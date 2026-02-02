8 Best Golf Belts For Men In 2024: Leather, Woven & Braided Designs

Founded in 2001 by Chris Knott, Greg Oakley, Chet Sikorsky, Peter Millar is a luxury brand from Raleigh, North Carolina. It offers menswear, womenswear, and golf apparel, combining classic elegance with modern comfort. Peter Milalr sponsors multiple professional golfers including Cameron Young, Pablo Larrazazbal and Taichi Kho.

If you’re looking to add a sophisticated finishing touch to the rest of your golf attire, make sure you check out their Reversible Leather belt. Made in Spain, this belt is super lightweight and can be worn black on one side or rich brown on the other for $125. Peter Millar recommends buying one size up from your regular waist size.

Free standard shipping on orders over $200. Free express shipping for orders above $500.