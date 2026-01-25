20 Best Brown Dress Shoes For Smart Men’s Style

An exquisite pair of brown dress shoes is the perfect way to build your formal wardrobe, as they ooze sophistication and elegance while offering a level of versatility. Brown dress shoes merge a traditional silhouette with superior craftsmanship, making them the ideal accessory for any black-tie event. No matter how carried away you get with the vast selection out there, a man can never have too many dress shoes.

Although traditional dress shoes were introduced in 1640, they weren’t popular until 1800, as Oxfords became a staple for English preparatory schools. However, it wasn’t until the prohibition era that designers began experimenting with this sleek shoe, inventing all kinds of different styles from two-toned coloured shoes to modernised silhouettes, reinventing formal wear. Today, brown dress shoes are worn formally and casually, as they’re an extremely polished choice of men’s footwear.

If you need a new pair of brown dress shoes, we’ve selected the very best brands producing the most innovative shoes available in striking brown and tan colours. From Oxfords to brogues to derbies, these styles will instantly upgrade your footwear game.