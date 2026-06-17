Virgin Australia’s Biggest Boeing Yet Is Finally On The Way

Virgin Australia is getting ready for a bigger Boeing.

The airline expects to take delivery of its first Boeing 737-10 in late 2027, marking the next step in a fleet renewal plan built around newer, quieter and more efficient aircraft.

It may look like another narrowbody update from a distance, but this is a meaningful shift for Virgin. The 737-10 will become the largest aircraft in its fleet, giving the airline extra capacity without forcing it into a more complicated mix of aircraft types.

RELATED: Virgin Velocity vs Qantas Frequent Flyer: Which Delivers Best Value For Travellers? An In-Depth Analysis

Bigger Jet, Familiar Fleet

Virgin Australia has 10 firm orders for the Boeing 737-10, the largest member of the 737 MAX family.

The aircraft is expected to give Virgin extra capacity across domestic and short-haul international routes, especially on services where demand is strong but a widebody would be too much aircraft.

The appeal is not only size. The 737-10 keeps Virgin tied to the Boeing 737 family it already runs, which should make training, maintenance and scheduling easier than adding a completely different narrowbody aircraft.

Virgin has not revealed the final seating layout or where the aircraft will fly first, but the direction is clear. The airline wants a bigger narrow body for busy routes without making the fleet harder to manage.

RELATED: What Qatar’s 25% Stake in Virgin Means For Travellers

Boeing Still Has Work To Do

There is one catch. The 737-10 still needs certification before it can enter service.

Virgin’s late-2027 delivery target depends on Boeing completing that process and securing the required regulatory approvals.

The aircraft has already faced years of delay, forcing airlines around the world to adjust fleet plans and wait longer for the biggest version of the MAX family. Virgin has continued growing with the smaller 737-8 in the meantime, with 19 already in service and more due before the end of the year.

That renewal is already delivering results. Virgin says its 737 MAX operations have saved around 30 million litres of fuel and cut more than 77,000 tonnes of CO2 compared with older 737-800 operations.

The 737-10 is designed to take that plan further, adding scale without pulling Virgin away from the aircraft family it already knows.

If Boeing meets the timeline, Virgin gets a larger narrowbody for its busiest routes without creating a fleet headache.