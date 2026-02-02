15 Best Men’s Peacoats For Beating The Winter Chill

The classic peacoat, originally crafted with navy wool and worn only by European and American navy sailors, has become a wardrobe staple for the modern man. The peacoat has transcended beyond its nautical beginnings into a versatile style of coat that is available in multiple colours and fabrics, and can be worn as part of a sophisticated tailored ensemble, or paired with a simple tee and jeans for an elevated casual look.

If you’re after a new coat for the upcoming cooler months, invest in a high-quality and sophisticated peacoat from one of these brands for guaranteed winter style.