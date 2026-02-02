7 Best Golf Socks For Men In 2024: Comfort, Style & Durability

Never overlook the impact of excellent golf socks; a quality pair can enhance your performance significantly. Avoiding foot fatigue is crucial on the golf course, especially during a full 18-hole walk. Who knew buying quality socks could make or break your performance?
To help you choose the right pair, we’ve rounded up which golf brands produce the best golf socks.
Here’s what to look out for:
- Cushioning: ensure your socks have enough comfort and support for the whole day
- Moisture wicking: keep your feet dry during play
- Snug fit: prevent blisters with the correct sizing
- Style: select a design that matches your preferences eg. crew socks, ankle socks
Some more helpful DMARGE stories about golf
- Best Golf Clothing Apparel Brands
- Best Golf Gifts For Men
- Best Online Golf Stores
- Best Golf Shoes For Men
Peter Millar
Pros
- Wide range
- Eco-friendly
Cons
- Free shipping orders over $500 only
Founded in 2001, Peter Millar is a luxury brand from Raleigh, North Carolina. It offers menswear, womenswear, and golf apparel, combining classic elegance with modern comfort. Peter Milalr sponsors multiple professional golfers including Cameron Young, Pablo Larrazazbal and Taichi Kho.
Their Two Pack Performance Active Socks are made out of 3 recycled plastic bottles. They feature a low, sleek profile to hide well in all your golf shoes. Crafted from stretch fabric, they boast a padded footbed that reinforces the toe and heel. They even have extra fabric at the back of the sock to help prevent blisters. Grab a pair for $30.
Free standard shipping on orders over $500.
G/FORE
Pros
- Sweat wicking fabric
- Anti-microbial properties
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $50 only
G/Fore, founded in LA in 2011, is a stylish golf brand that blends modern designs and vibrant colours. With premium golf gloves, shoes, and apparel, G/Fore focuses on both performance and style to elevate your golf game.
G/Fore’s collection of crew socks are some of their best sellers, they cut just below the knees and come with mesh venting for breathability, sweat-wicking fabric and anti-microbial properties for odour control. These are available in M/L or L/XL for $20.
Free shipping on orders over $50.
Radmor
Pros
- Eco-conscious
Cons
- Limited variety
- Free shipping on orders over $95 only
Established in 1993, Radmor is a unique brand committed to sustainable designs in its golf and lifestyle collection, providing a stylish look both on and off the golf course.
Their Spring Multi 2 Pack are a combination of cellulose, recycled nylon, and elastane, making them incredibly soft. Also, these socks come with extra cushioning, providing you with a little excess comfort with every step you take. The multi pack comes in 1 size for $36.
Free shipping and returns on orders over $95.
Devereux
Pros
- 15% off
- Affordable brand
- Graphic print socks
Cons
- Free shipping orders over $150 only
Devereux has been designing golf apparel blending style and performance since 2013. Their versatile collections offer modern, comfortable designs for golfers seeking a sophisticated yet functional on course wardrobe.
Devereux also produces some of the best golf socks, offering next-level comfort. These socks are incredibly stylish, featuring the most remarkable prints and graphics. Their Lucky Pack Set of 3 offers a cotton blend that’s extremely soft on the skin. They come in one size for $30.
Sign up and get 15% off. Free shipping on orders over $150.
Golfino
Pros
- Moisture wicking socks
- Stretchy
Cons
- Free delivery on orders over $250 only
Originating in Schleswig Holstein, Germany, Golfino is renowned for quality and style and combines performance and fashion for an exceptional golfing experience.
Their popular Timeless Golf socks offer moisture wicking properties and a high level of elasticity, making them super comfortable, especially in warmer weather. They are offered in white, navy or black for just $19.95.
Free delivery on orders over $250.
FootJoy
Pros
- DrySof technology
- Thermal golf socks
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
FootJoy has been a golf footwear and apparel brand since 1857. Trusted by golfers worldwide, they craft performance driven gear that elevates the game with style and excellence.
The FootJoy Prodry Crew socks are some of the best sellers, as these socks have DrySof Technology built-in, which help wicks moisture off your skin keeping your feet cool and dry at all times. These come in standard size or XL for just $15. The brand also offers thermal socks with shaped footbeds for temperature regulation in various climates.
Free standard shipping on orders over $150 only.
Falke
Pros
- 3 layer sock construction
- Moisture regulation
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $80 only
Falke is a family run business which was founded in 1985 and began its operations in a small town north-West part of Germany. Falke effortlessly combines tradition and modernity, always keeping its finger on the pulse for the latest trends.
The brand’s GO2 Short Men Golf Short socks have excess cushioning on the pressure areas. These socks also feature a 3 layer construction helping keep your feet dry and free from blisters and ultra fast moisture absorbing cotton. These socks come in white, grey, black or blue in four different sizes all for $22.
Free shipping on orders over $80.