25 Cool Men’s T-Shirts For Printed Designed Awesomeness

Fashion is about pushing boundaries; and while there are classics that’ll stand the test of time like a white cotton tee or a pair of blue jeans, we highly encourage you to experiment with your wardrobe. A cool t-shirt with a graphic print or unique design is an extremely easy way to add some edge to your look.
Perfect for both summer, with a pair of neutral coloured shorts, and winter, layered over a plain long sleeve and paired with jeans and a jacket, cool tees can make you look effortlessly trendy and add a bit of excitement to your morning routine when getting dressed.
If you’re looking to add a cool tee to your closet, we’ve rounded up the best brands that make awesome t-shirts that are cooler than your girlfriend’s feet.
Hugo Boss
Price: From $48
Sizes: XS-XXL
German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Founded in 1924, and with a very controversial history (they produced Nazi uniforms during World War II), after founder Hugo Boss’ death in 1948, the company turned to men’s suits. Today, the company is a global fashion empire and produces men’s & women’s fashion lines as well as fragrances (and we promise they are no longer affiliated or condone Hitler’s actions in any way, shape, or form!).
With a huge range of casual t-shirts, Hugo Boss most definitely has cool tees that’ll take your off-duty dressing in a new, fun direction. You’ll find high-contrast graphic prints on regular and relaxed fits crafted with soft cotton.
Everlane
Price: From $30
Sizes: XS-XXL
Everlane prides itself on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products; they call it “Radical Transparency”. Therefore, you get quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.
While Everlane is rather light on graphic t-shirts, they have a bunch of men’s tees in dope block colours and subtle tie-dye prints that’ll enhance your look. Everlane’s tees are crafted with organic cotton; an extremely lightweight & breathable fabric that’ll keep you cool while you look cool.
Vilebrequin
The joyful and free spirit of St Tropez in the 70s is forged into all Vilebrequin products, as that’s when & where the brand was founded. Best known for their men’s swim trunks, the French luxury brand produces not only swimwear but also ‘elegant vacation-wear’ for men, women, and children.
Their range of men’s t-shirts are exclusively made from linen or pima cotton for airy breathability. While Vilebrequin’s tees are specifically designed for summer getaways, these fun coloured and graphic print t-shirts can easily be worn in your day-to-day life for a cool, fresh look.
Frescobol Carioca
Launched in 2013, the intention behind Frescobol Carioca was to spread the spirit of Brazil around the globe. Their collections are inspired by Brazil’s rich cultural and aesthetic diversity, such as the mosaic sidewalks of Rio’s beaches or the hypnotic rhythms of Bossa Nova… The result is well-made clothes and accessories that just ooze an exuberant vitality.
With a nice range of men’s shirts that are predominantly crafted from either lightweight linen jersey or soft silk-cotton wool blends, any Frescobol Carioca tee will give you timeless style. They have slim and relaxed fits, and prints that are, of course, inspired by Brazil culture. What’s cooler than that?
River Island
At River Island, great design is at the heart of everything they create. Founded in 1948, the UK brand is one of the best known on the High Street, and prides itself on producing stylish yet affordable fashion. Catering to men, women, and kids, River Island also sells exquisite footwear and accessories.
With a huge range of men’s tees that will give you “laid-back steez”, River Island has every kind of t-shirt to ensure you find the perfect one for you. From relaxed to sculpting muscle fits and from block colours to tantalising prints; River Island is most definitely a maker of cool t-shirts.
Deus Ex Machina
While known mostly for their motorbikes and motorbike gear, Deus Ex Machina believes it’s more than just a brand; it’s a culture. They have an awesome range of clothes that embody Deus Ex Machina’s core values, which are inclusiveness, authenticity, and enthusiasm.
Their range of men’s t-shirts definitely take cues from era’s gone by but also feature fresh prints, giving Deus Ex Machina’s tees a very unique vintage-meets-postmodern aesthetic. The t-shirts are available in regular and relaxed fits, and when paired with the bold graphics that are used throughout Deus Ex Machina’s collection, the result is some seriously cool men’s tees.
Todd Snyder
Iowa native Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored.
Todd Snyder also isn’t one to shy away from bold prints and colours. The brand has at least one men’s tee in every single colour of the rainbow, and feature some of the coolest, inventive prints on the market. If you want a t-shirt that’ll get heads turning, Todd Snyder is the brand for you.
Saturdays NYC
Launched in 2009, on a quiet cobblestoned street in SoHo, Saturdays NYC has since expanded into an international lifestyle brand that’s synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, a minimalist ethos, and classic style. They have a tremendous amount of stylish t-shirts, pants, outerwear, sweaters, shorts, swimwear, and loungewear, all made from premium materials.
Ultra-modern minimalistic prints are used by Saturdays NYC for their men’s t-shirts, which are mostly crafted from premium cotton. Bold colours and delicate designs are abundant, and in all honesty any tee from Saturdays NYC would instantly make anyone look cool.
Club Monaco
Club Monaco was founded in 1985 to create ‘better basics’; classic, effortless pieces that are well-made and elevate wardrobes. Club Monaco believes the mark of true style is experimenting thoughtfully, something they’re experts at; constantly growing and evolving their style, Club Monaco encourages their consumers to do the same.
