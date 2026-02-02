24 Best Knits & Sweaters For Men To Stay Warm All Year Round

When you think of men’s sweaters, you may think of winter, as the cooler months are when this iconic fashion piece is typically worn. However, sweaters are extremely versatile and can actually be worn all year round; making them a wardrobe staple that every man should own.

Men’s sweaters can be worn casually, of course, with a pair of jeans or chinos, and a simple t-shirt. But they can also be worn with trousers and pants, dress shirts, blazers, and even layered under a resplendent suit.

But which ones should you be adding to your wardrobe? We’ve rounded up the very best men’s sweaters to buy right now, covering all budgets and styles. Whether you’re looking for a simple men’s sweater perfect for casual wear or something you can wear for more formal occasions; you’ll find it below.