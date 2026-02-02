12 Best Men’s Ankle Socks For Low Cut Comfort

When it comes to great style, it’s all about planning your outfit from the ground up. Although socks are sometimes overlooked in fashion, they serve as a crucial finishing touch, guaranteed to take your attire to the next level. It’s time we spend a little more time investing in ankle socks, as they can really make or break your footwear too.
Plus, there are many innovative designs nowadays that can provide extra support and comfort to your feet; high tech ankle socks that come with a reinforced heel and a cushioned footbed, made from premium materials.
Whether it’s clean cuts or striking prints you’re after, we’ve uncovered a list of brands producing the best ankle socks that will have you feeling fashion-forward and comfy. So start clearing some room in that sock draw of yours because these ankle socks are a must-have.
FITS
Pros
- Variety of sizes to choose from
- Affordable socks
- Multiple colours, designs, and lengths available
- Free returns
- Great for hiking
Cons
- Not the most durable
Price: From $19
Sizes: S-XXL
This Tennessee based brand manufactures some of the finest men’s ankle socks that feature high-quality materials. Many of their socks are superfine merino wool, geared to be high performing through their cushioning construction.
London Sock Company
Pros
- Wide range of socks
- Prices for all budgets
- Different sizes available
- Timeless looks
- Lightweight and comfortable knit
Cons
- Standard delivery is a bit pricey for certain countries
Price: From $21
Sizes: XS-L
Make sure you check out the London Sock Company as they create highly functional, breathable and supportive socks, perfect for activewear. These organic men’s ankle socks come in the brightest and most stylish designs, guaranteed for your feet to perform at their absolute peak.
Rhone
Pros
- Very comfortable socks with terry loop padding in the heels and toes
- Lightweight models
- Anti-odour technology
- Easy to maintain
Cons
- Limited designs and sizes
- Return fees outside the UK are pretty high
Price: From $14
Sizes: M-L
Rhone’s motto is “inspire one another in the pursuit of progress”, reflected in everything they produce – even their socks. If you’re looking for extremely practical designs, make sure you check out their premium ankle socks, as these socks come with terry loop padding at the heel and toe; and also feature odour resistant properties.
Hugo Boss
Pros
- Very cool and stylish designs
- Affordable socks
- Comfortable fit
- You can choose from a large variety of designs
Cons
- Only one size available
Price: From $14
Sizes: One size
Hugo Boss has led the fashion industry for almost a century through its game-changing and stylish designs, the pinnacle of classic menswear. If you’re looking for fashionable designs promising to elevate your footwear game, make sure you check out their range. These ankle socks are a simple yet classic design that features the brand’s stylish logo.
Ministry of Supply
Pros
- Different sock sizes
- Cheap but high-quality designs
- Anti-odour technology
- They come in various colours and patterns
- Recycled materials used
Cons
- International returns are expensive
Price: From $15
Sizes: S-L
Ministry of Supply was launched in Cambridge and is headquartered in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) labs, ensuring all their products are top grade – especially their socks. These ankle socks are incredibly innovative, crafted from anti odour coffee yarn that features body-mapped cushioning, geared for high performance, and are available in a series of cool blue and grey colours.
American Giant
Pros
- Discounts for first orders
- Various sock sizes are available
- Anti-slip elastic mechanism
- Cushioned footbed for improved comfort
- You can get them in different colours
Cons
- Very little variety in terms of designs
Price: From $15
Sizes: S-XL
Founded by Baynard Winthrop in 2012, American Giant is a sportswear and casual clothing manufacturer that sells directly to customers through its website. If you’re looking for a pair of highly-rated men’s ankle socks, this product comes with elastic on the toe to prevent slipping, as well as a cushioned footbed for extra support.
Druthers
Pros
- A plethora of different colours for all socks
- Regular discounts
- Made from recycled materials
- Cosy and comfortable throughout the day
- Durable designs
Cons
- They only come in one size
Price: From $24
Sizes: One size
If you’re after high-quality, eco-friendly socks, make sure you check out Druthers. Their socks are sustainable yarns and fabrics, such as recycled cotton and polyester. Have a look at their Melange Ankle Socks, as it features a confetti-like style pattern crafted from organic cotton. These socks come in colours and will have your feet feeling super cosy all day long.
PACT
Pros
- Sustainable products
- Durable fabrics used
- Cushioned footbed for extra comfort
- Affordable socks
- Cool designs that suit any man
Cons
- Only one size available
Price: From $14
Sizes: One size
PACT is another brand jumping on board the sustainability train, as their products are crafted from organic cotton, which saves vast amounts of water while using no toxic chemicals. Their Men’s Tabbed Ankle Socks are a sport low cut silhouette and are durable organic cotton yarn. These socks are perfect to wear while working out, as their cushioned footbed will have your feet feeling extremely comfortable.
Swiftwick
Pros
- Size variety
- Very cheap socks available
- Sweat-wicking and breathable
- Offer more support for outdoor activities
- Extra comfort provided
Cons
- Very little design variety
Price: From $14
Sizes: S-XL
Swiftwick was founded in 2008 after a mountain biker saw the need for high performing, sweat-wicking, perfect fit socks. These ankle socks are exceptionally high tech, as they’re thin, breathable and offer a lot of support – even when hiking on rocky terrain. They’re specifically designed for the most vigorous outdoor activities while promising to wick away moisture, keeping your feet dry at all times.
Tag Socks
Pros
- You can choose from different sizes
- The socks go with different outfits
- Comfortable socks
- Sustainable materials used
- Free worldwide returns
Cons
- Limited availability
Price: From $20
Sizes: S-L
This Swedish brand emphasises quality and innovation in all its designs. Tag Socks are incredibly stylish, perfect for elevating your casual attire. Their blue and white ankle socks are sustainable yet comfortable, thanks to their bamboo and cotton construction.
The Captain Socks
Pros
- Simple but cool designs
- Available in multiple colours
- Made from organic and natural materials
- Affordable socks
- High level of comfort
Cons
- Limited sizes
Price: From $15
Sizes: M-L
All of The Captain Socks products are designed and manufactured in Portugal. These ankle socks come in minimal patterns, highlighting a clean and simple design. They’re also available in the boldest and brightest colours; and engineered out of natural and organic materials.
Burrows & Hare
Pros
- Very affordable socks
- Large variety of designs and colours
- Increased comfort
Cons
- They come in one size only
Price: From $15
Sizes: One size
Burrows & Hare caters to every gentlemen’s aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for simple, straightforward designs or something a little more outlandish, they have a highly diverse collection of menswear. They produce all different kinds of men’s ankle socks, featuring imaginative prints and bold colour schemes. If you’re looking for a playful design, make sure you pick up a pair from Burrows & Hare.