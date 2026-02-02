18 Best Big & Tall Shirts For Style & Comfort

If you’re a man who doesn’t conform to the conventional clothing sizes, and needs some shirts for formal and casual settings, then you’ll likely need to seek out big and tall shirts.
If you fall into the category of ‘big’ or ‘tall’ or both, you’ll know how hard it is to find a shirt that fits you nicely but also isn’t boring and poorly made. Therefore, we’ve done our research to help you find brands that do produce big and tall shirts but haven’t compromised on style or quality.
If you’re tired of looking for shirts that’ll fit your big and/or tall frame, we’ve rounded up the best big and tall shirts that not only will fit you like a dream but will also make you look stylish.
Hugo Boss
Price: From $128
Sizes: L-XXXL
German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Founded in 1924, and with a very controversial history (they produced Nazi uniforms during World War II), after founder Hugo Boss’ death in 1948, the company turned to men’s suits. Today, the company is a global fashion empire and produces men’s & women’s fashion lines as well as fragrances (and we promise they are no longer affiliated or condone Hitler’s actions in any way, shape, or form!).
Surprisingly, for a large luxury fashion brand, Hugo Boss actually do cater to big and tall gentlemen. Their Big & Tall shirts collection is tailored to provide a perfect fit and effortless BOSS look for everyone who’s not a ‘standard’ size. Hugo Boss’ Big & Tall shirts for men go all the way up to a 6XL and comprise both long and short-sleeved shirts in both classic block colours and playful plaids.
Cutter and Buck
Price: From $85
Sizes: LT-2XB
Founded in 1990, Cutter and Buck is dedicated to producing versatile garments that you can comfortably wear all day and look stylish no matter where you go; you can wear Cutter and Buck to work, whilst travelling, on dates, playing golf, boating, hiking, entertaining… This is because all garments are thoughtfully engineered with performance features like moisture-wicking, stretch, and UPF for sun protection.
One of Cutter and Buck’s most popular collections is their Big & Tall range, which is comprised of everything you could ever need – tees, polos, shirts, pants, sweaters, shorts, jackets, etc. Their Big & Tall shirts are available in two size ranges, one for bigger men and one for tall men; so if you’re on the heavier side but you’re an average height, or you’re very tall but average-sized in your shoulder & hip widths, or if you’re both large AND tall, Cutter and Buck will have the perfect fitting big and tall shirts for you.
Dockers
Price: From $55
Sizes: LT-6XLT
First introduced in 1986, Dockers is now renowned for their khaki pants. A division of Levi Strauss & Co ., Dockers also produces smart, comfortable, and versatile men’s clothing suitable for every occasion. Since their inception in ’86, Dockers have firmly believed that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style or comfort because of your size, meaning they have one of the best Big & Tall ranges on the market.
Dockers have an array of classic, stylish big and tall shirts available in sizes LT-4XL in order to fit the needs of any guy — no matter your size or height.
Carhartt
Price: From $30
Sizes: L-XXXL
Still a family-owned company since it was founded in 1889, Carhartt is an American apparel brand famous for its workwear for manual labourers. They have clothes that are comfortable and extremely durable thanks to the constant use of heavy-duty thread, reinforced rivets at stress points, and a variety of tough, high technology materials resistant to flame, abrasion, and water.
Carhartt has a huge range of big and tall shirts for men; so if you’re a bigger and/or taller man after durable big and tall shirts you can wear while hunting or fishing or something a little more extreme than hanging out at home, Carhartt is well worth checking out.
Dickies
Price: From $20
Sizes: S-4XLT
Founded in 1922, Dickies is now the largest workwear manufacturer in the world. All of Dickies garments are upheld to high standards in their quality and toughness, and embody the spirit of the classic American worker. Strong, comfortable, and long-lasting pieces are what Dickies strives to deliver. The company has since found a new market with people who simply like to dress alternatively, since Dickies pants, in particular, offer the perfect blend of smart and casual.
