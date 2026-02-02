15 Best Men’s Peacoats For Beating The Winter Chill

The classic peacoat, originally crafted with navy wool and worn only by European and American navy sailors, has become a wardrobe staple for the modern man. The peacoat has transcended beyond its nautical beginnings into a versatile style of coat that is available in multiple colours and fabrics, and can be worn as part of a sophisticated tailored ensemble, or paired with a simple tee and jeans for an elevated casual look.
If you’re after a new coat for the upcoming cooler months, invest in a high-quality and sophisticated peacoat from one of these brands for guaranteed winter style.
Charles Tyrwhitt
Price: From $425
Sizes: 36-48
Charles Tyrwhitt endeavours to produce the finest menswear, with timeless style and no compromise on quality. Topped off with excellent prices and “a pinch of British charm thrown in for good measure” this is one seriously suave brand.
Charles Tyrwhitt’s classic peacoat is double-breasted and combines a tailored structure with some modern twists, including a cut just below the hip and flap pockets. Crafted from wool-cashmere cloth that was woven in Italy; the cashmere adds softness and a dash of luxury to the cosy wool peacoat that is stylishly versatile.
Jos. A. Bank
Price: From $179
Sizes: 38-46
Founded in 1905, American men’s retailer, Jos. A. Bank prides itself on its heritage of quality workmanship, and their extensive selection of beautifully made, classically tailored, and casual clothing, are surprisingly affordable.
Jos. A. Bank has only one elegant peacoat on offer but it’ll be the perfect addition to your professional or casual wardrobe. The warm coat has a double-breasted button closure, is fully lined, is crafted from a soft wool blend, and comes in a timeless navy blue.
Brooks Brothers
Price: From $1,265
Sizes: S-XXL
The oldest clothing retailer in the US is also still one of its best. Founded over 200 years ago, Brooks Brothers has been an outfitter of choice for virtually all the US Presidents, as well as a number of America’s elite regiments.
The perfect fall jacket, Brooks Brothers’ water-resistant and lightweight peacoat is lined with ‘Thermore’ for a comfortable level of warmth without any added bulk. Made with 100% cotton and featuring a soft plaid lining and red piping throughout the interior, this stylish navy men’s peacoat will keep you cosy in tailored style.
Lands End
Price: From $305
Sizes: S-XXL
Founded in 1963, Lands End is an American brand dedicated to providing the world with comfort. They only use soft and durable fabrics, to make exceptional clothing that allows you to feel good and comfortable. But function truly meets fashion at Lands End, as while their garments are comfy, they are also extremely stylish.
Inspired by the original pea coat, Lands End’s woolen version stays true to its nautical heritage. Featuring lightweight 60-gram insulation, a double-breasted front, a back vent for free movement, and a quilted bottom half, Lands End makes one seriously stylish peacoat for men.
Todd Snyder
Price: From $898
Sizes: XS-XXL
Iowa native Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored.
Todd Snyder has an impeccably sophisticated men’s peacoat in their range, which is available in a classic grey and navy. Crafted in Manchester, England from an Italian wool-cashmere blend, this naval-inspired jacket features a robust lapel that can be popped up to protect the wearer from inclement weather and features a silky soft viscose lining.
Paul Smith
Price: From $695
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Each Paul Smith design is underpinned by a dry British sense of humour: quirky but not frivolous, eccentric but not silly.
Paul Smith’s navy peacoat is made in Portugal from a soft wool and cashmere-blend, and features a classic, timeless design with a contrasting tartan under-collar – for a signature Paul Smith pop of colour.
Ted Baker
Price: From $495
Sizes: XS-XL
The British born tailoring brand with a twist, is luxury brand Ted Baker. Founded in 1988, Ted Baker has had a very clear, unswerving, focus on quality and attention to detail since its inception.
Crafted from sumptuous wool, Ted Baker’s peacoat will ensure you have a dapper ensemble for when temperatures drop. Double-breasted and available in a classic navy blue, this men’s peacoat will be a fantastic addition to any gentleman’s wardrobe.
ASOS Design
Price: From $100
Sizes: XXS-4XL
ASOS, the British online retailer was founded in 2000, and since then they have primarily aimed their clothing at young adults, but they do have clothing appropriate for older adults too. They are extremely committed to creating clothing that allows people to have total freedom, to experiment, and to feel confident with their fashion choices.
ASOS’s range of peacoats radiate effortless style and are available in multiple colours and fabrics. If you’re looking for a modern twist on the peacoat, ASOS Design is the place for you to upgrade your wardrobe this season.
