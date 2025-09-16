The Lotus Emira Just Got Smarter… This Changes Everything

When a sports car manufacturer mentions it’s adding “comprehensive driver assistance technology,” the natural response is to reach for the tissues and start planning a wake.

Hands up: who’s heard the stories about great driver’s cars neutered by safety nannies that can’t tell the difference between spirited driving and genuine danger.

But Lotus has just pulled off something remarkable with the MY26 Lotus Emira: they’ve made their sports car smarter without lobotomising it. In fact, the result might just be the most compelling package from the storied British brand yet. Here’s why:

ADAS That Actually Makes Sense

For the first time in Lotus history, a sports car wearing the yellow and black badge comes standard with a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Lotus proves driver assistance doesn’t have to mean dull driving — the Emira’s ADAS is actually tuned to work with you, not against you. Image: Lotus

We’re talking Autonomous Emergency Braking, Road Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Fatigue Detection as standard across the range. An optional pack adds Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Door Opening Warning, and High Beam Assist.

Every new car sold in Australia after early 2025 must have the non-optional features fitted. The real point of difference here is calibration.

While most manufacturers seem to tune their safety systems with all the subtlety of an overcaffeinated intern, Lotus has focused on making these aids work in harmony with the driving experience rather than against it.

The 2.0-litre AMG turbo now delivers 400hp and 480Nm, giving the Emira Turbo SE more real-world punch than ever before. Image: Lotus

The real test will be whether these systems can distinguish between a ham-fisted mistake and deliberate spirited driving. Something that would be criminal to interfere with on a car this engaging.

After spending time in the current MY25 model, it’s clear that any safety intervention needs to be as precisely tuned as the chassis itself. This isn’t a car that should ever have to deal with clumsy electronic interference.

The AMG Heart Gets a Proper Workout

The headline upgrade for the Turbo SE variant is a significant bump in output from the Mercedes-AMG sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder. Power jumps from 360 to 400hp, while torque increases from 430Nm to a more substantial 480Nm.

On paper, those increases may not seem earth-shattering. Still, the torque increase is particularly noticeable on real roads.

Satin Grey 20-inch forged wheels and red Brembo callipers complete the Lotus Emira Turbo SE’s sharper performance look. Image: Lotus

During our drive on a challenging loop north of Melbourne, through Lancefield, along bumpy, winding stretches towards Pyalong and beyond (which exposes any car’s weaknesses faster than most) the extra mid-range punch compared to the MY24 Lotus Emira was quickly evident.

The tunability of the AMG unit means Lotus engineers could extract this additional performance without compromising the car’s reliability or essential character.

The dual-clutch transmission has also received software improvements. While it remains a touch lazy to respond to paddle commands in Touring mode, Sport mode sharpens things up considerably, delivering a few more exhaust pops and wastegate action for good measure.

Inside, Alcantara wraps the wheel and paddles snap crisply in Sport mode — a reminder that Lotus tech still serves the driver first. Image: Lotus

Much of the time, though, you can leave the gearbox to its own devices. It’s clichéd, but the combination of extra mid-range and responsive gearbox means there’s rarely any need to ring this car’s neck to go properly fast.

That Chassis Magic Remains Untouched

On the same challenging roads, the kind of bumpy, imperfect and at times badly cambered surfaces that show up automotive pretenders, the Lotus Emira feels absolutely at home. There’s an inherent lightness and responsiveness to the chassis that no amount of additional tech will diminish.

The standard Sport suspension remains firm but never crashy. Lotus engineers have built a reputation for creating exceptional road car suspension, and the updated Emira upholds that tradition. During testing, there were numerous moments where you’d instinctively flinch, expecting a harsh impact, but it never came.

Lotus left the chassis magic untouched: firm, light and confidence-inspiring on roads that would embarrass heavier, more expensive cars. Image: Lotus

Lotus insiders point to the Goodyear F1 SuperSport tyres as a key part of the recipe, adding compliance (over comparable Michelin rubber) that works beautifully with the chassis tuning.

On the particularly demanding stretch from Strath Creek across to Broadford, bumpy, winding, and at times steeply uphill, the Lotus Emira outperformed cars that are significantly more potent on paper.

The combination of nimble manners, excellent Brembo brakes, predictable handling, and well-matched power delivery makes the Lotus Emira Turbo SE devastatingly effective in real-world conditions.

There’s a Touring suspension tune also offered. We’ll stick to Sport, thanks sport…

Tech Integration in the Goldilocks Zone

If you haven’t experienced the cabin of a modern Lotus, the interior quality and level of tech integration might surprise you.

The Emira strikes that sweet spot. Goldilocks — not too little, not too much — in an era where some manufacturers seem determined to replace every physical control with a touchscreen.

