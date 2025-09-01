Breitling’s NFL Partnership Is ‘Gorgeous’ Georges Kern’s Biggest Bet Yet

Breitling has never been shy about swinging (or throwing) for the fences. Its latest move feels more like something out of the end zone or the twilight zone?

The Swiss watchmaker has signed a multi year global partnership with the NFL, becoming the league’s first luxury timepiece partner.

To celebrate the deal, Breitling is releasing two NFL Team Edition collections. The Chronomat Automatic GMT and the Endurance Pro will be produced with unique designs for all 32 franchises. Every fan, from Green Bay to San Francisco, now has the opportunity to own a watch carrying their team colours and crest. These pieces will be extremely limited and highly collectible.

Go Chiefs!

Renie Anderson, the NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, described the partnership as a step change.

“This partnership unlocks new possibilities and value for the NFL, allowing us to set a new standard for our brand. We look forward to integrating the bold spirit of Breitling with the power of our sport to connect with fans through meaningful, lasting products and tailored experiences tied to some of the league’s biggest moments.”

For Breitling CEO Georges Kern this is the most ambitious undertaking of his tenure. Since 2017 he has reshaped the brand with daring initiatives that balance heritage with a modern outlook. The NFL collaboration continues that momentum and takes Breitling further into cultural territory.

Breitling 49ers edition.

In the past five years the brand has revitalised the Navitimer line, reconnecting with its aviation history while updating design and mechanics for a new generation. The Superocean collection received a fresh spotlight through limited editions tied to Kelly Slater and the surfing world.

The Chronomat was reintroduced with its distinctive Rouleaux bracelet and quickly regained status as a modern icon. The Top Time collection returned, drawing on vintage racing chronographs to link Breitling with motorsport and retro style.

Breitling also created a crossover with Ironman. Watches tied to the endurance series cemented the brand’s willingness to step outside traditional luxury partnerships. That strategy built the foundation for a broader play with the NFL.

The difference is scale. Football is not a niche but a global cultural force. By entering this arena Breitling secures relevance with one of the most passionate fan bases on earth.

This partnership demonstrates Georges Kern’s talent for risk, vision and growth. Breitling is now part of the biggest sport in America.