Percival
Price: From $410
Sizes: XS-XXL
Known for their bold mastery of colour, pattern, and embroidery, Hackney-born brand Percival energetically reimagines classic British styles and shapes. The result is a range of expertly crafted clothing with timeless charm.
Percival’s peacoat is single breasted and crafted from a premium wool blend. It has a classic shape, with simple, considered details – easy to style and versatile, Percival’s peacoat will serve you warmth and a polished look, year after year.
Burberry
Price: From $1,650
Sizes: 34-50
Burberry, British luxury fashion house founded in 1856, is most famous for their signature trench coat. However, the brand produces a wide variety of fine clothing and accessories.
Burberry’s range of peacoats are crafted from wool blends, cashmere, and seasonal textured fabrics. Cut with a tailored fit, authentic details include a wide revere collar, martingale, and notch lapels. Versatile and classic, a Burberry peacoat will give you an effortlessly sophisticated look.
Dior
Price: From $4,600
Sizes: 42-62
French luxury fashion house, Dior was founded in 1946, and has been producing fine quality garments and fragrances ever since. While the brand caters predominantly to women, the brand does have sophisticated menswear released under their division, ‘Dior Men’ (previously Dior Homme) which was launched in the early 2000s.
Available in both black and navy, Dior’s peacoat is double-breasted and made from soft cashmere. Featuring a stand-up notch lapel and button strap, vertical slip side pockets, and signature Dior stitching, this is one seriously stylish peacoat.
G-Star
Price: From $590
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Since their creation in 1989, G-Star’s philosophy has always been, ‘just the product’. Renowned for their luxury denim, G-Star produces a wide range of cool clothing that fuses high-level craftsmanship with a street level edge.
G-Star’s peacoat has been designed with a shorter length, and is made of sustainable materials: recycled wool and recycled polyester. Available in classic black, G-Star’s peacoat is extremely versatile and perhaps slightly more casual in style than other brands featured on this list; perfect for winter weekends.
Salvatore Ferragamo
Price: From $1,650
Sizes: 48-58
Founded in 1927, Salvatore Ferragamo is a luxury brand known for the uniqueness and exclusivity of their creations. The perfect blend of style, creativity, and innovation enriched by the quality and superior craftsmanship of the ‘Made in Italy’ tradition, have always been the hallmarks of Salvatore Ferragamo’s products.
Salvatore Ferragamo’s range of men’s peacoats are extremely well-crafted and sophisticated. If you’re after a peacoat that’ll give you an exceptionally polished winter style, these expertly crafted black double-breasted woollen peacoats are the only way to go.
Harris Wharf London
Price: From $795
Sizes: 44-56
Launched in 2010, Harris Wharf London has steadily grown to become a contemporary classic brand. An emphasis on high-quality fabrics and timeless cuts, never compromised but always accessible, Harris Wharf is a luxury brand in disguise.
Harris Wharf London’s peacoats feature classic lapels, long sleeves, a straight hem, and side slit pockets. Crafted with virgin wool, their peacoats come in navy blues, and will keep you looking stylish and feeling warm in the cooler months.
Boohoo Man
Price: From $60
Sizes: XS-XL
“Fashion’s best kept secret”, Boohoo Man combines cutting edge design with an affordable price tag. Pushing boundaries to bring you the latest styles but with less of a strain on your wallet, Boohoo Man’s philosophy is to not take fashion (or life) too seriously; and the result is menswear that is playful and trendy yet surprisingly affordable.
Boohoo Man has a huge range of men’s peacoats available in every style, cut, and colour you could think of. If you’re after a unique peacoat that diverges from the traditional design or perhaps you just want an affordable peacoat to test out before you invest in a high-quality one, Boohoo Man is the place to check out.
GOBI
Price: From $599
Sizes: S-XL
Founded and built of a community of Mongolians, GOBI combines traditional roots and modern innovation & technology to provide premium quality cashmere products, and have been doing so for almost 40 years.
Crafted with 100% premium Mongolian cashmere and made in Mongolia, Gobi’s peacoat is fitted and features a double breasted design and a sewn in belt at the back. Available in three stylish colours, this classic peacoat will serve you for years to come.
Vince Camuto
Price: From $280
Sizes: S-XL
Launched in 2005 with the introduction of a coveted footwear collection, the world of Vince Camuto has grown to encompass clothing and accessories that are forever modern and forward thinking. The brand is dedicated to crafting high-quality products at a great value.
Vince Camuto’s peacoat features double-breasted construction and wide lapels which add classic detailing and style to it. Crafted smartly from a wool blend that resists water and keeps in warmth, Vince Camuto’s peacoat will make an elegant addition to any wardrobe.