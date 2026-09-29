Lando Norris Swaps The Halo For A Lie-Flat In Etihad’s New Business Class Campaign

Lando Norris spends his weekends strapped into a carbon fibre tub at north of 300km/h, so it tracks that when the reigning Formula 1 world champion finally gets to sit down on a plane, he wants a seat that goes flat.

Norris is fronting new Etihad Airways campaign imagery built around the airline’s Business Class cabin. The hero shot shows him reclined in a sand-coloured quarter-zip, a glass of something fizzy with a slice of lemon in hand, gazing out the window like a man who hasn’t queued at a check-in desk since his karting days.

It’s a long way from the grid, but it’s not a random pairing. Etihad signed on as an Official Partner of McLaren Racing in February, in a multi-year deal covering the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team and McLaren’s World Endurance Championship Hypercar squad.

That agreement put the Etihad logo on the rear wing and halo of the MCL40, plus the helmets of Norris and his Aussie teammate Oscar Piastri. So if you’ve been watching the season from the couch at some ungodly hour, you’ve been staring at Etihad branding every time the onboard camera cuts to the halo.

The airline’s history with the sport runs deeper still. Etihad has been title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009, and it was at Yas Marina last December that Norris finished third to clinch the 2025 world title, two points clear of Max Verstappen.

In other words, Etihad watched him win the championship at its own race, then put its name on his helmet. Handing him the pointy end of the plane was always the logical next move.

When DMARGE shared the campaign on Instagram, one follower cut straight to the point and asked whether Norris doesn’t usually fly private anyway. It’s a fair question, though ambassador deals have never really been about where you sit when nobody’s taking photos.

Norris certainly knows his way around a luxury partnership. He’s a long-standing global brand ambassador for TUMI, and earlier this month he fronted the luggage brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, shot in the Scottish Highlands.

Then there’s his wrist, which has worn everything from an ultra-rare Richard Mille at the Bahrain Grand Prix to an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak on holiday, as our rundown of Lando Norris’ watch collection shows.

The timing also lines up neatly with a bigger push from Etihad. A few weeks ago the airline launched a new global brand platform called Beyond Borders, alongside plans to invest US$20 billion over the next decade in new aircraft, products and the guest experience, and to grow its network to more than 150 destinations.

Gulf News reported the campaign would be supported by Etihad’s sponsorship partners, with athletes sharing their own journeys, though it isn’t clear yet whether the Norris shoot sits under that banner.

Either way, premium seats are clearly where Etihad’s head is at. Earlier this month the carrier unveiled new first and business class cabins for its Airbus A321LR and incoming A330neo fleet, with its boss telling The National that demand for premium seats remains strong.

There’s one more piece of the McLaren partnership still to land. Etihad has promised a McLaren Racing livery on one of its flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliners later this year, which means a McLaren-branded long-haul jet could soon be parked at a gate near you.

For the rest of us, the lie-flat remains something we admire longingly on the shuffle down to row 47.