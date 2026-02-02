24 Best Knits & Sweaters For Men To Stay Warm All Year Round

When you think of men’s sweaters, you may think of winter, as the cooler months are when this iconic fashion piece is typically worn. However, sweaters are extremely versatile and can actually be worn all year round; making them a wardrobe staple that every man should own.
Men’s sweaters can be worn casually, of course, with a pair of jeans or chinos, and a simple t-shirt. But they can also be worn with trousers and pants, dress shirts, blazers, and even layered under a resplendent suit.
But which ones should you be adding to your wardrobe? We’ve rounded up the very best men’s sweaters to buy right now, covering all budgets and styles. Whether you’re looking for a simple men’s sweater perfect for casual wear or something you can wear for more formal occasions; you’ll find it below.
Hugo Boss
German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss is renowned for its opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. That opulence has certainly been applied to its, quite frankly, superior collection of fashionable men’s sweaters. If you buy from Hugo Boss, then expect exclusively developed yarns, textures, and colouring techniques that embody the brand’s sophisticated style.
In fact, Hugo Boss could be the only brand to fulfill all your sweater needs, since they come in various styles, fits, fabrics, and colours, meaning they’ll effortlessly take you through the seasons.
Everlane
Everlane prides itself on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products; they call it “Radical Transparency”. Therefore, you get quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.
Everlane has a great range of men’s sweaters that are all made with premium fabrics such as, Merino, cashmere, and organic cotton. With several neutral colours and styles on offer, any Everlane sweater will give you an effortlessly cool yet refined look.
RB Sellars
RB Sellars, an Australian owned brand, was established in 1996, guided by strong family values and a deep sense of community. The brand draws inspiration from the breathtaking Australian landscape and the industrious spirit of its people.
Over the years, RB Sellars has expanded its range to cater to various needs, offering functional and durable workwear for both men and women. Additionally, the brand now includes a collection of casual wear, sturdy farm wear, and comfortable kids wear, all designed for ease of care and wearability.
One of the standout pieces from RB Sellars is the Saxon Jumper, crafted from a soft blend of 70% merino wool and 30% nylon. This jumper boasts a relaxed fit, making it a versatile addition to any everyday wardrobe. With its heavy weight and practical half-zip design, the Saxon Jumper provides both style and functionality. The rib stand collar, cuffs, and waistband add to its overall appeal, making it an excellent choice for pretty much any occasion.
Outerknown
World champion surfer Kelly Slater founded Outerknown in 2014; a brand rooted in environmental sustainability. Outerknown walks the fine line between function, style, & sustainability, and the result is stylish clothing that’s created with long-lasting materials and in a way that both protects our natural resources & provides fair wages to factory workers.
Outerknown has a small but mighty range of sweaters for men. Featuring great colour choices and playful stripes, they will give you a cool laid back beachy vibe. Plus, the sweaters themselves are expertly crafted with premium fabrics, such as cashmere, so you know they’ll last you for years to come.
Allbirds
New Zealand-American company, Allbirds, is dedicated to creating eco-friendly footwear and apparel made from sustainable resources. Founded in 2016, this eco-friendly company is renowned for their extremely comfortable and stylish shoes that are made with only renewable and recycled materials.
Allbirds has recently branched out into apparel and now stocks a small range of classic men’s sweatshirts made out of cosy, soft Merino wool. Expect the same high level of craftsmanship as you get with their shoes, and a rather generous range of colours.
Bonobos
Once Bonobos had fixed ill-fitting men’s pants with their not-so-secret secret – all Bonobos’ pants have a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists – the company set out to fix the rest of menswear too. One such area, is the humble sweater.
Bonobos has a ton of men’s sweaters made with top-quality fabrics (like cashmere and Merino wool) and in a variety of fits (slim, relaxed, crew neck, v neck, etc.). ‘Never itchy, always soft and comfortable’, that’s Bonobos’ promise to all customers.
Reiss
Since its founding in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating design-led menswear, womenswear, and accessories. With an uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products, Reiss fuses exceptional design, quality, and value.
Reiss knows that men’s sweaters are a wardrobe staple that you’ll turn to time and again when getting dressed, which is why each one is made from high-quality materials for comfortable and enduring wear season after season.
