7 Best Golf Socks For Men In 2024: Comfort, Style & Durability

Never overlook the impact of excellent golf socks; a quality pair can enhance your performance significantly. Avoiding foot fatigue is crucial on the golf course, especially during a full 18-hole walk. Who knew buying quality socks could make or break your performance?

To help you choose the right pair, we’ve rounded up which golf brands produce the best golf socks. 

Here’s what to look out for: 

  • Cushioning: ensure your socks have enough comfort and support for the whole day 
  • Moisture wicking: keep your feet dry during play
  • Snug fit: prevent blisters with the correct sizing 
  • Style: select a design that matches your preferences eg. crew socks, ankle socks 

Peter Millar

Peter Millar Two-Pack Performance SockShop Now
Shop at petermillar.com

Pros

  • Wide range
  • Eco-friendly

Cons

  • Free shipping orders over $500 only

Founded in 2001, Peter Millar is a luxury brand from Raleigh, North Carolina. It offers menswear, womenswear, and golf apparel, combining classic elegance with modern comfort. Peter Milalr sponsors multiple professional golfers including Cameron Young, Pablo Larrazazbal and Taichi Kho.

Their Two Pack Performance Active Socks are made out of 3 recycled plastic bottles. They feature a low, sleek profile to hide well in all your golf shoes. Crafted from stretch fabric, they boast a padded footbed that reinforces the toe and heel. They even have extra fabric at the back of the sock to help prevent blisters. Grab a pair for $30.

Free standard shipping on orders over $500.

G/FORE

G Fore Circle G Ribbed Compression Crew SockShop Now
Shop at gfore.com

Pros

  • Sweat wicking fabric
  • Anti-microbial properties

Cons

  • Free shipping on orders over $50 only

G/Fore, founded in LA in 2011, is a stylish golf brand that blends modern designs and vibrant colours. With premium golf gloves, shoes, and apparel, G/Fore focuses on both performance and style to elevate your golf game.

G/Fore’s collection of crew socks are some of their best sellers, they cut just below the knees and come with mesh venting for breathability, sweat-wicking fabric and anti-microbial properties for odour control. These are available in M/L or L/XL for $20.

Free shipping on orders over $50.

Radmor

Radmor RADSOCK - Spring MULTIShop Now
Shop at radmorgolf.com

Pros

  • Eco-conscious

Cons

  • Limited variety
  • Free shipping on orders over $95 only

Established in 1993, Radmor is a unique brand committed to sustainable designs in its golf and lifestyle collection, providing a stylish look both on and off the golf course.

Their Spring Multi 2 Pack are a combination of cellulose, recycled nylon, and elastane, making them incredibly soft. Also, these socks come with extra cushioning, providing you with a little excess comfort with every step you take. The multi pack comes in 1 size for $36.

Free shipping and returns on orders over $95.

Devereux

Devereux Lucky Pack SocksShop Now
Shop at devereuxgolf.com

Pros

  • 15% off
  • Affordable brand
  • Graphic print socks

Cons

  • Free shipping orders over $150 only

Devereux has been designing golf apparel blending style and performance since 2013. Their versatile collections offer modern, comfortable designs for golfers seeking a sophisticated yet functional on course wardrobe.

Devereux also produces some of the best golf socks, offering next-level comfort. These socks are incredibly stylish, featuring the most remarkable prints and graphics. Their Lucky Pack Set of 3 offers a cotton blend that’s extremely soft on the skin. They come in one size for $30.

Sign up and get 15% off. Free shipping on orders over $150.

Golfino

Golfino Timeless men's golf socksShop Now
Shop at golfino.com

Pros

  • Moisture wicking socks
  • Stretchy

Cons

  • Free delivery on orders over $250 only

Originating in Schleswig Holstein, Germany, Golfino is renowned for quality and style and combines performance and fashion for an exceptional golfing experience.

Their popular Timeless Golf socks offer moisture wicking properties and a high level of elasticity, making them super comfortable, especially in warmer weather. They are offered in white, navy or black for just $19.95.

Free delivery on orders over $250.

FootJoy

FootJoy ProDry CrewShop Now
Shop at footjoy.com

Pros

  • DrySof technology
  • Thermal golf socks

Cons

  • Free shipping on orders over $150 only

FootJoy has been a golf footwear and apparel brand since 1857. Trusted by golfers worldwide, they craft performance driven gear that elevates the game with style and excellence.

The FootJoy Prodry Crew socks are some of the best sellers, as these socks have DrySof Technology built-in, which help wicks moisture off your skin keeping your feet cool and dry at all times. These come in standard size or XL for just $15. The brand also offers thermal socks with shaped footbeds for temperature regulation in various climates.

Free standard shipping on orders over $150 only.

Falke

Falke GO2 Short Men Golf Short sockShop Now
Shop at falke.com

Pros

  • 3 layer sock construction
  • Moisture regulation

Cons

  • Free shipping on orders over $80 only

Falke is a family run business which was founded in 1985 and began its operations in a small town north-West part of Germany. Falke effortlessly combines tradition and modernity, always keeping its finger on the pulse for the latest trends.

The brand’s GO2 Short Men Golf Short socks have excess cushioning on the pressure areas. These socks also feature a 3 layer construction helping keep your feet dry and free from blisters and ultra fast moisture absorbing cotton. These socks come in white, grey, black or blue in four different sizes all for $22.

Free shipping on orders over $80.

