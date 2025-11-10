The Corvette Colour That Made Me Lose My Mind, Literally

This weekend, I spotted the new Corvette Stingray in Cacti Green driving down Campbell Parade making a lot of very tasty noise. It stopped my friends and I in our tracks. “WTF was that colour?” I believe were the words we uttered.

We took a pair of Stingrays for a spin through Sydney not long ago, and seeing this fashionable green beast cruising through Bondi, I can safely say this is the toughest-looking Corvette Stringrays I’ve seen in years. Whoever bought it has serious confidence, and they deserve credit for that.

After a decade of greys, silvers and matte blacks, brands are finally bringing colour back. Porsche has its Python Green, Lamborghini has Verde Scandal, Aston Martin has Racing Green. GM decided to do something different. Green cars are back in fashion. Big time.

The cacti green Corvette Stingray. Image: DMARGE

Now, for the ill-informed, Cacti Green isn’t a loud lime or deep British tone. It’s a strange mix of military khaki and neon glow that manages to look both aggressive and stylish. It reminds me of a Ferrari I saw years ago on the Cavalcade in a similar hue.

Parked on Campbell Parade, it looked like some long-lost concept car that somehow made it to production. In bright sunlight, it almost buzzes. Under shade, it turns deep and moody. It’s the kind of colour that changes your opinion every time you look at it.

The C8 Corvette has always been known as the supercar with an M3 price tag. Mid-engine layout, brutal acceleration and that unmistakable V8 soundtrack. But Cacti Green takes it to another level. It makes the design feel sharper, the vents deeper, the stance wider. Suddenly it looks like something built for Monaco instead of Michigan.

If this was a KIA you wouldn’t look twice but in Corvette form it’s hard as nails. Image: DMARGE

That sound still gets you. The deep, chesty growl when it starts up. The way it bounces off the buildings on Campbell Parade. Everything about it feels mechanical and alive. You don’t just hear the engine. You feel it. Yallah!

Cacti Green might not be for everyone, of course. But that’s part of this American icon’s appeal. It’s a colour for someone who doesn’t need approval and doesn’t care about resale value. It’s for the person who wants to turn a drive into an event.

Seeing that Corvette in Bondi made me smile. It was proof that there are still people out there willing to take a risk in the name of cool. And in a world filled with silent EVs and grey SUVs, this car is a reminder that colour still matters.

