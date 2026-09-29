The Silver Space Jacket Mercedes F1 Drivers Wore In The Heat Is Now On Sale

The shiny silver jacket Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli wore through the hottest weekends of the 2026 Formula 1 season is now something you can actually buy.

adidas Motorsport announced the release on Instagram with a caption calling it the jacket everyone has been waiting for, and judging by the response, that wasn’t just marketing fluff. The post has racked up more than 122,000 likes and close to 20,000 shares, numbers most F1 teams only see when someone bins it into a wall.

The look first turned heads on the grid during this year’s heat-hazard races, when drivers stood around in crinkly metallic jackets trying to bring their body temperature down before climbing into the car. We covered the space jackets F1 brought out to battle Europe’s heatwave back in June, and fan videos asking where to buy one have been circulating on TikTok ever since.

There are two versions. The Unisex 2026 Jacket Silver sells for £220, while the Unisex 2026 Pro Jacket Silver costs £450 on the official Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team store. At current exchange rates that works out to roughly A$420 and A$850, before shipping and any import charges land on your doorstep.

The standard jacket uses a film construction with a polyurethane outer shell, a stand-up collar, a full zip and a recycled lining. It runs from XS to 2XL and is cut oversized, with the team store telling buyers to size down for a regular fit.

Ignore that advice and you’ll look less like Kimi Antonelli and more like a space blanket at the finish line of the City2Surf.

Every sponsor on the car seems to have found room on it too, with UBS, CrowdStrike, Petronas, INEOS and HPE spread across the chest and IWC on the sleeve alongside Solera, Akkodis and Marriott Bonvoy. That technically makes it the cheapest IWC you’ll buy this year.

The timing makes sense for adidas. The German brand replaced Puma as Mercedes’ kit partner and has spent the season building its F1 business around a team that keeps turning up at the front, with Antonelli taking pole and the win at Monaco and becoming the face of much of its Mercedes marketing.

The silver jacket has also been one of the few genuinely viral moments of the partnership so far. Merch built around a moment fans have already fallen for is a far easier sell than another black team polo, which goes some way to explaining why adidas has finally put it into production.

Both versions are listed as in stock on the team store now, and the standard jacket has already turned up at third-party retailers including Singapore’s Limited Edt. How long that lasts is another question, given several of the Y-3 Mercedes jackets are already showing as sold out on adidas.com.

Prices on the official store are listed in pounds, so Australians keen on one will be paying the conversion on top.