Breitling’s Most Complicated Navitimer Just Got Its Most Luxurious Case

The Navitimer B19 Chronograph 43 Perpetual Calendar now comes in full platinum, limited to 75 pieces.

When Breitling introduced the Caliber B19 during its 140th anniversary celebrations in 2024, it marked the first time the brand had produced a fully in-house perpetual calendar chronograph movement. The debut came across three limited-edition rose gold pieces spanning the Premier, Chronomat, and Navitimer collections.

Last year, the B19 moved into standard production via a stainless steel Navitimer with a platinum bezel and an ice-blue dial. Now, Breitling has gone to the top shelf: full platinum, 75 pieces, deep blue lacquered dial, and an Australian retail price of A$74,990.

The Caliber B19 packs a perpetual calendar, chronograph, and moonphase into 374 components. All five calendar indications, day, date, month, moonphase, and leap year, advance instantaneously at midnight.

That instantaneous jump mechanism is not a trivial engineering exercise. Most perpetual calendars advance their displays gradually, which means you can catch the date half-changed at two minutes past midnight. The B19 snaps everything over in a single coordinated movement.

Factor in 96 hours of power reserve and COSC certification and you have a movement that punches well above where most people would place Breitling in the horological pecking order.

A Dial Inspired by 35,000 Feet

The platinum edition wears a deep blue lacquered dial that Breitling describes as inspired by the stratosphere at high cruising altitudes. It is a darker, moodier treatment than the ice-blue sunburst of the steel model, and it works.

The black outer slide rule paired with a contrasting white inner scale frames the dial without crowding it, which is genuinely impressive given how much information the face is carrying. Date and 30-minute chronograph at 3 o’clock. Day and small seconds at 9. Month, leap year, and seconds at 6.

Moonphase at 12, rendered against a dark blue background with a photorealistic disc that disappears into the dial rather than sitting on top of it.

At 43mm across and 14.94mm thick, the platinum case tips the scales at 108 grams without the strap. That is heavy, but not absurdly so for platinum, and the proportions stay within the Navitimer’s familiar silhouette.

The navy-blue alligator strap comes with an 18k white gold folding clasp, and a sapphire caseback reveals the movement’s solid gold rotor.

Platinum For Less Than Half A Patek

Here is where the B19 story gets interesting for collectors. A platinum perpetual calendar chronograph from Patek Philippe (the 5270P) will set you back north of US$170,000. The A. Lange and Sohne Datograph Perpetual in platinum trades well above that on the secondary market.

Breitling is offering a comparable level of complication, in a comparable case material, for under A$75,000. The movement is not finished to the same obsessive standard as those two, and nobody is pretending otherwise. But the mechanical capability is real, and at this price point in platinum, there is nothing else like it on the market.

The standard-production steel and platinum versions (the ice-blue and the new anthracite dial) start from around A$44,490, making them among the most accessible perpetual calendar chronographs from any Swiss manufacture.

For a brand that spent decades relying on supplied movements for its complicated pieces, the B19 represents a genuine inflection point. The old Navitimer Olympus from the 2000s used a modified ETA with a module and still needed leap year corrections. The B19 is fully integrated, fully in-house, and will not need a calendar adjustment until 2100.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

Breitling making a platinum perpetual calendar chronograph limited to 75 pieces is not the kind of sentence you would have read five years ago. The B19 is the brand’s clearest statement yet that it wants to be taken seriously in the complication space, not just as the chronograph company with the cool vintage ads.

Whether collectors at this price level agree is the real test, but the watch itself is hard to argue with.