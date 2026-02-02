8 Best Golf Belts For Men In 2024: Leather, Woven & Braided Designs

Are your golf pants feeling loose or do you want to elevate your style on the course?
Consider a golf belt. Often overlooked for style, golf belts are essential for keeping your pants secure and adding a polished touch to your outfit throughout your game.
Here’s what we’re looking for:
- Quality – making sure it’s cut from premium fabrics while still being stylish. Leather is great for durability
- Buckle – easily adjustable and flexible to make your life easier as you focus on your performance
- Style – choose a design that compliments the rest of your attire
Peter Millar
Pros
- Reversible belts
- Wide variety
Cons
- Free shipping orders over $200 only
Founded in 2001 by Chris Knott, Greg Oakley, Chet Sikorsky, Peter Millar is a luxury brand from Raleigh, North Carolina. It offers menswear, womenswear, and golf apparel, combining classic elegance with modern comfort. Peter Milalr sponsors multiple professional golfers including Cameron Young, Pablo Larrazazbal and Taichi Kho.
If you’re looking to add a sophisticated finishing touch to the rest of your golf attire, make sure you check out their Reversible Leather belt. Made in Spain, this belt is super lightweight and can be worn black on one side or rich brown on the other for $125. Peter Millar recommends buying one size up from your regular waist size.
Free standard shipping on orders over $200. Free express shipping for orders above $500.
G/FORE
Pros
- Leather belts
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $50 only
- Limited range
G/Fore, founded in LA in 2011, is a stylish golf brand that blends modern designs and vibrant colours. Founded by renowned designer Mossimo Guinulli, the genius behind the iconic brand Mossimo, the G/FORE range is a perfect balance of fashion and function.
The Circle G’s Webbed Belt is their best option as it comes in 8 different colours meaning it can go with any outfit. The product is made out of pebble full grain leather and stretch nylon allowing you to get the perfect fit. It comes with an engraved logo on the underside. You can grab one for just $95.
Complimentary shipping on orders over $50 only.
Bonobos
Pros
- Wide range of colours
- Super flexible belts
Cons
- Hard to fault…
In 2017, Bonobos began as an online apparel store, pioneering e-commerce when online shopping was still new. The brand gained a global following thanks to their comfortable and stylish clothing, including options suitable for the golf course.
The Clubhouse Stretch belts are super flexible and are available in 8 different colours. This stylish belt is also perfect for everyday use. It’s available for $79 in sizes 32-40. Bonobos recommends sizing up from your usual pant waist size.
Sign up and save 15% off your first order.
Stitch Golf
Pros
- Belts with premium italian leather
Cons
- Free shipping for orders over $200
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in North Carolina, Stitch Golf is a must-have for golfers this season. Known for attention to detail and passion, their versatile line blends style and functionality for on and off the course.
Their Stitch Braided Gator belt is among the most stylish options available, boasting genuine alligator tips and crafted from premium woven Italian leather. It can be purchased in navy for $170 in sizes 32-45.
Free shipping on orders over $200.
Galvin Green
Pros
- Free returns
- Leather belts
Cons
- Free shipping for orders over $149
Launched in 1990 by Tom Nilsson, Galvin Green focuses on crafting premium golf apparel for maximum comfort. This leading Swedish brand prioritises sustainability in its manufacturing processes.
Galvin Green’s popular Wave Elastic belt offers exceptional stretch for ease on the green. Made of leather and polyester, it comes in black, navy, or white for $65.
Free shipping from $149. Free returns.
Dunning
Pros
- Reversible belts
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
- Limited range
Established in Toronto, Canada in 2001, Dunning is a top golf apparel brand known for its high-quality clothing. Rooted in classic British tailoring, Dunning makes craftsmanship a top priority for their highly technical range.
The Sinclair Reversible Stretch Belt features a reversible stretch braid. The belt even comes with pebble grain leather tabs and is fully adjustable. It can be purchased in 5 different colours for $98.
Free shipping for orders over $150.
Adidas
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Reversible belts
- Eco friendly
Cons
- Hard to fault…
The revolutionary clothing empire Adidas began in a small town in Bavaria, Germany. Adidas founder Adi Dassler registered the ‘Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik’, in his mother’s wash kitchen in 1924 with the dream to provide athletes with the best possible equipment to enhance performance.
The brands Reversible Web belt is their top seller for many reasons. Not only does it feature a reversible strap but it is made out of 100% recycled contents from production waste. You can grab one in black or white for just $22.
Sign up to adiClub and get 15% off along with free shipping.
Nike
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Nike hole reinforcer technology
- Ultralight technology
Cons
- Free shipping on order over $50 for members only
Nike needs a minimal introduction as it has been the leading sports apparel and equipment brand since 1964. Recognised by its iconic Swoosh logo, Nike sponsors many acclaimed golfers including Rory Mcilroy, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood.
The Tiger Woods Golf belt is one of the brand’s best rated belts. It offers a classic design featuring the Nike logo. It features Nike hole reinforcer technology to help protect belt holes from tearing and ultralight technology to provide a lightweight feel on the green. This product is available in white or black for $75.
Members can get free shipping on orders over $50.