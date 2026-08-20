The $150 Nike Shoe Everyone In Bondi Wants, But Nobody Is Running In

This feature was sponsored by Nike

We were down in Bondi early this morning, which isn’t unusual for the DMARGE team, except we weren’t there for the water.

Nike had the new Mind 001 colourway out on show ahead of tomorrow’s drop, and the entire idea behind it is a shoe you’re not supposed to play sport in. It’s a $150 mule built for the hour before the whistle rather than the ninety minutes after.

The Mind 001 came out of Nike’s Mind Science department and went global back in January. It did serious numbers, which is why we’re getting a second run seven months later instead of a quiet discontinuation.

Physically, it’s a slip-on with soft foam through the midsole, stretchy knit across the footbed, and rubber pods at the toe and heel so you’re not skating across a wet changeroom floor.

Cucumber Calm Nike Mind

The interesting part is underneath. There are 22 large nodes in the outsole and they move up against the bottom of your foot as you walk, and Nike’s line is that Mind activates the sensory areas of your brain via underfoot stimulation. They’re calling it their first neuroscience-based footwear, designed to help athletes feel grounded and connected to their surroundings.

Walking around in them, it’s an odd sensation, and I mean that as a compliment, because you’re aware of your feet in a way you aren’t in a slide. Size up if you normally buy half sizes.

Cucumber Calm Nike Mind

Cucumber Calm is the one everyone wants. Supply on the green is thin, the hype going into tomorrow has been enormous, and it’s worth remembering we’re talking about a slipper here, so set an alarm rather than assuming it’ll be sitting there on Saturday.

We also got some one-on-one time with Leigh Egger, Head of Performance for the Socceroos and one of the better-travelled high-performance people working in this country. Feyenoord Rotterdam, Rugby Australia, Fiji Rugby, PFL fighters, the Charlotte Hornets.

Football’s his base, but he’s worked across rugby, sevens, MMA, AFL and basketball, which gives him a fairly unsentimental read on what actually helps an athlete get ready and what’s just theatre.

He was also generous enough to give up a few of the rituals and superstitions the Socceroos run before a match, which I wasn’t expecting and which I’d assumed were the sort of thing a national team keeps behind the door.

Cucumber Calm Nike Mind

The interesting thing is that none of it sounded soft. It’s structured, it’s protected, and the staff build the schedule around it rather than just tolerating it.

The conversation has moved fast on this. A decade ago a pro athlete’s pre-game routine was written off as a personal quirk, and now it’s measured with the same seriousness as a strength program, with mental readiness sitting in the performance plan as a line item. That thinking has bled well past elite sport, which is the real reason a shoe like this turns up at a Bondi pop-up instead of a team facility.

Which brings me to the part where I admit nobody needs a $150 mule, except that trying them on tells a different story.

The gap isn’t fitness; it’s the walk from the car park to the gym or the tennis court, and how you use that walk matters more now than it used to. Preparation has become a real part of the job rather than something you fit in if there’s time.

How the shoe fits into your own fitness and pre-game routine is a personal call; we recommend trying it rather than taking our word for it.

Nike Mind 001 in Cucumber Calm is $150 and available from 9:00am on 21 August via Nike and SNKRS.