Dickies understands that finding clothes can be a challenge for men that are big, tall, or both, so they have a huge range of Big & Tall clothes, but just because the sizes are bigger and longer, doesn’t mean they’ve sacrificed quality. Dickies Big & Tall shirts for men, again are perfect for outdoor activities as Dickies is a manual workwear brand, and are available in short & long sleeves, in a wide range of colours, and go up to 7XLT in size.
Wrangler
Price: From $20
Sizes: M-3XT
Wrangler, arguably best known for their jeans, was founded in 1904 and as a company believes in solid commitments and perseverance in the face of obstacles and challenges. Therefore, all of Wrangler’s clothing is made with respect – both for the planet and for the people who call it home; and the result is stylish clothes inspired by classic American cowboy style, that’s high-quality and durable.
Wrangler’s Big & Tall shirts collection features both short sleeves and long sleeves, in very traditional colours; think white, light blues, chambray, navy, and grey. Their sizes go up to 4XL and are available in lengths up to XLT.
Jos. A. Bank
Price: From $49
Sizes: 15-17.5
Founded in 1905, American men’s retailer, Jos. A. Bank prides itself on its heritage of quality workmanship, and their extensive selection of beautifully made, classically tailored, and casual clothing, are surprisingly affordable.
Jos. A. Bank believe that looking good should come in every size. Therefore, it’s no surprise that their range of Big & Tall shirts is rather extensive. All of the company’s big and tall shirts are elegantly tailored and extremely well-made, in both large sizes and tall sizes to ensure a great fit for every type of build.
Tommy Bahama
Price: From $110
Sizes: 1XLB-4XLT
American brand, Tommy Bahama was founded in 1993 based on the idea of ‘a lifestyle of never leaving the beach’. Therefore, all of Tommy Bahama’s apparel is designed to ease you into an island state of mind, and they achieve this with their constant use of playful summery colours and prints and lightweight comfortable fabrics.
Tommy Bahama has a huge range of shirts that are specifically designed for the big & tall man. They have awesome short & long sleeve big and tall shirts for everyday wear as well as camp big and tall shirts that’ll turn heads when you’re on holiday. With sizes 3X, 4X, 5X, as well as tall sizes XLT-4XLT, Tommy Bahama is the perfect place to find a stylish laid-back look.
Rodd & Gunn
Price: From $75
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Rodd & Gunn, a New Zealand brand, has certainly earned its reputation for crafting timeless garments that are made to last. From the fabrics sourced, to the techniques used to construct their clothing, quality is the “undercurrent that buoys Rodd & Gunn as a brand”.
They have a great range of Big & Tall shirts available in both short & long sleeves, and timeless block colours & playful prints. If you’re after a high-quality stylish shirt that’ll fit like a dream, no matter your size, you need to check out Rodd & Gunn.
Banana Republic
Price: From $35
Sizes: M-XXL
Founded in 1978, in California, Banana Republic is now a premier global brand for modern clothing with no boundaries. They pride themselves on sourcing the finest materials and fabric innovations to infuse style with substance; meaning when you buy a Banana Republic garment, you can be sure it’ll last.
Unfortunately for larger guys, Banana Republic’s shirts only go up to a XXL; but if you’re a taller gentlemen with a slim build, Banana Republic have a whole range of shirts that have been designed with extra length and fabric to fit you and your tall frame perfectly.
Vilebrequin
Price: From $260
Sizes: XS-5XL
The joyful and free spirit of St Tropez in the 70s is forged into all Vilebrequin products, as that’s when & where the brand was founded. Best known for their men’s swim trunks, the French luxury brand produces not only swimwear but also ‘elegant vacation-wear’ for men, women, and children.
Vilebrequin only has one Big & Tall shirt to offer, but it does come in 10 fun bold colours. Made with cotton voile, this lightweight long sleeve shirt could be worn with dress pants to the office, or unbuttoned over a tee and swim shorts to the beach, and it’s available in sizes up to a 6XL.
American Eagle
Price: From $50
Sizes: XS-XXXL
American Eagle, founded in 1977, offers high-quality, on-trend clothing and accessories, at affordable prices. They believe in inspiring people to love their real selves and express their individuality, therefore their range of clothes are on the playful trendy side of fashion.