Minimalist cool is the best way to describe Club Monaco’s range of men’s t-shirts. Slim and relaxed fits in cotton and linen fabrics, with pastel colours and simple yet effective graphic prints dominate Club Monaco’s tee collection, and no matter which one you pick, you’ll be transformed into a King of cool.
J. Crew
J. Crew believes in ‘looking a million bucks, not spending it’ which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you’ll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew.
With an enormous range of men’s t-shirts, you have so many options with J. Crew. They’ve got every size, fit, fabric, colour, and print you could ever dream of and will instantly give you and your wardrobe a cool laid-back look.
Boohoo Man
“Fashion’s best kept secret”, Boohoo Man combines cutting edge design with an affordable price tag. Pushing boundaries to bring you the latest styles but with less of a strain on your wallet, Boohoo Man’s philosophy is to not take fashion (or life) too seriously; and the result is menswear that is playful and trendy yet surprisingly affordable.
You’ll be able to easily level up your t-shirt game with Boohoo Man’s range, that come in a wide variety of fabrics, fits, colours, and prints. Boohoo Man is constantly producing the latest trends, so if you want an ultra modernly cool tee that’ll add unconventional flair to your wardrobe, Boohoo Man is the way to go.
Orlebar Brown
Founded in 2007, London-based brand Orlebar Brown initially focused on ‘shorts you can swim in’; tailored swim shorts that can be worn on the beach or in the pool, but are also smart enough to then be worn to summer dinners and drinks. However, over the years the brand has evolved to a full resort collection inspired by 1960s poolside utopia; think the Riviera or Palm Beach. The result is clothing that’s sophisticated meets fun.
Orlebar Brown’s t-shirts are exuberant and elegant; you’ll feel like you’re going on a luxurious holiday in Monte Carlo or somewhere tropical whenever you don an Orlebar Brown tee, and what’s cooler than that? Featuring many botanical and abstract inspired prints, as well as bold block colours, you definitely need to add an Orlebar Brown t-shirt to your wardrobe immediately.
Mango
Spanish clothing company, Mango, was founded in 1984 with one goal in mind: to create clothes with “a Mediterranean essence”. Mango’s garments achieve this with their natural and contemporary styles paired with comfortable fabrics.
Mango understand that a t-shirt is one of the most timeless garments in a man’s closet, which is why they have a large and versatile range of men’s tees. Their tees are mostly from either cotton or linen, and are available in regular and relaxed fits. At the end of the day, any one of Mango’s minimalistic tees will keep you feeling comfortable and looking cool.
ASOS Design
ASOS, the British online retailer was founded in 2000, and since then they have primarily aimed their clothing at young adults. However, older adults can also indulge in their high-quality trendy garments that are reasonably priced.
ASOS Design’s range of men’s tees will certainly take your look up a notch; they have graphic t-shirts with cartoons, animals, slogans, skulls – whatever you’re looking for in tee, ASOS Design have it. Available in a huge range of fits and fabrics, you’ll stand out in a cool ASOS Design t-shirt.
Paul Smith
Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Each Paul Smith design is underpinned by a dry British sense of humour: quirky but not frivolous, eccentric but not silly.
Paul Smith’s range of t-shirts include graphic design prints and patterns that are ideal for winter layering or standout summer clothing. Including bright stripes, block colors, and flamboyant prints, and available in everything from a slim to an oversized fit, a Paul Smith tee is sure to elevate your wardrobe.
American Eagle
American Eagle, founded in 1977, offers high-quality, on-trend clothing and accessories at affordable prices. They believe in inspiring people to love their real selves and express their individuality, therefore their range of clothes are on the more playful trendy side.
American Eagle’s large range of men’s tees feature simple prints and patterns that’ll give you a laid-back style. Available in standard fits, and mostly made with cotton, American Eagle’s t-shirts are perfect for an effortlessly cool look.
GAP
Founded in 1969, GAP is one of the world’s most iconic brands. Renowned for their unique aesthetic: ‘elevated American style’, their clothes are crafted with care, with focused attention to thoughtful design.
GAP has a great range of graphic tees that feature colourful but simple prints. Most tees are made with organic cotton for comfort and breathability, and will add a cool relaxed vibe to your closet.
Bonobos
Bonobos was born because founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly, couldn’t find men’s pants that fit (they were either too tight or too boxy) and wanted to fix this common problem men face while shopping. They fixed it with their not-so-secret secret: all Bonobos’ pants have a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists. Bonobos then expanded into producing awesome shirts, suits, swimwear; you name a piece of men’s clothing, they do it!
They have a huge range of men’s tees in both slim and standard fits, that will make you look cool and casual without looking sloppy. Bonobos tees are made only with premium fabrics such as cotton and linen, and are available in colourful stripes and unique graphic prints.
Uniqlo
Uniqlo is a Japanese brand that began back in 1949, but has expanded to a global brand. Now available in over 18 countries, Uniqlo offers ‘current basics’, so clothes that are essential foundations to wardrobes but also have a little twist to make them on trend. Plus, above all they produce well-made clothes that are extremely affordable!
If you’re after a tee with pop culture related prints, Uniqlo is the brand for you. Covering everything from Pokemon to Disney, Andy Warhol to Gibson Guitars, Uniqlo’s t-shirts come in a relaxed fit and are mostly made with premium cotton.