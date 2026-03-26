Longines’ New HydroConquest Looks More Like an Omega PlanetOcean Than the Actual PlanetOcean

Longines has quietly done something quite cheeky with the 2026 HydroConquest. They’ve redesigned their entry-level diver so thoroughly that it now bears a stronger resemblance to Omega’s Seamaster Planet Ocean than the Planet Ocean does to itself.

The applied indices, the ceramic bezel, the overall proportions, the H-link bracelet. Stand this thing next to Omega’s recently redesigned Planet Ocean 42mm and the family resemblance is striking. Except this is a Longines, which means you can actually walk into a shop and buy one without a second thought.

Available in 39mm and 42mm cases, both sitting at a tidy 11.7mm thick, these are proper modern dive watches with 300 metres of water resistance, screw-in crowns and unidirectional ceramic bezels.

The L888.5 calibre inside runs a silicon balance spring and packs 72 hours of power reserve, which is more than most watches at twice the ask. It also claims magnetic resistance up to ten times the ISO 764 standard, a spec that sounds like marketing until you remember how many people rest their watch next to their MacBook every night.

Five Bezels, Four Dials and a Milanese Curveball

The colour matrix here is genuinely impressive. Four dial options include polished lacquered finishes in blue, black and green, plus a frosted-blue sunray variant that Longines is holding back as a boutique and e-commerce exclusive. Smart move. Five ceramic bezel colours run from classic black and blue to slate grey and two newcomers, a verdant green and a luminous blue, which open up a heap of mix-and-match combinations.

But the real story is the Milanese mesh bracelet. Three references come on a tapered, full-brushed mesh with polished sides and a micro-adjustment clasp. This is a first for HydroConquest and it pushes the whole collection into different territory. A 42mm dive watch on mesh doesn’t read like a tool watch. It reads like something you’d wear to dinner at Icebergs after a morning session at Bondi, which is exactly the point.

The H-link bracelet models, borrowed from the 2023 GMT, get a double-folding safety clasp with four micro-adjustment positions. The planisphere caseback engraving is carried over too. These are details that give the HydroConquest a cohesion the previous generation lacked.

The Swatch Group’s Secret Weapon

Longines occupies a strange and enviable position in Swiss watchmaking. Founded in Saint-Imier in 1832, they’re older than Omega, older than Rolex, older than just about everyone you’d name in a pub argument about watches.

For the first half of the twentieth century they were genuinely up there with the best, producing chronographs and navigation instruments that rivalled anything coming out of Geneva. The winged hourglass logo is one of the oldest registered trademarks in watchmaking.

Then the Swatch Group happened, and Longines got slotted into the mid-range tier below Omega and above Tissot. Which, depending on how you look at it, was either a demotion or the best thing that ever happened to them. Because it means they get access to Swatch Group’s manufacturing scale and movement development, but they’re priced at a point where normal people can actually afford what they make.

The L888.5 in the new HydroConquest is a genuine Longines exclusive calibre, not a rebadged ETA, and its spec sheet would have been flagship territory a decade ago.

The HydroConquest itself dates back to 2007 and traces its DNA to the original Conquest line, which received trademark protection in Switzerland back in 1954. The 2023 redesign, which introduced the GMT complication and those H-link bracelets, was a genuine surprise.

It proved Longines could compete in the contemporary sport watch space, not just the heritage reissue game they’d been winning with the Spirit and Legend Diver. This 2026 generation builds on that momentum with the bezel system borrowed from the Ultra-Chron Diver, the expanded colour palette, and the Milanese mesh option that nobody saw coming.

The Westfield Weekender

Here’s where Longines has always been clever. This is a Westfield watch. Not in a pejorative sense. In the best possible sense.

You’re walking through the shopping centre on a Saturday afternoon, you pass the Longines window, that blue dial on mesh catches the light, and you think: I could actually buy that right now. And you can. And it’s good. And you don’t need to call an AD, get on a waitlist, or pretend you’ve bought four Lady Datejusts for your aunt.

When you line up what Longines is offering here, a ceramic bezel, a silicon-sprung exclusive movement with 72 hours of reserve, 300m water resistance, and a bracelet with genuine micro-adjust, against what other brands charge for comparable specs, the value case is almost absurd. Longines doesn’t need to shout about it. The watch does the talking.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

The 2026 HydroConquest might be the most underrated release of the year. It won’t get the column inches of a new Rolex Submariner or the breathless Instagram coverage of an AP Royal Oak, but it doesn’t need to. This is a watch that succeeds because it doesn’t try to be anything other than what it is: a properly made Swiss diver that you can spot, love and buy on the same afternoon.

The Milanese mesh option is the one to get. It transforms the watch from a capable diver into something with genuine versatility, and at this end of the market, nobody else is offering anything close.

Specifications