Every Taylor Sheridan Show Ranked, From Cowboy Masterpiece To Absolute Dud

There was a time when Taylor Sheridan was just the bloke who wrote Sicario and Hell or High Water. Now he basically is Paramount+, a one-man content factory pumping out Stetsons, shootouts and slow-burn family feuds at a rate that would make a Netflix algorithm blush.

The numbers are ridiculous. According to Parrot Analytics figures reported by Forbes, Sheridan’s shows have generated around US$800 million for Paramount+ once you factor in subscriber growth and retention, with Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King each estimated at roughly US$146 million back in 2025. That was before Landman turned up and rewrote the leaderboard.

The party won’t last forever, mind you, and Paramount is already nursing one talent headache after Tom Hardy walked away from MobLand. Sheridan signed with NBCUniversal in 2025 in a deal reportedly worth north of US$1 billion, with his film work shifting over from 2026 and TV following in 2029, so if you’ve been meaning to catch up, now is the time.

Not all of the Sheridan-verse is created equal, though. Some of it is genuinely great television, and some of it is the kind of thing your uncle falls asleep to on a Sunday arvo. Here’s how the whole lot stacks up.

11. Marshals (2025 to present)

Rotten Tomatoes, 48% critics, 28% audience

Every empire has its weak link, and this is it. Luke Grimes returns as Kayce Dutton, now a US Marshal working Montana, which sounds like a decent excuse to keep the Yellowstone lights on until you actually watch it.

A 28% audience score from a fanbase this loyal tells you everything. These are people who sat through five seasons of Dutton land disputes without complaint, and even they’ve tapped out.

10. The Madison (2025 to present)

Rotten Tomatoes, 63% critics, 72% audience

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell play a New York couple who relocate to Montana after life goes sideways, which on paper is a cracking cast. The show started life as a Yellowstone offshoot before going standalone, and it still feels a little unsure of what it wants to be.

It flew under most people’s radar, yet Paramount greenlit seasons two and three almost immediately. Someone in the building clearly knows something we don’t.

9. Mayor of Kingstown (2021 to present)

Rotten Tomatoes, 64% critics, 84% audience

Jeremy Renner brokering peace in a Michigan town whose entire economy runs on its prison is about as bleak as Sheridan gets. Critics find it relentless, and they’re not wrong, but audiences clearly love the grim stuff.

When season five lands it’ll equal Yellowstone as Sheridan’s longest-running series, which is quite the achievement for a show that nobody at the pub ever seems to bring up.

8. Tulsa King (2022 to present)

Rotten Tomatoes, 87% critics, 75% audience

Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafia boss fresh out of prison and exiled to Oklahoma is a premise that should not work as well as it does. Stallone is having an enormous amount of fun, and it’s infectious.

It’s also the only non-Yellowstone show to spawn its own spinoff, which tells you how much money it’s printing. Season five hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we wouldn’t bet against Sly.

7. Lioness (2023 to present)

Rotten Tomatoes, 77% critics, 76% audience

Zoe Saldaña leads a CIA team embedding women operatives with the families of high-value targets, and it’s the one show here that ditches the cattle and the mob for full-blown military thriller territory. That alone makes it feel fresh.

Season three has just wrapped and a fourth looks likely. It’s quietly become one of Paramount’s most popular series without most blokes realising it’s a Sheridan show at all.

6. Landman (2024 to present)

Rotten Tomatoes, 80% critics, 58% audience

Here’s where we’ll cop some heat. Landman is the current king of the Sheridan popularity charts thanks almost entirely to Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a West Texas oil fixer with the energy of a man who hasn’t slept since 2009 and doesn’t intend to start.

The oil boom-and-bust setting is genuinely original, and it’s done more for Texas tourism among Aussies than any ad campaign could. That 58% audience score suggests plenty of viewers are hate-watching it though, and some of the dialogue feels like it was written for a Facebook clip rather than a scene.

5. Dutton Ranch (2026 to present)

Rotten Tomatoes, 90% critics, 85% audience

Beth and Rip were always the real reason people watched Yellowstone, so giving Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser their own show and packing them off to Texas was the easiest call Paramount ever made.

It holds the highest combined review score in the entire Sheridan catalogue, and it’s already outscoring Yellowstone with critics. Season two is coming, and this looks set to be the franchise’s main event now the mothership is docked.

4. Yellowstone (2018 to 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes, 83% critics, 76% audience

This is the one that started it all. Before Paramount+ became a Sheridan vending machine, Yellowstone was a cable hit and for a stretch one of the most-watched shows in America, turning Kevin Costner’s John Dutton into a dad-TV folk hero and sending a generation of blokes out to dress like a Montana rancher.

The final stretch was messy after Costner’s exit, and the ending didn’t land for everyone. But without it, nothing else on this list exists, so it gets its dues.

3. Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes, 79% critics, 93% audience

The only show here built around a real historical figure is quietly one of the best things Sheridan has put his name to. David Oyelowo is superb as Reeves, a formerly enslaved man who became one of the most feared lawmen of the American frontier.

It holds the highest audience score of the lot, and because it’s a self-contained limited series you can knock it over in a couple of weekends without signing up for a decade-long commitment.

2. 1923 (2022 to 2025)

Rotten Tomatoes, 94% critics, 55% audience

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the Dutton family patriarch and matriarch, fighting through Prohibition and the Great Depression, is about as prestige as cowboy TV gets. Critics rate it higher than anything else Sheridan has made.

Audiences were more divided, largely because the storytelling wanders across continents and takes its sweet time. We’d argue that’s exactly why it’s great.

1. 1883 (2021 to 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes, 89% critics, 78% audience

Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill leading the first Duttons out of Texas and toward Montana is Sheridan at his rawest. It’s brutal, beautiful and properly unforgiving, a frontier story where the landscape kills people as often as the outlaws do.

It runs a single season with zero filler and an ending that genuinely hurts. If you only watch one Sheridan show, make it this one.

Still To Come

Frisco King arrives in 2027, with Samuel L. Jackson taking his Tulsa King character to Frisco, Texas to build his own criminal empire. It was originally slated for New Orleans, which would have been far more interesting, because if Sheridan’s catalogue is short on anything it’s certainly not Texas.

Then there’s 1944, the third Yellowstone prequel, set at the tail end of World War II. It’s been in development for years and we know next to nothing about the plot or the cast, but given Sheridan’s prequel track record it might be the one worth waiting for.