Mango
Spanish clothing company, Mango, was founded in 1984 with one goal in mind: to create clothes with “a Mediterranean essence”. Mango’s garments achieve this with their natural and contemporary styles paired with comfortable fabrics.
Mango has a large collection of men’s sweaters in lightweights and heavyweights. Crafted with premium fabrics, such as cashmere, Mango’s sweaters are perfect for winter, trans-seasonal layering, and cool summer days. With a variety of styles and colours on offer, any of Mango’s well-made men’s sweaters will be a safe bet.
Ministry of Supply
You don’t typically think of ‘science’ when you’re clothes shopping and yet, science drives everything Ministry of Supply does. They use science and engineering techniques to create garments that are comfortable, breathable, stretchy, sweatproof, are easy to care for, and will give you a full range of motion. Oh, and their products are effortlessly stylish.
Ministry of Supply has a small range of men’s sweaters, but boy oh boy, will they make happy additions to any wardrobe. Minimalistic in style and available in either classic black or neutral blue-grey, MoS’ sweaters have been designed, built, and tested to perform. They’re guaranteed to keep you warm in style, and the added bonus is that Ministry of Supply guarantees all of them for life.
Todd Snyder
Iowa native Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored.
With nothing but cashmere or Merino wool used to craft them, Todd Snyder’s range of sweaters for men is simply exquisite. Extremely well-made and available in every style or colour you could imagine, any Todd Snyder sweater will bring a playful sophistication to your wardrobe.
J. Crew
J. Crew believes in ‘looking a million bucks, not spending it’ which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you’ll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew.
J. Crew has a great selection of men’s sweaters; you’ll find plenty of cable-knit options as well as simple crew & v necks in splendid colours (and some with fun stripes). J. Crew has sweaters perfect for both winter and trans-seasonal layering, as well as those more suited to formal occasions, and a separate collection for casual wear.
River Island
At River Island, great design is at the heart of everything they create. Founded in 1948, the UK brand is one of the best known on the High Street, and prides itself on producing stylish yet affordable fashion. Catering to men, women, and kids, River Island also sells exquisite footwear and accessories.
From classic roll neck and crew neck sweaters to preppy polo styles in knitted and colour block designs, River Island has every type of sweater you could think of. Better still, River Island is a brand to turn to if you’re on a budget and looking for affordable sweaters, yet those that still remain perfectly on-trend.
Charles Tyrwhitt
Charles Tyrwhitt endeavours to produce the finest menswear, with timeless style and no compromise on quality. Topped off with excellent prices and “a pinch of British charm thrown in for good measure” this is one seriously suave brand.
Charles Tyrwhitt’s men’s sweaters and jumpers are knitted from the best wools and cotton to be worn year-round. They come in an array of colours, designs, and neck styles to suit every gentleman’s “style and whims”. If you work in corporate or like to look polished whenever they step out of the house, Charles Tyrwhitt is the only way to go.
Saturdays NYC
Launched in 2009, on a quiet cobblestoned street in SoHo, Saturdays NYC has since expanded into an international lifestyle brand that’s synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, a minimalist ethos, and classic style. They have a tremendous amount of stylish t-shirts, pants, outerwear, sweaters, shorts, swimwear, and loungewear, all made from premium materials.
If you’re after an extremely cool sweater that’s not your typical grey crew neck, look no further than Saturdays NYC. While they have only a small selection of men’s sweaters, the ones they do have feature playful graphic prints and bold colour choices.
Taylor Stitch
Born from a need for products without limitations, Taylor Stitch produces versatile clothing that can handle anything; chopping wood, surf sessions, snagging trout, heading to the office… Committed to building the best possible clothing while also pledging to limit their environmental impact, Taylor Stitch is one impressive brand.
Taylor Stitch’s men’s sweaters are extremely simple yet stylish, making them perfect for layering. Well-made with premium fabrics, and available in timeless colours, Taylor Stitch’s sweaters can be worn regularly and will most likely become one of your wardrobe staples.
Ted Baker
The British born tailoring brand with a twist, is luxury brand Ted Baker. Founded in 1988, Ted Baker has had a very clear, unswerving, focus on quality and attention to detail since its inception.
