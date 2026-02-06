Ford Worker Suspended After Trump ‘Pedo’ Remark Is Back On The Job

A Ford factory worker who was suspended after calling Donald Trump a “paedophile protector” during a high profile plant visit is reportedly no longer suspended and remains employed by Ford Motor Company, closing out a politically charged workplace saga that drew global attention.

The worker, TJ Sabula, was stood down last month following Trump’s visit to Ford’s Dearborn facility, a carefully staged appearance that was meant to underline the company’s manufacturing credentials and political neutrality. Instead, it sparked an internal crisis. Sabula’s comment, made within earshot of the former president, quickly went viral, putting Ford in the uncomfortable position of balancing free speech, workplace conduct and intense political division inside its own workforce.

According to industry sources cited by Detroit reporter Phoebe Wall Howard, Sabula’s suspension has now been lifted. He remains a member of United Auto Workers Local 600 and is still officially employed by Ford.

Whether he has returned to the factory floor or opted to take personal leave remains unclear, with Ford declining to comment, sticking to its standard position of not discussing individual personnel matters.

The union has confirmed it supported Sabula throughout the process and worked to ensure he was treated in line with the terms of the labour agreement. Behind the scenes, however, the situation appears to have exposed deeper tensions.

Ford’s Dearborn plant employs workers with sharply different political views, many of whom supported Trump at the ballot box. Sources familiar with the situation say concern about Sabula’s return to such a divided environment was a genuine factor in how the company handled the case.

Financially, Sabula is unlikely to be under pressure. Supporters launched multiple crowdfunding campaigns in the wake of his suspension, raising close to US$800,000 before he paused donations and encouraged contributors to redirect funds to other causes.

Even after tax, it gives him significant freedom, whether that means taking time away from work, pursuing advocacy, or simply stepping back from the spotlight.

For Ford, the episode is an awkward reminder that inviting polarising political figures into workplaces carries real consequences.

A factory floor is not a rally stage, and once politics enters the room, control quickly disappears. Sabula may be back on the books, but the discomfort left behind at Dearborn is unlikely to fade any time soon.