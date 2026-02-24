A. Lange & Söhne Just Opened Its Most Ambitious Boutique Right Here In Sydney

A. Lange & Söhne has officially planted its flag in Sydney, opening a three-storey flagship boutique at 129 King Street that might just be the most impressive watch retail space in the country.

The German manufacture, which cranks out only a few thousand wristwatches a year from its base in the tiny Saxon town of Glashütte, opened the doors late last year.

At 306 square metres spread across three floors, it’s a serious statement of intent for the Australian market, and a signal that Lange sees enough demand down here to justify giving local collectors a proper home rather than routing everything through ADs.

We swung through for a tour in January, and here’s what you need to know.

The ground floor does what you’d expect: clean lines, carefully lit vitrines along the walls, and a feature showcase near the entrance running through the core families. LANGE 1, ODYSSEUS, ZEITWERK, 1815, and SAXONIA.

What’s worth noting is that the Sydney boutique will carry flagship-exclusive models you won’t find at authorised dealers, which alone makes it worth a visit if you’re serious about getting your hands on something from the current catalogue without joining a waitlist elsewhere.

Head upstairs to the first floor and you’ll find a retail and lounge area with a dedicated private room for Lange’s top clients. The centrepiece here is the Wall of Parts, displaying all 567 components of the Triple Split movement, which remains one of the most technically ambitious chronographs ever made. It’s the kind of thing that’ll stop even casual watch fans in their tracks.

The second floor is where it gets properly impressive. This is VIP territory: custom banquette seating, a long bar counter, and what Lange calls its Experience Library. A salon-style space with curated artworks, rotating exhibits, and reading materials tracing the brand’s history.

The whole library is framed by a dramatic feature wall composed of in-house movements, and hand on heart, standing in front of it gives you a genuine appreciation for the depth of finishing and engineering that goes into every calibre. It’s one thing to read about German silver three-quarter plates and hand-engraved balance cocks. It’s another to see dozens of them laid out in front of you like a horological art installation.

“Thanks to our strong community of Lange friends in Australia, our craftsmanship from Glashütte can now be experienced on the other side of the globe,” Lange CEO Wilhelm Schmid said.

For anyone unfamiliar, A. Lange & Söhne was founded in 1845 by Ferdinand Adolph Lange before being effectively wiped out by post-war expropriation in East Germany. Walter Lange, the founder’s great-grandson, relaunched the brand in 1990, and it’s since developed 75 manufacture calibres, all finished and assembled by hand. Every watch is cased in gold or platinum, with the sole exception of the sporty ODYSSEUS, which arrived in stainless steel in 2019.

The new Sydney boutique is located at 129 King Street in the CBD.