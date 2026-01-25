20 Best Brown Dress Shoes For Smart Men’s Style

An exquisite pair of brown dress shoes is the perfect way to build your formal wardrobe, as they ooze sophistication and elegance while offering a level of versatility. Brown dress shoes merge a traditional silhouette with superior craftsmanship, making them the ideal accessory for any black-tie event. No matter how carried away you get with the vast selection out there, a man can never have too many dress shoes.
Although traditional dress shoes were introduced in 1640, they weren’t popular until 1800, as Oxfords became a staple for English preparatory schools. However, it wasn’t until the prohibition era that designers began experimenting with this sleek shoe, inventing all kinds of different styles from two-toned coloured shoes to modernised silhouettes, reinventing formal wear. Today, brown dress shoes are worn formally and casually, as they’re an extremely polished choice of men’s footwear.
If you need a new pair of brown dress shoes, we’ve selected the very best brands producing the most innovative shoes available in striking brown and tan colours. From Oxfords to brogues to derbies, these styles will instantly upgrade your footwear game.
Amberjack
Price: From $179
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Though Amberjack only launched last year, it’s quickly become a highly sought after shoe brand, thanks to innovative and smart designs. Known predominantly for their stylish dress shoes, make sure you check out their newest arrivals. The ‘Orginal’ is one of the most fashionable brown dress shoes on the market, as this classic shoe style is made from premium leather and comes with arch support and a dual-density outsole. These shoes are the perfect pair to build your formal wardrobe.
Scarosso
Price: From $345
Sizes: 6-15
Material: Calfskin leather
This Italian shoewear brand is dedicated to making extraordinary designs for affordable prices. Scarosso believes that even the most well-made products should be available for reasonable prices. If you’re looking for a luxurious dress shoe without going broke, make sure you check out their collection. These shoes come in different styles and are high-quality, smooth leather.
Allen Edmonds
Price: From $295
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Calfskin leather
Allen Edmonds ensures all its shoes are of the highest quality as every item undergoes a thorough hand-crafted 212 step process. Visit their online store and have a look at these impressive brown dress shoes, as each item has been treated with great care and detail to feel like a customised fit. These shoes are available in a selection of rich brown shades that will instantly elevate your style.
Grenson
Price: From $357
Sizes: 6-12
Material: Leather
Grenson has led the shoe game since 1866 but grew to prominence manufacturing boots for soldiers during The Great War – it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about high performing, protective footwear. If you’re looking for impeccable dress shoes that balance great style and functionality, make sure you check out this collection.
Cole Haan
Price: From $400
Sizes: 6.5-16
Material: Leather
Founded in 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, Cole Haan became known for creating comfortable dress shoes. Check out their new arrivals, as these shoes are incredibly supportive, thanks to their contoured arch and cushioned footbed. Although these dress shoes are great for formal wear, they also have a luxe laidback look, making them suitable for casual wear too.
Tod's
Price: From $645
Sizes: 6-14
Material: Leather
This high-end Italian footwear brand creates some of the most stylish dress shoes, dedicated to making you feel confident. Their brown formal lace-up shoes are available in the softest suede and the smoothest leather, providing you with a super polished look. Tod’s has different styles available, from oxford shoes to footwear with chunky heels; they have it all.
Church's
Price: From $1,200
Sizes: 5-13
Material: Calf leather
Church’s is a to-go footwear brand that has manufactured the most iconic boots, loafers and dress shoes. Their range is the perfect blend of timeless looks with modernised features, as they strive to create the most advanced footwear. Their collection of formal shoes come in gorgeous walnut and dark brown colours, crafted from the finest leathers.
Johnston & Murphy
Price: From $169
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Italian leather
Johnston & Murphy has been the pillar of classic American style since 1850 – they have even custom made shoes for many U.S presidents, including Abraham Lincoln and JFK. Johnston & Murphy’s Melton Cap toe will have you looking incredibly sophisticated, as it’s crafted from premium hand-selected European leather. This shoe also comes with multi-layered cushioning, providing you with ultimate comfort.
Ace Marks
Price: From $324
Sizes: 5-15
Material: Calfskin leather
Founded in 2012, Ace Marks produces stylish men’s shoes available for affordable prices. These Italian leather brown dress shoes come in wingtip, plain toe, oxford, penny loafer and monk strap styles, catering to every man’s aesthetic. These shoes also come in different shades of brown, even blending two colours with some of their designs, creating a unique formal look.