American Eagle’s range of men’s shirts come in both short and long sleeves and are mostly available in modern, colourful prints; although they do have the classic block colours and styles as well. Unfortunately, they don’t have a designated Big & Tall range, but the shirts do come in ‘Tall’ options in sizes S-XL. So, if you’re a tall guy with a slim/average build, you can get a stylish shirt that fits impeccably well from American Eagle.
ASOS
Price: From $23
Sizes: XXS-XXL
ASOS, the British online retailer was founded in 2000, and since then they have primarily aimed their clothing at young adults, but they do have clothing appropriate for older adults too. They are extremely committed to creating clothing that allows people to have total freedom, to experiment, and to feel confident with their fashion choices.
Therefore, it’s no surprise that ASOS has made finding cool and fresh plus-size clothing easier than ever. The majority of their clothes are available in extended sizes and can be shopped straight from their main collections. Although, if you prefer, you can shop from ASOS’ designated Plus Size section. They have a HUGE range of big and tall shirts in various styles, fits, and colours, so no matter what type of shirt you’re after, you’ll definitely find it on ASOS, and best of all it’ll fit you perfectly.
River Island
Price: From $37
Sizes: XL-6XL
At River Island, great design is at the heart of everything they create. Founded in 1948, the UK brand is one of the best known on the High Street and prides itself on producing stylish yet affordable fashion. Catering to men, women, and kids, River Island also sells exquisite footwear and accessories.
Their range of Big and Tall men’s clothing ensures you won’t miss out on stylish clothing just because of your frame. With sizes up to XXXXL, River Island makes struggling with ill-fitting shirts a thing of the past. They take the latest trends and key pieces from their core collection of shirts, and add them to their Big & Tall range, meaning you’re guaranteed to find your perfect fit with River Island.
Lands End
Price: From $31
Sizes: 18-21
Founded in 1963, Lands End is an American brand dedicated to providing the world with comfort. They only use soft and durable fabrics, to make exceptional clothing that allows you to feel good and comfortable. But function truly meets fashion at Lands End, as while their garments are comfy, they are also extremely stylish.
Lands End has casual and dressy big and tall shirts in short and long sleeve lengths, that are available in sizes up to 4XLT. Plus, all of Lands End’s Big & Tall shirts are made from exceptional fabrics like ultra-fine 100% pure Supima cotton and are designed with their signature ‘No Iron’ technology, so they’ll stay smooth and wrinkle-free for up to 30 washes without ever ironing them.
DXL
Price: From $45
Sizes: XL-8XL
DXL is a specialty retailer for Big & Tall clothing. Founded in 1976, DXL has thousands of clothing options in big sizes (XL-7XL) and tall sizes (XLT-6XLT). Committed to providing menswear specifically designed for bigger and taller builds, DXL will give you impeccable fitting clothes no matter your size.
They, unsurprisingly, have a fantastic range of big and tall shirts for men. DXL has shirts for any and all occasions, and in a huge variety of styles; short sleeve, long sleeve, slim fit, relaxed fit, timeless colours, bold prints, etc.
King Size
Price: From $39
Sizes: L-9XL
King Size has been specializing in big and tall clothing for more than 60 years. As experts in hard-to-find fashion, they have all the basics and essentials bigger and taller men will ever need, like tees, jeans, and hoodies. Whether you require a 72-inch waist, a 38-inch inseam, or a 9XL shirt, King Size will have stylish clothing that’ll perfectly fit you.
King Size has a great range of big and tall shirts with sizes ranging from L to 9XL, lengths reaching 34 inches, and dress shirt circumferences topping out at 26 inches; all available in different styles and colours. King Size definitely have one of the best shirt ranges for big and tall men available.
Kohl's
Price: From $36
Sizes: M-6XB
American department store, Kohl’s, is the largest department store chain in the United States and sell practically everything. But don’t let that fool you; their range of clothing and apparel is surprisingly good, and Kohl’s even stock diffusion lines from high-end designers such as Peter Som and Dana Buchman.
Kohl’s has a large number of big and tall shirts in different fits, styles, and colours, and are available in sizes up to 5XLT. Big and tall men will find nothing but stylish, high quality, and above all, well-fitting shirts when they check out Kohl’s.