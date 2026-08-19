Mercedes-Benz Just Revealed Its Latest Wagon And It’s Deeeelightful

I have a dog, a couple of boards and a permanent low-grade resentment about the fact that this country decided, somewhere around 2014, that the only acceptable shape for a family car was a two-tonne SUV with a nose like a filing cabinet. So when Mercedes-Benz rolls out a facelifted C-Class and puts the wagon in the studio shot, standing there in Sky Grey looking like it knows exactly what it’s doing, I take it personally.

Because it is genuinely lovely. And because we’re probably not getting it.

Mercedes has just pulled the covers off the updated W206 C-Class, the combustion one, not the new electric C-Class that arrived on the MB.EA platform earlier this year. Order books are open in Europe. CarExpert reports that Mercedes-Benz Australia has confirmed local arrival in the first half of 2027, and that it will almost certainly be sedan only, because the current C-Class isn’t sold here as a wagon and nothing about our market suggests that’s about to change. No coupe, no cabrio either. Those two got folded into the CLE a while back.

So we’re looking at photos of a car we can’t have. Again.

What’s actually new

The front end has been redone in the same language as the electric version from April: an illuminated three-pointed star in the grille, a gloss-black panel stretching across to new LED headlights, and little illuminated star motifs inside the light clusters that are repeated in the tail lights. It’s a lot of stars. Mercedes has decided that if you’re going to have a logo that good you may as well use it eleven times.

Two new colours join the range, Lavender Silver metallic and Sky Grey metallic, and the proportions have been quietly tightened. The 2865mm wheelbase carries over, but the C200 is now 25mm shorter at 4766mm, sits 5mm lower at 1438mm, and has had its rear track pushed out 18mm to 1594mm. Wheels get shoved closer to the corners. In Europe the range runs 17 to 19-inch rims, which is the correct band. Anything bigger on a car this size is a costume.

Sedan boot space is unchanged at 455 litres, dropping to 315L in the C300e plug-in hybrid, because batteries have to live somewhere.

The bit where it gets slower

Here’s where I’d like Mercedes to explain itself.

The updated C200 runs a carryover M254 ‘Evo’ turbo four with a 48V system and a 17kW/205Nm integrated starter-generator, nine-speed auto, rear-wheel drive. Fine. Except it now makes 130kW and 250Nm, which is down 20kW and 50Nm on the current car, and the 0-100km/h time has blown out to 8.5 seconds. That’s 1.2 seconds slower than the C200 we’re driving around Sydney right now.

The trade-off is fuel consumption of 6.2 to 6.8L/100km on the European cycle, against 6.8 for the current Australian car. So, best case, you save half a litre per hundred kilometres and lose more than a second to the ton. In Germany the car starts at €48,844 (roughly A$79,656), down from about €55,000, so at least the maths there has a punchline. Our current C200 opens at $88,928 before on-roads and Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed, so hold your applause.

The C300 fares better, staying at 190kW and 400Nm with the same 17kW motor, 6.1 seconds to 100km/h, and 6.3 to 7.0L/100km. It’s $99,428 before on-roads today.

The pick, on paper, is the C300e plug-in hybrid. The 2.0-litre picks up 10kW to 160kW with 320Nm, the electric motor gains 10kW to 100kW, and it does 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds, which is two-tenths quicker than the C350e it replaces. Claimed consumption is 2.3 to 2.6L/100km, a number I’d treat the way I treat anything a PHEV tells me before I’ve charged it.

All of it meets Euro 7, which starts biting in Europe from November 2026. Australia only began mandating Euro 6d-equivalent standards for new models in December 2025, which tells you roughly where we sit in the queue.

Suspension has been firmed up with adjustable damping, four-link front, five-link rear.

Inside, it’s borrowing from the S-Class

The cabin is where the money’s gone. There are puddle lights that throw a three-pointed star onto the driveway, which is deeply silly and which I would absolutely enjoy every single time. The body keeps its 0.24Cd drag figure, so it should stay quiet at highway speed.

You get a welcome sequence that sets the climate and dials the 64-colour ambient lighting to match the theme running on the 12.3-inch instrument display. The steering wheel keeps physical rocker switches and a roller volume controller, which is the single most reassuring sentence in this entire press release. Beside it sits an 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen running MB.OS and the fourth generation of the Google-based MBUX, complete with an AI assistant represented by a ‘living avatar’. It’ll find you parking. Augmented-reality navigation appears in a C-Class for the first time.

There’s an app store now, called Digital Extras, with more than 40 apps delivered over the air. One of them is a reverse function that will autonomously retrace a stretch of road the car has already driven forwards, which sounds like a gimmick until you’ve met a Paddington laneway. Backing it up is a 360-degree camera system fed by 10 cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Trim runs from Artico synthetic leather, now available in cherry red, up to Nappa with contrast piping and top stitching. New finishes include open-pore birch, anthracite birch and a high-gloss metal-mix fabric, plus a Warm Beech cabin colour. Options include multi-contour seats with inflatable side bolsters and a 15-speaker Burmester 3D system. The AMG Line pack adds red seatbelts, a gloss-black rear spoiler and black exhaust tips.

The verdict

It’s a good update. Better screens, better cabin, a PHEV that finally makes sense, and a base engine that Mercedes has somehow managed to make slower in the name of a fuel figure nobody will notice.

But the story here isn’t the sedan. It’s the wagon in the background of the studio shot, low and long and wearing its new tail lights better than the four-door does, quietly reminding us that the rest of the world gets to have nice things while we queue up for another high-riding crossover with a panoramic roof and no soul.

Send it here, Stuttgart. I’ll take one in Sky Grey on the 19s. The dog will love it.