The native navigation and infotainment system is solid, enhanced by smartphone mirroring capabilities. Most functions remain accessible via both touchscreen and traditional buttons. HVAC controls are a perfect example: physical dials and buttons that you can operate without taking your eyes off the road. Drive mode selection follows the same sensible approach.

The Emira generation of Lotus models represents a genuine leap forward in build quality and interior refinement. Image: Lotus

There’s an attractive mix of materials throughout, including Alcantara surfaces, plus alloy and carbon fibre accents. The personalisation options continue to expand, and the result feels properly premium. These are kit cars no longer, the Lotus Emira generation of Lotus models represents a genuine leap forward in build quality and interior refinement.

Fresh Colours and Sharper Details

The Turbo SE receives visual updates that reinforce its position at the top of the Lotus Emira hierarchy. Two new paint options join the palette: EOS Green and Purple Haze, both of which should present beautifully under Australia’s crisp natural light… Sorry, I just went all photographer on you…

Two new colours, EOS Green and Purple Haze, give the Emira Turbo SE even more presence under Australia’s bright natural light. Image: Lotus

The Turbo SE also comes standard with newly finished 20-inch V-spoke forged wheels in Satin Grey, while Zinc Grey becomes the standard paint colour. Inside, the Alcantara headliner contributes to the premium feel, complemented by red Brembo brake callipers that serve as a visual cue to the car’s performance intent.

The base Lotus Turbo model introduces a new technical sports fabric interior. This move should appeal to buyers seeking the Emira experience without the full SE premium. It’s a smart positioning strategy that broadens the model’s appeal while maintaining clear differentiation between variants.

Pricing Reality: What You’re Actually Buying

When MY26 Lotus Emira lineup arrives in early 2026, it will kick off with the Emira Turbo, priced at $207,990 plus on-road costs, while the Turbo SE is priced at $223,990. The returning V6 SE manual sits at $252,990, although supply is expected to be limited compared to the turbo variants.

The MY26 lineup kicks off with the Lotus Emira Turbo, priced at $207,990 plus on-road costs. Image: Lotus

In the Australian sports car market, these prices position the Emira as a serious alternative to the higher-performance versions of the almost ubiquitous Porsche Cayman.

While the Porsche offers proven reliability and strong resale values, the Emira delivers a level of exclusivity and junior supercar presence that even RS Cayman variants struggle to match.

Factor in the opportunities that come with Lotus ownership in Australia, including potential access to track days and exclusive driving events, and the value proposition becomes even more compelling. This isn’t just about buying a car; it’s about joining a community that takes driving seriously.

It says it on the badge: For the Driver.

But Here’s the Smart Money Move: Skip the Wait

While the MY26 improvements are worthwhile, there’s a compelling alternative for buyers who value immediate gratification over the latest technology.

Lotus Australia has a limited number of MY24 Emira Turbo First Edition models available right now at $199,990 driveaway, representing a significant saving over the incoming MY26 pricing.

What you’re missing without the MY26 updates is essentially the ADAS suite and the engine/transmission upgrades.

Goodyear F1 SuperSport tyres add compliance without losing grip, working beautifully with Lotus’s suspension tuning on Aussie tarmac. Image: Lotus

What you’re gaining is immediate delivery and inclusion in the otherwise sold-out Lotus Week 2025 in late October. Picture this: while your mate’s MY26 is still somewhere on the production line, you’re tackling closed mountain roads during one of Australia’s premier driving events.

Lotus Week represents exclusive access to some of the country’s best driving roads, professional track time, and the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts who understand why proper sports cars matter.

The event includes everything from Winton Raceway sessions to closed-road runs up Mt Buller, Mt Baw Baw and Lake Mountain. Experiences you simply can’t buy elsewhere.

The Emira Turbo SE stacks up convincingly against Porsche Cayman RS models while offering more exclusivity. Image: Lotus

As a result of the timing of the changes in ADAS rules, less than a handful of MY25 Emiras came Down Under. From a collector’s perspective, then, the MY24 models represent the last Lotus sports cars to arrive without comprehensive driver assistance systems. In an era where such technology becomes increasingly intrusive, that might prove more significant than many realise.

The MY26 Emira represents Lotus evolving intelligently in response to modern market and legislative demands, proving that safety technology doesn’t have to compromise driving enjoyment when properly implemented.

The increased power, improved transmission, and comprehensive ADAS suite create a more comprehensive package that should attract additional buyers to the brand. But for decisive buyers, the MY24 Emira Turbo runout offers something equally valuable: immediate entry into the Lotus community and access to driving experiences that money alone can’t secure.

Carpe diem…