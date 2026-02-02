Gambling Billionaire & Luxury Watch Enthusiast Laurence Escalante Charged

Australian online gambling billionaire Laurence Escalante has appeared in a Perth court facing a series of serious criminal charges, including alleged family violence, assault, burglary and drug offences.

The 44-year-old West Australian entrepreneur, best known as the founder of Virtual Gaming Worlds, is accused of assaulting a 24-year-old woman at her Perth home on Australia Day. Police allege Escalante broke into the property, damaged belongings and stole items before committing the alleged assault. The woman is known to him. He appeared in court on Friday facing eight charges in total.

According to WA Police, some of the charges relate to alleged serious family violence incidents said to have occurred between June 2025 and January 2026. These include persistently engaging in family violence, aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm and criminal damage or destruction of property. During a search of Escalante’s home on Thursday, police claim they located a trafficable quantity of illicit drugs, including cocaine and MDMA.

Escalante’s court appearance marks a sharp contrast to the high-profile lifestyle he has cultivated publicly.

Estimated to be worth $4.5 billion according to the Australian Financial Review Rich List, he has frequently shared glimpses of a jet setting existence online, complete with supercars, a private jet and a luxury yacht. His rise has often been framed as a self-made success story, from flipping burgers at Hungry Jack’s as a teenager to studying economics at Macquarie University.

Virtual Gaming Worlds was founded in 2010 and has grown into a global online gambling powerhouse. While headquartered in Perth, the company’s casino-style platforms, which include virtual slot machines and poker games, reportedly attract up to one million users per day, the majority of them based in the United States.

The charges against Escalante remain allegations. He is yet to enter pleas, and the matter is continuing before the courts.