Beckett Simonon
Price: From $209
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Leather
Beckett Simonon creates high-quality footwear guaranteed to last a lifetime. These shoes are geared to last beyond the normal expectations of wear and tear by fusing fine materials with impeccable craftsmanship. Their range of brown dress shoes is made from gold-rated leather, as they’re the highest certification of traceability, chemical, and environmental performance compliance.
Hugo Boss
Price: From $299
Sizes: 6.5-13
Material: Calfskin leather
German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss is renowned for its exquisite range of men’s clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Founded in 1924, Hugo Boss continues to build on its rich legacy by modernising menswear for the better. Their selection of brown businessmen shoes features fine detail stitching and crepe textured outsoles, providing a refined, luxurious look.
Reiss
Price: From $239
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Reiss was launched in the early seventies on a design philosophy centred around producing design-led menswear. Reiss always strive for excellence, which is particularly evident in the incredibly made men’s dress shoes, as these shoes marry contemporary and classic style. These shoes are synonymous with elegance and opulence, perfect for black suit events.
Charles Tyrwhitt
Price: From $225
Sizes: 7-12
Material: Leather
Since the mid-eighties, Charlie Tyrwhitt has created stellar menswear and is famous for its timeless pieces built to make you look and feel your absolute best. Their collection of men’s brown dress shoes are the finest leather and suede materials, guaranteed to smarten up any formal look. This diverse collection also includes oxfords, derbies and brogues.
Ted Baker
Price: From $170
Sizes: 8-12
Material: 100% Bovine leather
The British born tailoring brand provides luxurious pieces with a twist. Founded in the late eighties, Ted Baker has had an evident focus on clothing quality and detail since its launch beginnings. Make sure you check out this range, as they offer classic brown leather brogues, perfect for any formal event. These brown shoes come with classic stitching, providing you with a sharp and polished look.
Paul Smith
Price: From $575
Sizes: 7-12
Material: 100% Leather
Paul Smith is one of British’s foremost designer brands, combining modernity and tradition in their designs. Aside from creating incredible menswear, Paul Smith is also home to some of the finest men’s shoes. If you’re looking for formal oxfords and brogues, make sure you visit their store. These dress shoes are crafted from the most delicate fabrics, available in rich tan, dark brown and chocolate colours.
TAFT
Price: From $275
Sizes: 6-15
Material: 100% Leather
TAFT is a men’s footwear brand specialising in unique, bold shoe styles. These shoes are manufactured in Spain and Portugal cut from the finest textiles, providing them with a brilliant design. Their range of shoes is highly diverse, as they come in different colours and styles. TAFT even supplies brown dress shoes with a wool and leather blend, creating a super distinctive formal shoe.
Ecco
Price: From $150
Sizes: 5-13.5
Material: Bovine leather
This brand is recognised as the “leading premium brand for shoes and leather goods”, so if you’re looking for high-quality footwear, you’ve come to the right place. Ecco’s collection of dress shoes are some of the most stylish footwear on the market, as these items have been produced from delicate materials. These shoes are also extremely comfortable, as they come with lightweight soles that offer cushioning and flexibility.
Clarks
Price: From $95
Sizes: 6.5-15
Material: Leather
Clarks is still a privately owned business, currently based at its birthplace in Somerset, UK. Despite being around for almost two centuries, innovation and superb craftsmanship have remained the top priority for this brand, with every product designed with meticulous detail. If you’re after a slightly more laidback shoe, Clark offers brown loafers perfect for casual wearing. Otherwise, they have plenty of brown lace-ups suitable for formal wear.
Hush Puppies
Price: From $110
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
This brand is primarily known for producing casual shoes; however, they also create highly fashionable men’s dress shoes of great value. Hush Puppies has a selection of stylish oxford shoes that come in wingtip and plain toe styles. These are also very supportive, as they offer super soft footbeds lined with cushy foam.
Suitsupply
Price: From $249
Sizes: 6-14
Material: Calf leather
Suitsupply is a premiere men’s brand that will have you looking super sharp all year round. This Amsterdam based brand is a member of the Fair Wear Foundation and uses materials sourced from reputable Italian mills to create its incredible range. Suitsupply offers timeless oxford and derby shoes, available in the most eye-capturing brown colours. These shoes are made from fine calf leather and suede.
Steve Madden
Price: From $110
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Steve Madden has revolutionised the shoe industry ever since launching in 1990. Starting as a modest $1,100 investment, Steve Madden began selling shoes out of the trunk of his car. Today, Steve Madden is one of the most well-known footwear companies, recognised for its daring designs inspired by a New York and rock ‘n’ roll culture. These brown dress shoes are the pinnacle of sophistication, as they come in fine suede and leather. Their shoes are straightforward yet elegant designs that come in an array of gorgeous brown colours.