rolex cultivated its aura by doing just one thing better than anyone else.

So when an “Accessories” tab suddenly appeared on the brand’s website, however briefly, this digital hiccup is a potential signal of something bigger: a new era in how Rolex views its business.

Watches Are Stronger Than Ever

It’s important to note that this isn’t about weakness. In today’s fluctuating market, Rolex doesn’t need to diversify its global offerings to attact customers. Even after years of tariffs, price hikes, and endless debates about grey-market premiums, demand for the latest Land-Dweller, GMT-Master and Submariner is stronger than ever.

High-demand models remain impossible to buy at retail, reinforcing Rolex’s dominance. Image: Rolex

Official retailers are still handing out boutique appointments like they’re invitations to a Berlin nightclub, and the brand’s Geneva HQ has no shortage of clients banging on the door for steel sports models.

In other words, Rolex isn’t scrambling to stay relevant. If the brand does move into accessories, it won’t be out of desperation, it will be out of opportunity. After all, if your watches are already unattainable to most, why not create a new tier of goods that still carry the crown but at a lower entry point?

What Could Rolex Accessories Look Like?

The most likely candidates are timeless, masculine items that pair naturally with watches. Think cuff links, tie bars, and fine leather goods such as wallets or card holders that bear the crown.

Eyewear is also a strong contender, especially given the growing trend of luxury watch brands branching into sunglasses. Given Rolex’s design discipline, you could expect clean, functional shapes, probably with subtle coronet motifs rather than loud logos adorning the temple.

Porsche’s lifestyle playbook: a La Marzocco coffee machine collaboration that costs more than your first car. Image: Porsche

It’s unlikely Rolex would release anything gimmicky too such as Rolex-branded t-shirt or baseball cap for people to wear down the street. It’s almost beneath the brand’s dignity.

Instead, expect accessories that enhance the ritual of wearing a watch; objects that extend the Rolex lifestyle without cheapening it. Imagine fastening a Rolex cuff link before strapping on a Datejust, or slipping on a pair of Rolex sunglasses as you drive your vintage Porsche to lunch. That’s the positioning.

I’m reminded of the Porsche lifestyle collection, boasting luxury timepieces, Aime Leon Dore leather jackets and Porsche x La Marzocco coffee machines that cost more than your first car. Sure, there are phone cases, bags, and those ridiculous water bottles every fitness freak in Bondi treats like a personality trait. But you get the point.

Building The Rolex Lifestyle

The move, if it happens, would position Rolex alongside other global titans to dominate the luxury playbook.

Hermès is a perfect comparison: a luxury brand that has built its reputation on exclusivity. It makes watches, of course, but its empire is built on scarves and leatherwork that all feed into a single, cohesive lifestyle universe. You want a Birkin? Here’s a fragrance to get you started.

Much like Hermès or Ferrari, Rolex may be building a complete lifestyle universe beyond watches. Image: Hermès

Ferrari does the same with apparel and eyewear, reinforcing the brand’s global identity beyond those who are fortunate enough to own a Roma.

Rolex may be late to the party, but that delay could actually play in its favour. The brand has avoided diluting itself for decades, which means any expansion will be taken seriously rather than seen as a cash grab. When the most famous watchmaker in the world decides to create something beyond watches, it’s not just avid collectors that sit up and take notice.

Why Would Rolex Launch Accessories?

There’s also timing to consider: Luxury itself is shifting. The pandemic and its aftermath drove demand for “hard” luxury items (watches, jewellery, cars) that offered both emotional and financial security.

Rolex rode that wave perfectly. But as the market matures, brands are looking for ways to deepen customer relationships beyond the initial purchase. Accessories allow Rolex to remain in your life daily, not just on your wrist.

The Rolex Submariner: still impossible to buy at retail, still the ultimate status symbol on the wrist. Image: Rolex

For younger aspirational buyers, they also offer an on-ramp. Not everyone can snag a Submariner at retail, but they might be able to buy into the dream with a $1,200 pair of Rolex cuff links. That’s a gateway product, one that turns casual admirers into lifelong customers.

A Crown That Expands Without Breaking

It’s no secret that Rolex has always been about controlling the narrative that surround its products. The brand owns its entire production, controls distribution with military precision, and guards its image as fiercely as any company in Switzerland. Accessories would be no different. Expect quality on par with the watches, limited distribution through boutiques, and pricing that keeps the aura of exclusivity intact.

Speculation points to accessories such as cuff links, leather wallets, and card holders carrying the crown. Image: Reddit

The risk, of course, is brand dilution, if this new frontier into accessories is handled poorly. But if handled well, they could strengthen Rolex’s dominance by reinforcing the brand’s cultural footprint.

Just as Hermès silk scarves are instantly recognisable, a Rolex card holder could one day become shorthand for taste and status, thrown down as the first coffee of the day arrives on the table.

For now, the “Accessories” tab is gone, erased as quickly as it appeared on the Rolex website. It could have been a test, a glitch, or a glimpse into Rolex’s next move. Whatever the truth, the excitement it generated proves one thing: the world is ready for Rolex to expand beyond watches. The crown, after all, was never meant to stay in one place.