Ted Baker’s collection of sweaters for men cater to both formal and casual styles, and are made from top-quality materials. And, in true Ted Baker fashion, you’ll find a few sweaters rocking fun prints and motifs to help inject an extra dose of playfulness into your outfits.
Club Monaco
Club Monaco was founded in 1985 to create ‘better basics’; classic, effortless pieces that are well-made and elevate wardrobes. Club Monaco believes the mark of true style is experimenting thoughtfully, something they’re experts at; constantly growing and evolving their style, Club Monaco encourages their consumers to do the same.
Club Monaco only uses cashmere, wool, Merino, and cotton to craft their sweaters, meaning no matter which one you choose, it will be soft and long-lasting. Available in multiple styles and colours, Club Monaco’s sweaters are extremely versatile and can be easily dressed up or down.
Banana Republic
Founded in 1978, in California, Banana Republic is now a premier global brand for modern clothing with no boundaries. They pride themselves on sourcing the finest materials and fabric innovations to infuse style with substance; meaning when you buy a Banana Republic garment, you can be sure it’ll last.
Banana Republic has a huge range of 100% cotton men’s sweaters, perfect for trans-seasonal layering as well as sweaters made with luxurious silk, cashmere, and woollen blends. With multiple styles and colours on offer, you’ll be seriously spoilt for choice.
Jos. A. Bank
Founded in 1905, American men’s retailer, Jos. A. Bank prides itself on its heritage of quality workmanship, and their extensive selection of beautifully made classically tailored and casual clothing, are surprisingly affordable.
Well-made with premium fabrics, Jos. A. Bank’s sweater range is extremely refined. Available in a variety of styles and colours, any one of these stylish sweaters is sure to keep you warm as well as make you look effortlessly elegant.
Brooks Brothers
The oldest clothing retailer in the US is also still one of its best. Founded over 200 years ago, Brooks Brothers has been an outfitter of choice for virtually all the US Presidents, as well as a number of America’s elite regiments.
Effortlessly refined but never overdone, Brooks Brothers sweaters for men are the perfect finishing touch to a casual ensemble, but can also be easily worn with more formal looks. With elegant subtle detailing such as delicate ribbing, knit patterns, and prints, Brooks Brothers’ sweaters are available in an array of timeless colours and are crafted from fine, premium materials like cashmere, Supima cotton, and Merino wool.
Paul Smith
Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Each Paul Smith design is underpinned by a dry British sense of humour: quirky but not frivolous, eccentric but not silly.
Paul Smith’s sweater range features a variety of fine fabrics, such as cashmere and Merino wool, and styles, such as v-neck, crew neck, turtleneck, and pullover. Available in both classic and bold colours & prints, Paul Smith’s men’s sweaters are well-crafted and will make an excellent addition to any wardrobe.
Buck Mason
Californian brand, Buck Mason, founded in 2013, is dedicated to providing men with clean, straight-forward basics that will stand the test of time. All garments are inspired by iconic American style, and the result is updated classics that will transform your wardrobe to useful and effortless.
Buck Mason’s sweater collection is no exception and features simple styles made from a cotton-linen blend; making them ideal for wearing all-year-round. Available in timeless and essential colours, you can be sure of being kept warm in a minimalist style.
Lands' End
Founded in 1963, Lands’ End is an American brand dedicated to providing the world with comfort. They only use soft and durable fabrics, to make exceptional clothing that allows you to feel good and comfortable. But function truly meets fashion at Lands’ End, as while their garments are comfy, they are also extremely stylish.
Lands’ End has a huge range of men’s sweaters that are made with excellent fabrics such as Supima cotton and cashmere. With multiple styles, colours, and prints on offer, no matter what type of sweater you’re after, Lands’ End will have it; and for a reasonable price.
Tommy Hilfiger
Founded in 1985, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s leading designer brands renowned for their classic American cool style that they describe as ‘preppy with a twist’. Famous for its signature red, white, and blue stripes, Tommy Hilfiger produces high-quality garments for men, women, and children using only the finest materials.
With men’s sweaters suitable for both casual and formal wear on offer, thanks to a range of colours, prints and style, Tommy Hilfiger is a brand to turn to if you’re wanting an unmistakably preppy style.